THE ISSUE

As of Friday, Lancaster County had 2,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Friday evening that the county had seen 225 deaths; 167 were in nursing homes and 41 were nursing home residents who died in the hospital.

Amid the many uncertainties facing us in this pandemic, we know this for sure: Lancaster County nursing homes and retirement communities are being ravaged by COVID-19.

For the families of those who have died, this is a heartrending fact. Those who died weren’t statistics. They were beloved spouses, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles whose lives, personalities, struggles and triumphs were part of the fabric of their families’ — and their communities’ — lives. That fabric has been brutally torn now.

And worse, because of necessary COVID-19 restrictions, family members didn’t get the consolation of being with their loved ones in their final hours. This is a sorrow on top of sorrow.

This reality should be the starting point of any conversation about COVID-19 and nursing homes.

And the central aim, now, must be to keep other people from losing their lives, devastating other families.

Unfortunately, the politics of COVID-19 keep clouding the discussion.

Uneven care

Some nursing homes are seeing more deaths than others. The Pennsylvania Department of Health should be investigating why.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer and Junior Gonzalez reported last Sunday, roughly half of the county’s nursing home deaths have occurred in Lancaster Township. And, specifically, in three nursing homes there: Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation, Hamilton Arms Center and ManorCare Health Services Lancaster.

In Lititz Borough, Luther Acres Healthcare Center also has emerged as a hot spot, with 18 deaths there as of Tuesday.

That facility’s executive director, Craig Shelly, said he believes the virus was brought in “by a team member who was asymptomatic at the time, not through hospital admissions or re-admissions,” and that when the peak hit, “the resident care need increased drastically at the same time the number of available staff was at its lowest.”

This illustrates two important points: What’s happening at nursing homes cannot be separated from what’s happening in the wider county, because asymptomatic nursing home employees still are moving around in the community. And nursing homes need more resources.

More personal protective equipment. More COVID-19 testing. More — and better-paid — staff. And more oversight.

ManorCare resident Robert Merrill, 71, told LNP| LancasterOnline that he noticed poor adherence to infection control by some staff in the weeks since an outbreak hit that facility.

He said staff members there sometimes remove their masks when speaking with him. In other instances, he said, staffers have entered his room, used a protective gown near his door while assisting him, and left the unwashed gown in the room.

Merrill said a ManorCare administrator told him employees were to be trained on the proper use of personal protective equipment. His response to the administrator: “It’s six weeks too late.”

As Stauffer and Gonzalez reported, two associations representing nursing homes and similar facilities — LeadingAge PA and the Pennsylvania Health Care Association — have been sounding warnings for years about the underfunding of the Medicaid program that covers many nursing home residents.

As “the pandemic gathered strength here,” the reporters noted, “they repeatedly and publicly asked for more help from the state, expressing concern about inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment ... and saying they critically need increased funding and testing.”

Anyone who knows anything about public health — like, say, the professionals in a county health department — could have anticipated some of the problems now facing nursing homes and moved to address them.

The public debate

We are glad that Republican state Sens. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, and Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, are, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week, “spearheading an effort in Harrisburg to allocate $200 million of the $3.9 billion Pennsylvania received as part of the federal coronavirus aid package to long-term care facilities.”

But we have some questions.

In a Senate hearing Thursday, Martin implored state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to meet the needs of long-term care facilities. “I beg of you to please do everything in your power to engage them and listen to their concerns,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Is this the same Scott Martin who typically decries government spending and regulation? Should the state take over privately owned nursing homes with COVID-19 issues? Aren’t many of the problems that nursing homes now face the result of inadequate government oversight and intervention?

Aument and Congressman Lloyd Smucker have been among those pushing Gov. Tom Wolf to consider nursing home COVID-19 cases when calculating when Lancaster County might reopen its economy.

As if those cases were apart from this county. As if nursing home employees could be kept in a bubble.

“I do not believe that Governor Wolf’s current standard for reopening is appropriate for Lancaster County when the pandemic is clearly centered on an elderly population in our nursing homes,” Aument tweeted in late April. “This must be considered.”

At an April 28 county news conference, Smucker spent a good portion of his time at the microphone emphasizing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths that occur in nursing homes and senior facilities, before arguing for an end to the stay-at-home order still in effect in Lancaster County.

“Unnecessary delays will further endanger the long-term health of our economy and will significantly impact the lives of people all across our communities,” he said.

True enough. But nursing home residents are part of those communities.

Manheim Township has seen a significant number of COVID-19 deaths at its nursing homes; township residents likely are employed in those facilities. Should Manheim Township itself be placed in a bubble?

As Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace said last week, people need to rethink the view that nursing homes are holding our economy “hostage.”

“Enough with the blame game,” she said.

Politicians know better than to blame nursing homes for our COVID-19 numbers. They cloak their arguments in expressions of concern.

But we understand what they’re saying.

The state’s role

This much we also know: The state’s response has been nowhere near adequate.

As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported, the state Department of Health has refused to answer questions about cases, deaths or its response at specific nursing homes, including Lancaster County facilities.

The lack of transparency only breeds mistrust.

If associations representing nursing homes have been pleading for years for more resources, why has the state failed to act?

Has the state Department of Health deployed medical professionals to hard-hit nursing homes such as Conestoga View? State officials have said they are working with nursing homes with outbreaks, but why not reassure residents and their families by specifying which facilities are getting assistance?

Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email Friday that the state has distributed personal protective equipment over the last month. But Lancaster County had its first COVID-19 case in mid-March.

In a rare instance of openness, the state Department of Health did confirm April 29 that it had installed a temporary manager at a Beaver County nursing home, where 71 people had died as of last week.

Will a Lancaster County nursing home need to be completely crushed by the demands of caring for COVID-19 patients before the state sends help? Is there a particular death toll that would trigger such a response?

On Saturday, Spotlight PA reported that Pennsylvania "emergency response officials drafted a three-page blueprint for quick strike teams of medical professionals that would respond to facilities as soon as a few positive cases were confirmed. The teams — made of epidemiologists, nurses, emergency management personnel, and medical experts — would show up at a facility within six hours of a call for help, according to internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA." (Spotlight PA is an independent newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; LNP Media Group is among its partners.)

The team would assess a facility's needs and then work quickly to address those needs. According to the Spotlight PA report, the quick-response plan "was circulated within the health department, with emails showing staff nurses and others were asked to volunteer. In the third week of March, it was shared with providers. ... But the plan was never fully implemented, and a similar — though far more limited — effort wasn’t activated until mid-April, long after major outbreaks had already taken hold."

Why wasn't this plan fully implemented? How many lives could have been saved if it had been?

In the disaster that has been COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes, there tragically remain many more questions than answers.