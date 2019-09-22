THE ISSUE
An analysis of four decades of data by Liz Navratil and Jonathan Lai of Spotlight PA and The Philadelphia Inquirer (and published in the Sept. 15 Sunday LNP) found that the number of bills introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature “has fallen by more than 20% from its peak in the early 1990s, and the number of bills actually passed into law has fallen even more dramatically in the years since.” Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Inquirer; its partners include LNP and The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication; as well as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PennLive/Harrisburg Patriot-News and PA Post.
The intro of the Spotlight PA article delivers a punch: “Pennsylvania has the largest full-time Legislature in the nation and its lawmakers are among the highest paid in the country, yet, increasingly, they’re doing less and less actual lawmaking.”
It continues: “Lawmakers are filling the gap by introducing far more resolutions, the analysis found, often purely ceremonial statements that create task forces, urge Congress to take action on an issue, honor notable Pennsylvanians or mark special occasions like Banana Split Day on Aug. 25 or Hot Dog Day on July 17.”
For the record, we are big fans of both hot dogs and banana splits.
But we believe Pennsylvania taxpayers should expect a whole lot more from their lawmakers, who, as the Spotlight PA article notes, “earn annual salaries ranging from $88,610 for freshmen to $138,327 for top leadership, plus other perks and benefits.”
Legislative decline
Spotlight PA “examined legislative data tracking bills and their progress in each two-year session dating to 1975-76. The most activity came in the three sessions from 1991 to 1996, when lawmakers introduced an average of 5,081 bills per session.”
Here are some of the findings:
— “The number of bills introduced hit new lows in the three most recently completed sessions, from 2013 through 2018, with an average of 3,903 bills each.”
— Only 286 bills were passed in the last legislative session. That compares to more than 600 bills passed in each of the four consecutive sessions from 1975 through 1982.
— Since the early 1970s, the number of primarily ceremonial resolutions introduced has more than quadrupled to 1,670 last session.
Former Rep. Bob Godshall, a Montgomery County Republican who retired from the Legislature last year, called that last trend “ridiculous,” and noted that these resolutions mostly are meant to generate positive publicity for lawmakers.
“There are so many resolutions, there are so many days that are dedicated to this or that, that we have to run out of days,” Godshall told Spotlight PA.
If you want to be annoyed, enter “noncontroversial resolution” into the “Legislation Quick Search” box on the General Assembly’s website. Our search returned 321 results for the 2019-20 regular session.
Some of the resolutions are worthy ones, honoring state notables or industries or raising awareness of serious diseases.
But a resolution designating May 25 as “National Tap Dance Day”? Or May as “Yoga Awareness Month” (perhaps in honor of that yoga room lawmakers created for themselves in the state Capitol)?
Our personal favorite is the resolution designating July 1 as “Fireworks and Animal Anxiety Awareness Day,” as it was the General Assembly’s own misguided fireworks law that has led to so much anxiety among animals.
Ladies and gentlemen: This is your tax dollars at work.
Polarization problem
The Spotlight PA article cited polarization and the resulting unwillingness to compromise as factors in the Legislature’s inability to pass legislation.
Consider the ugly debate that erupted in the state Senate in June over the GOP’s elimination of General Assistance, a program that temporarily provided people deemed unable to work with $200 a month. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman called Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman a “partisan hack.” Democratic Sen. Anthony Williams shouted, “When you punch somebody in the face and they punch you back, stop whining about it.”
It was an extreme example of the polarization between Democrats and Republicans in Harrisburg. But even when individual lawmakers seek to reach across the aisle, they often have to overcome a culture of point-scoring and deep-seated partisanship.
Some context
Of course, it’s true, as Navratil and Lai noted, that “there is only so much information to be gleaned by analyzing the number of bills, which speaks only to the amount of legislation and not its contents.”
The journalists note that lawmakers sometimes tuck individual bills “into larger, omnibus measures. Or they could be focusing on more complex or higher-quality legislation.”
“Just sheer volume of bills, whether introduced, voted, passed or signed does not tell the whole story,” Mike Straub, spokesman for Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, told Navratil and Lai.
We agree that this is true: This is just one measure of the Legislature’s effectiveness. We’re guessing constituents would trade hundreds of bills for one meaningful bill that addresses a long-standing concern, such as the cost of public pensions or transportation infrastructure or education funding.
We receive a continual flow of letters to the editor complaining — and rightly so — that the General Assembly has failed to deliver on property tax reform.
Peggy Landis and George J. Kern of Lancaster wrote this last September: “No one seems to care about our dilemma and our possibility of losing our homes or facing bankruptcy, or both. ... What do you need to get a bill passed to help seniors in their final years’ journey of life? ... Please, (we’re) asking/begging you on behalf of all the seniors facing the loss of their homes and financial ruin/bankruptcy, help us now. Not a year from now. Now. Please.”
A year has passed.
The General Assembly hasn’t yet passed property tax reform.
Which is why we were appalled by this quote in the Spotlight PA article from state Rep. Thomas Caltagirone, a Democrat from Berks County who has been in office for 43 years: “Part of it is that maybe we’ve addressed most of the issues that needed to be addressed. I mean, the problems, some of them are getting solved. Some of the issues have gone away. That’s not to say there’s not areas that need to be addressed.”
He should have said that last part first.
Bloated Legislature
As Navratil and Lai noted, some lawmakers have “floated the idea of trimming their ranks and cutting the size of the 253-member state Legislature. That would require an amendment to the state constitution. To do so, a bill must pass in identical form in two consecutive legislative sessions, and then get approval from voters.”
Naturally, those efforts have gone nowhere.
We’ve been banging this drum for years. “Sometimes bigger is better — a piece of pie, your high-definition TV, a first-class seat on an airplane. But sometimes bigger equals bloated, excessive and unnecessary,” we wrote in November 2017. “Such is the condition of our oversized state Legislature.”
Our lawmakers have fewer — sometimes considerably fewer — than 90 voting days a year. They can be reimbursed for their expenses for the days they travel for legislative business, even if only to Harrisburg.
The Legislature has seen more than its fair share of scandal (see the resignation last week of Sen. Mike Folmer, of Lebanon County, who was arrested on sexual abuse of children/possession of child pornography charges).
And now there’s data indicating what we suspected all along: that they’re not getting enough done.
To borrow from Billy Joel: Is this all we get for our money?