THE ISSUE

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday that 18 children were dead after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County, The Texas Tribune reported. A teacher also was killed. “Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter is dead and is believed to have been killed by responding officers,” the Tribune reported. The 18-year-old shooter reportedly also shot his grandmother before going to the school. Robb Elementary “teaches second, third and fourth grade students,” that newspaper noted. “The school had 535 students in the 2020-2021 school year, most of them Hispanic and considered economically disadvantaged.”

We don’t know all of the particulars of this school shooting.

But we know that this morning, when parents and other caregivers across the country — including in Lancaster County — help their children get ready for school, Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School will be on their minds.

As they pour cereal, search for misplaced homework and missing sneakers, wipe spilled orange juice off the counter, remind their kids to brush their teeth, keep a worried eye out for the school bus, moms and dads and other caregivers will smile placidly and bravely. And their hearts will sink as they wave goodbye to their kids, sharply aware that nowhere in the United States is safe for them.

Not their elementary schools or middle schools or high schools — not even their Amish schoolhouse. Not their supermarkets. Not their places of worship. Not the local mall or concert venue. Nowhere.

Because, as a grimly furious U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said Tuesday on the Senate floor, we have made a choice in the United States to live with this kind of gun violence, which doesn’t afflict other countries at anywhere near this scale. “What are we doing?” he asked his fellow senators. “What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons we have another Sandy Hook on our hands.”

Murphy was the U.S. representative for Newtown, Connecticut, when, on Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman killed 20 first graders — babies — and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The senator told of how, after the Sandy Hook massacre, the school’s surviving students were given a “safe word” they could utter when their little brains filled with memories of that horrific December day — when they relived, Murphy said, “stepping over their classmates’ bodies as they tried to flee the school.”

In one classroom, the safe word was “monkey,” he recalled, and “over and over and over through the day, kids would stand up and yell, ‘monkey,’ ” and a staff member would take each child into the hallway to help the child work through his or her issues.

“Sandy Hook will never, ever be the same,” Murphy said. “This community in Texas will never, ever be the same.”

And parents here and across the country know this for a fact, because even the thought of their children suffering the same fate is enough to bring them to their knees.

And yet, we allow school shootings to happen. We apparently have grown accustomed to kindergartners learning to run, hide, fight in case a gunman chooses to terrorize their school. And if they have to hide, we remind them to stay quiet so the shooter won’t find them.

We wouldn’t read little children stories with plots as terrifying as this, and yet.

We have pleaded in this space for sensible gun regulation, such as background checks on all firearm sales; a ban on semi-automatic weapons with large-capacity magazines; and a strong federal “red flag” law, which would allow the temporary removal of firearms from individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

We have decried politicians too timid to vote for even widely popular, minor measures that might halt — or even just slow — the sales of guns to people too broken or too bent on exacting revenge or too intent on wreaking terror to safely own them.

Our pleas, like those of students, parents, educators, law enforcement officials and even corporate CEOs across the nation, have gone unmet.

In February 2018, after 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, we invited Lancaster County students to offer their thoughts in letters to the editor, and we received a deluge.

Among the letters was one by Jenna Flatley, then in grade 11 at Penn Manor High School, who wrote in part: “Kids throughout school are forced to have an escape plan in case an active shooter comes into the building. We walk into classrooms thinking, ‘Is this room up too high to jump out of the window? ‘Where is the best place to hide?’ ‘Is there a stairwell or a door a few feet away I have a chance of getting to?’

“This is not OK. When is it time to say enough is enough?”

Alexa Sano, then a 10th grade student at J.P. McCaskey High School, wrote: “As a student, I’m worried about school shootings. I’m worried about the possibility of it happening to me. I’m worried about it happening to my friends and family. I’m even worried about it happening to someone I don’t know across the country. However, what I’m most worried about is the high probability that nothing will be done.”

Nothing was done.

And so here we are again.

Tragically, we have almost no hope that this time will be different, not least because of this detail reported by The Texas Tribune: Gov. Abbott, “along with former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, is scheduled to talk Friday at the National Rifle Association’s 2022 annual meeting.”

That meeting is to be held in Houston, Texas.