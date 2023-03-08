THE ISSUE

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to ban noncompete agreements, which it defines as contracts between an employer and a worker that block “the worker from working for a competing employer, or starting a competing business, typically within a certain geographic area and period of time after the worker’s employment ends.” As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported Sunday, “Such agreements have been called by critics exploitative and anti-capitalist, functioning to suppress wages, hinder innovation and stifle competition. Supporters say the agreements are an important tool to foster innovation and preserve competition. The Society for Human Resource Management said in a January statement that the FTC should differentiate between agreements designed to limit labor market mobility and those designed to protect confidential trade secrets or strategic planning.”

We think a noncompete agreement makes sense when, say, someone helping to develop new technology at one company seeks to move to a rival company.

But a noncompete agreement for a hospital nurse, whose education is applied in the service of public health? Or a veterinarian? Or a warehouse worker?

That is madness.

We understand that companies invest a lot of money in training their employees and so want to keep those employees from taking their acquired skills to rival enterprises.

But in the United States, people ought to be able to control their own destinies.

Moreover, noncompete agreements seem to have proliferated unnecessarily. This is certainly the case in Pennsylvania.

Nationally, Scheid reported, “the FTC estimated 18% of workers are covered by noncompetes. In Pennsylvania it’s likely more. A 2019 Economic Policy Institute survey estimated that 42% of workplaces in Pennsylvania require some or all of their employees to enter noncompete agreements.”

And these agreements are not just imposed on executives, but on employees in low-wage jobs: coffee shop baristas and fast food workers, for instance. A 2021 study found that roughly 1 in 6 food and restaurant workers had signed noncompete clauses.

There are reasons noncompete agreements are banned in red and blue states alike — California, North Dakota and Oklahoma, as well as in Washington, D.C.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in January, “Pennsylvania doesn’t require a minimum salary to uphold a noncompete agreement, though state courts have found reasons not to enforce them in some instances. An employer that tries to enforce a noncompete by suing the former employee often has to show a legitimate business reason for the arrangement.”

Which makes sense, but what low-wage worker is going to risk a lawsuit?

Labor advocates contend that noncompete agreements remove the incentive from employers to treat and pay their employees well because they know employees are stuck where they are.

The FTC understandably views these agreements as an unfair method of competition in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act. As Scheid noted, the agency estimates that its proposed rule banning noncompete agreements could increase wages by nearly $300 billion per year. (Comment here on the proposed rule.) About 1 in 5 workers — about 30 million Americans — are under noncompete contracts, according to the FTC.

If its proposed rule is passed, all existing noncompetes would be rescinded.

Evan Starr, an economist at the University of Maryland, told The New Yorker in January that when noncompete agreements are banned, “wages rise, job mobility rises, entrepreneurship rises.”

Starr noted that these agreements tend to cluster in high-skilled industries, such as manufacturing, professional services and technical services. He said a “range of studies” suggests that, in industries where enforceable noncompete agreements are used en masse, “the whole labor market is slower-moving, there are fewer job offers made, worker wages are lower, job mobility is lower, and job satisfaction is lower.”

According to Scheid’s reporting, a Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health nurse anesthetist told the FTC that the nonprofit health system is inserting noncompete clauses in contracts for new graduates. The noncompete lasts the entirety of their career with the hospital. The nurse anesthetist’s comments were anonymous; Lancaster General Health declined to provide a response to Scheid.

“So if after 5 years, an employee wants to move onto a nearby hospital, they must wait 2 years to work anywhere within a 30-mile radius of the hospital. This means that a provider would need to pack up and move in order to work,” the nurse anesthetist wrote. “This is an egregious reach for control over peoples’ lives.”

It is indeed.

If a skilled professional is dissatisfied in a particular hospital environment, wouldn’t it be better if that professional went to another local hospital, rather than opting out of health care altogether?

Noncompete agreements place all the power in a working relationship in the hands of the employer. They should be confined to circumstances in which trade secrets are closely held — not wielded as weapons against employees seeking better working conditions and increased job satisfaction.