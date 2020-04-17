THE ISSUE

In late March, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth — working to reduce the population at Lancaster County Prison in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic here — signed release orders for 75 inmates held there, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin and Carter Walker reported. A few of the cases in which inmates were released, according to a review by this newspaper, involved charges including simple assault and stalking. On Wednesday, county officials announced that one inmate and a second employee at the prison tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re in the fog of war. It’s a term, typically used by the military, that describes the uncertainty that exists in any battlefield situation.

The fog is what we don’t know. What we can’t know.

It applies to this pandemic because some of our important decisions must be made quickly and without having all the necessary information at our disposal.

Often, none of our options in a given situation are ideal.

And our decision-making isn’t going to be perfect.

With this in mind, we want to assess some difficult decisions surrounding Lancaster County Prison over the past few weeks. This is, we know, an incendiary topic; many hold very strong feelings about the criminal justice system.

Prisons, with their tight confines and overcrowding in some instances, can be fertile ground for the spread of a virus such as the one that causes COVID-19. This creates a danger for not just the inmates, but the guards and other personnel who work at the prison.

So it made sense when Lancaster County Prison visitations (with the exception of legal consultations) were halted March 14.

And it made sense when, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker first reported, officials coordinated in late March to reduce the prison population “in order to mitigate the risk to inmates and staff should COVID-19 make it inside the facility.”

Multiple individuals, including the office of District Attorney Heather Adams, were to be involved in the decision-making process.

Maj. William Aberts, the head of security at the prison, told Walker that inmates who were over 55, had identified health risks, were within 60 days of release or had low bail amounts were being assessed for early, supervised release. “No inmates charged with violent crimes are being considered for early release,” Walker reported March 27.

Adams told Walker that her office had no objections to early releases on an initial list of about 26 inmates.

This approach was proper, putting health first in a commonsense way that involved multiple reviews and didn’t jeopardize public safety.

About two weeks later, however, a slightly different picture emerged.

While prison officials, the district attorney’s office, Public Defender Chris Tallarico, the county’s probation and parole department and the county’s president judge had initially coordinated on early releases, “the swiftly changing pace of the virus altered the game plan,” Nephin and Walker reported April 7.

With daily confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths rising rapidly in Lancaster County, Ashworth accelerated the process and signed some release orders without the prior approval of the district attorney’s office.

“I take full responsibility for making that decision as I felt under the rapidly developing COVID-19 crisis, the directives from the governor and the concerns expressed by the prison, time was of the essence to save lives,” Ashworth stated in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “Simply stated, I felt it was the correct legal, moral and ethical decision.”

His further reasoning, Nephin and Walker reported, was that “the prison had identified them as viable candidates and probation and parole had given its approval.”

But while speeding up the process might be defensible under the circumstances, we believe there’s still room for criticism.

LNP | LancasterOnline, using online court information, reviewed almost all of the 75 early-release cases. While many of those released were serving sentences for low-level offenses (driving without a license, minor drug offenses and shoplifting), the review found that a few involved simple assault and stalking.

We find that troubling.

Even amid a pandemic, Ashworth should have tread more cautiously and sought additional input when considering the early release of inmates whose cases are associated with violence or threatening behavior.

While the victims’ rights appear not to have been infringed —Ashworth said they were notified — we imagine this was worrisome news, delivered in an already worrying time.

Ashworth made it clear that those who were released with time remaining on their sentences were not simply being sent back into society unmonitored. They were ordered to report to the county’s probation and parole department.

“We’re not terminating any sentences here,” Ashworth told LNP | LancasterOnline. “We’re modifying the terms of their supervision.”

We’re glad for that. Still, we wish Ashworth could have wedded urgency with maintaining the plan to involve all parties in the decision-making process. The district attorney’s office should not have been out of the loop on approvals.

That said, we also must consider Ashworth’s actions in light of Wednesday’s news that two employees and an inmate at Lancaster County Prison tested positive for COVID-19.

This is concerning. Prison employees are essential workers, and they are risking their health every day, just as health care workers, first responders and other essential workers are. We hope there is no further spread of the virus among the prison staff or the inmates.

It is possible lives have been saved by the swift decisions that were made to reduce the prison population.

But we also hope officials will be a bit more cautious with future decisions that involve public health, public safety and victims’ rights.