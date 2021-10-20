THE ISSUE

“After a practically nonexistent flu season last year, health officials across Pennsylvania and the nation are bracing for what could be a catastrophic winter influenza season,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Sunday in the “Lancaster Watchdog” column. The strict adherence to COVID-19 mitigations last flu season meant fewer Americans contracted flu and developed immunity against future infection. Scientists say this flu season, which runs from October to May, is hard to predict. “Typically, researchers look to the Southern Hemisphere for clues,” Brambila noted. “The flu season there runs from April to September. Flu transmission in Australia, for example, has been low. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the same will hold true for the United States. That’s because Australia has kept an extremely tight border to control COVID-19 outbreaks, and countries in Southeast Asia — more so than in the U.S. — have embraced mask-wearing, which reduces the spread of all respiratory viruses.”

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health tweeted this Monday: “We’re trending in the wrong direction. The number of patients with COVID-19 (particularly unvaccinated people) continues to increase at Lancaster General Hospital — up 9 from last Monday.”

Of the 76 COVID-19 patients in that hospital, 67 were unvaccinated. All 21 in the intensive care unit were unvaccinated.

And as Dr. John D. Goldman, an infectious diseases specialist with UPMC, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brambila in an email: “What we’re seeing right now in our hospitals is increased volumes of all patients, not just COVID-19.”

Goldman said that because people are taking fewer precautions, “we’re seeing a rise regionally in other respiratory viruses and other illnesses alongside COVID-19.”

Brambila reported that predictive modeling shows the United States could see 600,000 flu hospitalizations this season, which is roughly 100,000 more, or 20% higher, than normal.

As she noted, last year’s pandemic shutdowns “helped the U.S. sidestep what health officials feared would be a convergence of influenza and COVID-19 in what was dubbed the ‘twin-demic.’ ” The lockdowns weren’t the only measures that helped: So, too, did mask-wearing, social distancing and more diligent hand hygiene.

Because too many of us now are letting down our guard, “twin-demic” fears are heightened this year.

“This has the potential to be a catastrophe," Dr. Vito DiCamillo, medical director for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Urgent Care, told Brambila.

We know Lancaster County residents are weary. Who wants to be told that we may be facing another catastrophe? We certainly don’t.

But the reality is that hospitals again are at risk of being overwhelmed because too few of us have taken COVID-19 seriously. And the costs of this indifference are shouldered by health care workers who have been battling the pandemic for 19 grueling months.

Only 59% of Lancaster County county residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Anti-mask parents are yelling at school board meetings about mask requirements. People are declining to wear masks in public spaces. Extremist groups like FreePA are agitating against commonsense COVID-19 mitigation measures like masking and vaccination. And misinformation continues to spread, as one pediatric hospitalist wrote in a Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column earlier this month, sometimes “faster than the virus.”

Even the death Monday of a great American, Colin Powell, has been exploited by anti-science propagandists, who falsely assert that the former U.S. secretary of state died of COVID-19 complications because vaccination doesn’t work. It is this kind of cruel nonsense that has landed us where we are — still mired in a pandemic, facing a potential catastrophe caused by the highly transmissible delta variant and an unpredictable flu season.

The truth is that Powell, who was 84, had a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma that made him vulnerable to all infections. As Dr. Randall A. Oyer, medical director of Lancaster General Health’s Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, explained in an email, the protective antibodies triggered by vaccination are diminished in people with multiple myeloma and “other hematologic malignancies.” So having myeloma and limited immunity from the COVID-19 (or other) vaccine “is a double whammy,” Oyer wrote.

Powell’s death should teach us that if we’re lucky enough to not have cancer — or any disease that compromises the immune system — we should prize our health and do everything we can to stay healthy by masking up and getting vaccinated against both COVID-19 and influenza. His death also should remind us that there are people in our community whose health issues leave them vulnerable to infection, and it’s our responsibility as fellow human beings to help to protect them.

In his book “It Worked for Me: In Life and Leadership,” Powell wrote that we ought to show kindness “in depth” and “with passion, and expect nothing in return. Kindness is not just about being nice; it’s about recognizing another human being who deserves care and respect.”

In a pandemic, kindness means embracing proven infection mitigation measures like masking and vaccination to protect others as well as ourselves, and to reduce the huge burdens being placed on exhausted, heroic health care workers. It means recognizing the dangers of both the flu and COVID-19 and accepting that what works to reduce the spread of one can help to reduce the spread of the other.

Virginia Tech professor Linsey Marr is an expert in the airborne transmission of viruses. She wrote Tuesday in The New York Times that “by embracing what’s been learned from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes (COVID-19) — including newer thinking on how respiratory viruses spread in general — the world can change the trajectory of flu seasons, potentially saving tens of thousands of lives in the process.”

She noted that research has found that, as with the novel coronavirus, the flu virus is “exhaled in small particles by infected people while breathing, talking and coughing.” And as with the novel coronavirus, people can spread the flu even when they don’t have symptoms.

So, she wrote, “if we take a page from the (COVID-19) playbook, the United States could drive flu cases down and prevent missed days of school and work, as well as death.”

Because both the flu virus and the novel coronavirus are transmitted by aerosols, this means choosing outdoor gatherings over indoor ones, staying home when experiencing symptoms and wearing masks.

And, again, it means getting inoculated against both COVID-19 and the flu. Being kind. Practicing the golden rule. By doing so, we might avert yet another bleak winter of illness, hospitalization and death.