THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported last week, School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau canceled McCaskey High School’s spring musical “after a group of students who auditioned expressed concern over the play’s derogatory language in describing Black and Hispanic people and people with disabilities.” Rau said she decided to cancel McCaskey Campus’ rendition of “Hairspray,” which is based on the 1988 film and subsequent hit musical of the same name. While the overall theme is about inclusion, Rau said, the musical uses inappropriate language that isn’t fit for students, especially now.

We knew as soon as this story was reported that it would be fodder for those claiming that “cancel culture” was ruining the United States.

Same goes for the announcement Tuesday by Dr. Seuss Enterprises — the business that oversees the estate of the late Theodor Seuss Geisel — that it had ceased publication of six titles.

This is not cancel culture. Or political correctness. This is change, and it’s a good thing.

While we may disagree about whether the McCaskey production of “Hairspray” ought to have been called off, or whether Dr. Seuss Enterprises should have culled six Seuss titles, it’s actually encouraging that, at long last, we are having these debates about how people of color are portrayed in art.

Because conversations like these are what help us create a society in which more people feel included and understood.

In today’s LNP | LancasterOnline, a letter from Lakisha Welch, the director of McCaskey’s “Hairspray,” points out that the school board and Superintendent Rau initially supported the production.

She also cites a note she posted to students auditioning for the musical: “There are conversations that we will — and must — have as a cast in order to make sure we are all united on the statement we intend to make with our production. ... ‘Hairspray’ is a great reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we have to go. Please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Welch is understandably upset that some students objected to the language of “Hairspray” and shared their concerns with McCaskey’s principal. We’re sure she would have preferred to talk to those students herself.

We actually think those students were pretty brave to risk upsetting fellow students who likely were eager to return to the stage after the pandemic had canceled so many high school activities. (We feel for those now-disappointed kids, too.)

But as Rau pointed out, after last year’s racial justice protests and in light of the mental health impacts of the pandemic, “This is not the appropriate time to put on a musical like this.” She said, “Kids are too raw” — and we completely understand that because a lot of adults are, too.

We do think “Hairspray” was an odd choice.

Its story is the creation of Baltimore writer and filmmaker John Waters, who’s not exactly known for his subtlety. He paints in broad strokes, relying on stereotypes even when his aim is to lift up individuality and the worth of often-marginalized people.

“Hairspray” may be lots of fun, but it’s an overly simplistic take on uniting young people of different races — “we can show them how to turn the music up and let’s all dance” is among its lyrics.

We don’t know if that song, “Run and Tell That!,” would have been included in McCaskey’s production, but it typifies the musical’s glibness and lack of nuance.

The musical’s “history of race in America suggests that racism is an issue of attitudes rather than of policies,” Matthew Delmont, a Dartmouth College history professor and author on race, wrote in The Atlantic magazine in 2016. “In its version of 1960s Baltimore, teenagers sing and dance their way past race. The story also locates racial prejudice in a single character ... which enables the other white characters to remain largely innocent bystanders to the discrimination faced by the program’s Black teenagers.”

This suggests “a way of understanding race that allows viewers to disavow bigotry ... without acknowledging, confronting, or seeking to overturn the actual structures of discrimination.”

Referring to NBC’s televised adaptation of the play, “Hairspray Live!,” Delmont wrote approvingly of the musical’s portrayal of “how popular culture helped to educate white and Black teenagers about racial hierarchies.”

But he also noted that the story’s “feel-good conclusion implies that colorblindness is the silver bullet that ends racial discrimination, that good intentions and individual acts of bravery are enough to bring about harmony.”

We know — and surely McCaskey students know — that they are not.

Race is a complicated issue that requires thoughtful discussion. And art certainly can inspire such discussion.

At McCaskey, it seems to us that the musical “Hairspray” is at least playing that role.

Now to Dr. Seuss

Tuesday was Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Day, an occasion on which teachers long have donned red-and-white-striped stovepipe hats and read “The Cat in the Hat” to young students and, in the days before COVID-19, served them green eggs and ham.

Many of us have fond memories of Dr. Seuss books. But the reality is that some of those books contain racist images that are insulting and harmful to children of color. And so those particular books are being shelved, and the National Education Association has shifted the focus of Read Across America Day from Seuss to diversity.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement Tuesday that after consulting with educators and other experts, it made the decision last year to “cease publication and licensing” of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Why? Because, the statement said, those “books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

Why would we want our children to be exposed to books that are — by the assessment of the guardians of Dr. Seuss’ legacy — “hurtful and wrong”? Who could be angry about a decision like this?

“The Sneetches” will live on. So, too, will “Horton Hears a Who!” and “The Lorax” and dozens of others.

But imagine an Asian first grader reading an old copy of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and seeing its illustration of what was supposed to be a Chinese person. The figure has yellow skin; lines for eyes; a single, long black braid under a conical hat; and carries a bowl of rice as he “eats with sticks.” (Even Geisel reconsidered the yellow coloring later and changed it.)

In 2019, NPR cited a study published in Research on Diversity in Youth Literature, in which researchers Katie Ishizuka and Ramon Stephens found that only 2% of the human characters in Seuss books were people of color, and all those characters were “depicted through racist caricatures.”

Some Seuss books are better than others. And there are other children’s books from which to choose. We should talk about these issues — and include and listen to the voices of those whose life experiences may be different from our own.