THE ISSUE: Today is the anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln delivering the Gettysburg Address. On Nov. 19, 1863, in that town 50 miles southwest of Lancaster city, Lincoln delivered his concise speech about the “new birth of freedom” in the United States of America. It came less than five months after the awful bloodshed of the Civil War battle there, in which thousands of soldiers from both armies were killed in action.

One hundred and fifty-eight years ago today, with about 270 words, Lincoln attempted with his eloquence to repair and renew a still-fractured nation.

Historians and politicians alike long have marveled at the speech, which quickly became one of the most famous in American history — even if there’s no agreement on the exact words the president delivered that day to the crowd of about 15,000.

But there is agreement on its lasting impact.

“Lincoln’s text was polished, his delivery emphatic; he was interrupted by applause five times. Read in a slow, clear way to the farthest listeners, the speech would take about three minutes,” historian and Pulitzer-winning author Garry Wills wrote in 2012 for The Atlantic.

Since that day in 1863, each turn of phrase in the Gettysburg Address has been intensely scrutinized; its inspirations have been researched and debated; myths surrounding the speech flourished over the decades and have since been assiduously debunked by modern scholars.

Above all, Lincoln’s words remain front and center in our daily discourse about this nation.

From “four score and seven years ago” straight through “shall not perish from the earth,” we are reminded almost daily of the Gettysburg Address on some media platform or another. And in classrooms. And in letters to the editor.

The frequency of Gettysburg Address references has increased in recent years, perhaps because America feels as raw and divided as it did in 1863. We are again fractured.

Can we be healed?

From the divisions of this pandemic — so painful, given the three-quarters of a million American lives lost and nearly as devastating in how it has torn asunder communities and even families?

From the divisions created by the deliberate attacks on U.S. democracy that began one year ago, following the presidential election?

Do these immense rifts have any hope of being healed?

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident and retired U.S. Army civilian attorney, addressed the topic in an op-ed for last weekend’s Sunday LNP. He believes, and we agree, that any renewal must start from a foundation of agreed-upon facts and truths. Only then is meaningful debate about the path forward possible.

“We must hold ourselves and politicians accountable for seeking and speaking the truth in finding solutions to the real problems facing our country,” Hand wrote. “Democracy is in peril if we allow politicians to successfully exploit group identity through lies, misinformation and appeals to anger, grievance and hatred. Our democracy and capacity for self-government are at stake.”

Those things were at stake, too, when Lincoln spoke near here, just west of the Susquehanna River, 158 years ago.

The complete text

What can we find in Lincoln’s speech that speaks to us today? To start, we should examine its words in their entirety.

There are five known manuscript copies of the Gettysburg Address, each slightly different. What’s termed the Bliss version is considered by many to be the standard text; Lincoln wrote it in 1864, at a friend’s request. It is the only copy signed by Lincoln, and it is on display in the Lincoln Room at the White House.

It states:

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

“Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

“But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

“Abraham Lincoln

“November 19, 1863”