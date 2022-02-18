THE ISSUE: “At the end of January, Lancaster General Hospital had 83 patients at ready for discharge, but waiting on a post-acute care bed, about twice the average number before the COVID-19 pandemic,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Feb. 9. This backlog of patients who are not sick enough to remain hospitalized but who still need care before returning home puts pressure on every part of the health care system, from hospitals (which may need those beds for new patients) to nursing homes to rehabilitation facilities. “What it boils down to is that hospitals are boarding patients in the hospital who don’t need hospital-level care while we are managing some of the highest levels of patients in the history of our hospitals,” Monica Cascarino, vice president of care transitions at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, told LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Domino effect” is how one hospital official described this serious problem, and it’s a good analogy.

The two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have swamped health care systems and their front-line workers from the start, causing chain reactions of complications within the industry that is critical to our well-being. One of those issues, examined in-depth by Brambila earlier this month, is having nowhere to send patients who need the intermediary step that comes between being a hospital patient and being ready to go home.

“Anywhere along the line when there’s a backup it has a domino effect,” Christopher Chamberlain, vice president of emergency management with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, told LNP | LancasterOnline.

In dealing with this, there are no easy answers, but plenty of tangential difficulties. That’s why cascading problems are so complex.

But we’re encouraged by some innovative attempts to address this particular issue. Brambila explained that the backlog of patients awaiting post-acute care became so great at WellSpan Health “that hospital officials in York sought relief by forming a partnership with SpiriTrust Lutheran to help staff its nursing homes.”

Last year, WellSpan officials first discussed a staff-sharing partnership that would have helped with the staffing of 60 nursing home beds. That plan was set initially aside, but “with cases climbing again in November and the omicron variant threatening to overwhelm hospitals, the discussion switched from trying to staff 60 beds to staffing anything they could,” Brambila wrote.

The partnership made sense because SpiriTrust Lutheran had beds available for post-acute patients, but not the staff to care for those patients.

The unique, temporary alliance had a positive effect.

“About two dozen WellSpan staff members with needed expertise or experience working in nursing homes began work in SpiriTrust facilities around Christmas,” Brambila reported. “Their efforts helped open 40 beds in two facilities.”

The benefits were twofold. First, the arrangement brought some needed relief to an immediate health care issue, redeploying resources to help patients.

Second, it created a new tool for health care’s emergency toolbox. These are the kind of tools the industry will need to respond effectively to future surges or crises.

“If, God forbid, we’re in this same situation again, we know what levers to activate and how soon,” said Dr. Vipul Bhatia, medical director of continuing care for WellSpan.

We encourage other local health care systems to examine the partnership between WellSpan and SpiriTrust Lutheran and think about how they might work in conjunction with post-acute facilities if the need arises.

Nursing shortage

One of the biggest factors driving domino-effect problems within the health care industry during the pandemic is a shortage of nurses and other skilled health care workers.

Many factors have contributed to that shortage. They include pandemic-related burnout; noncompetitive salaries; stressful working conditions — including overly high nurse-to-patient ratios; and, in the case of nursing homes, the state’s failure to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Hospitals and their patients rely on experienced nurses, so retention is an issue that health care systems and the state and federal government must prioritize by addressing these factors.

In addition to retention, there must be a stronger focus on bringing new nurses and skilled care workers into the industry. That was highlighted in a front-page story by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid in the Feb. 6 Sunday LNP. The flow of new workers is not keeping up with the flow of those who are leaving or retiring from health care, she reported.

“How the ranks of nursing will be filled is not clear even as enrollment in (college) programs remains fairly steady,” Scheid wrote.

The scope of the problem is made clear by this statistic from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania: Since 2019, vacancy rates for nurses providing direct patient care are up 30%.

At the state level, some positive steps are being taken, Scheid reported:

— A bipartisan law signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf last month will send $6 million to eight Lancaster County health care facilities to retain and recruit hospital nurses.

— And $15 million will be added to the funds available for the Pennsylvania High Education Assistance Agency’s nurse loan forgiveness program.

We applaud those necessary actions. But retention and recruitment will require a more concerted effort in the years ahead.

With regard to working conditions, the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association has helped to introduce “Safe Staffing” bills in every state legislative session since 2010, registered nurse Priscilla Simmons wrote in a Jan. 9 op-ed for LNP | LancasterOnline.

“A vast body of research supports safe nurse staffing standards,” Simmons wrote. “Studies repeatedly suggest that outcomes deteriorate when nurses are assigned too many patients.”

State House Bill 106 and state Senate Bill 240, both called the Patient Safety Act and both introduced last year, would address nurse staffing ratios in Pennsylvania. Both have been referred to their respective committees, with no further action. Legislative leaders should prioritize discussion and floor votes for this urgent legislation, not let it languish.

How urgent is the nursing situation? “We call it the shortage tsunami,” Kelly Kuhns, who directs the nursing doctorate program at Millersville University’s Wehrheim School of Nursing, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid.

A tsunami. A domino effect. These analogies are apt. COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerabilities of the U.S. health care infrastructure. And this sorrowful pandemic should have — but sadly has not — given us a widespread greater appreciation for nurses and other skilled health care workers.

Lawmakers, health care systems and nursing schools must rise to meet the challenge of this staffing crisis. Competitive salaries and better working conditions must be part of the equation. but we also urge officials to think outside the box, as WellSpan and SpiriTrust did, to come up with innovative answers to challenges we’ve yet to face.