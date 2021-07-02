THE ISSUE: A four-day celebration of Independence Day weekend begins today in Lancaster County and across the region. Events in communities across the county will include parades, concerts, movie screenings, food trucks, family activities and, of course, many professional fireworks shows. Monday will be the federal observance of the holiday, with federal government offices and the U.S. Postal Service among the many agencies and businesses that will be closed.

Because the Fourth of July was such a somber affair last summer — necessarily scaled back because of COVID-19 — this year’s holiday looks set to be a particularly joyful one.

We are marking the 245th birthday of the United States of America on Sunday — the anniversary of the day the Founding Fathers issued the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia and separated the American colonies from Britain and King George III.

Even at a moment when our democracy feels more fragile than it has in decades, this is a weekend for national pride and patriotism.

For sure, there will be many more red, white and blue festivities in Lancaster County than in 2020.

There’s a parade and concert in Lititz tonight; music, a movie and fireworks in East Petersburg tonight; the 204th Fourth of July celebration in Lititz on Saturday; a demolition derby and fireworks in Quarryville on Saturday; fireworks and festivities at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday; and fireworks in New Holland and Ephrata on Sunday. (Those are just some of the events. Check out the full listings on LNP | LancasterOnline.)

We’re wishing everyone a safe and fun weekend. In a sense, we’ve waited for this for two years; the parades and parties are overdue.

That said, we want to emphasize the word “safe” in the previous paragraph just as much as the word “fun.”

We should understand that we are still in a pandemic. There’s nuance to that understanding. Certainly, we’re in a far better situation than we were one year ago. More than 75% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Thursday.

But that still leaves millions of Pennsylvanians — including children under age 12 and immunocompromised individuals who are vaccinated but might not be fully protected against COVID-19 — vulnerable to a virus that has killed more than 604,000 Americans and nearly 4 million people around the world.

To that end, we believe that those who are celebrating the Fourth of July in large, close crowds this weekend should strongly consider wearing a mask when doing so.

The official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say the following about masks:

— “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

— “If you are not fully vaccinated and age 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.”

— “If you are fully vaccinated and have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may need to keep taking steps to protect yourself, like wearing a mask.”

But other health organizations and government entities are advocating for a continued level of masking that goes beyond the CDC guidance. That’s partly due to the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19, which is a growing problem around the world and in pockets of the United States.

“California broadly reopened its economy barely two weeks ago and since then (the delta) variant has spread among the unvaccinated,” The Associated Press reported Thursday. That development “has health officials on edge and already has prompted Los Angeles County to strongly recommend everyone resume wearing masks inside.”

So we believe that the prudent course is for everyone to consider wearing a mask in close group settings during this holiday weekend. It’s not “hygiene theater,” as some might scoff. Nobody came this far and came through so much to get sick now from the insidious virus that causes COVID-19. And those who are eligible to get vaccinated and have refused to do so put themselves — and others — at a greatly elevated level of risk.

No switch has been flipped to end the pandemic and make everyone safe. So the best approach to this Fourth of July is one that acknowledges the patriotism inherent in doing what we must to protect each other.

Fireworks safety

More than 9,000 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in U.S. emergency rooms in 2018, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 36% of those injuries involved children under age 15.

Additionally, fireworks start more than 18,500 fires per year and cause an average of $43 million annually in property damage, the National Fire Protection Association notes.

“Fireworks are not toys,” said Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego. “With significant progress being made on the vaccination front, this summer holds the promise of a return to normalcy in many ways. Much like a vaccine, there are many simple precautions we can take to ensure a fireworks display doesn’t result in an unnecessary trip to an emergency room.”

Trego is right. Don’t let a tragedy occur because we let our guard down while celebrating the Fourth of July with personal fireworks.

Trego shared these safety tips:

— Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of 1200 degrees or higher.

— Only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away.

— Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.

— Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.

— After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing of them in the trash.

Besides these commonsense safety measures, there are state laws that must be observed. By law, fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure. Too often, that law is ignored.

Last year, as just one example, carelessly discharged fireworks caused more than $100,000 in fire damage in Lancaster city. Other fires across the county started when fireworks were disposed of in dumpsters. Any fire can be dangerous for emergency responders; two Lancaster city firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion battling one last Fourth of July.

Furthermore, those setting off personal fireworks should show some moderation and consideration for those who find the loud explosions and bright flashes to be traumatic. That group can include some military veterans and animals, including our beloved pets.

“It’s not that I don’t want people to have fun,” U.S. Marine Kevin Rhoades told NBC News in 2016. “On the Fourth of July, I’m going to pop my own fireworks. But when you get woken up at two, three o’clock in the morning, it brings back those memories. I just want people to have awareness of the veterans, to just be respectful, because there are a lot more people who have more stress than I do.”

As for pets, the Humane Society of the United States points out that animals frightened by fireworks may run away, so be sure your pet is microchipped, wearing a collar and ID and leashed if going outside is necessary. Otherwise, keep your pets safely indoors.

Be safe. Be respectful. That’s how we should all celebrate the Fourth this weekend.