We were dismayed last month by the lack of access granted to LNP | LancasterOnline reporters when presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a campaign event in Lancaster.

We contended then — and still contend — that COVID-19 was no excuse, as this newspaper’s journalists have covered the pandemic extensively and thoughtfully. And we noted: “Local newspapers are more essential than ever. Newspapers offer perspective that other forms of media cannot, and their reporters become experts about the communities they cover.”

Today, LNP | LancasterOnline journalists will be part of the credentialed press pool covering Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Lancaster County and Philadelphia.

Biden campaign: Please take note. It can be done.