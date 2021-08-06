The loud and clear calls from fellow Democrats for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign are absolutely correct, and the Democratic governor to Pennsylvania’s north should step down immediately.

The investigative report into Cuomo’s conduct that was released this week shows a pattern of disgusting and unacceptable behavior.

“The nearly five-month, non-criminal investigation, overseen by New York’s attorney general and led by two outside lawyers, concluded that 11 women from within and outside state government were telling the truth when they said Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives,” The Associated Press reported.

The probe, which included interviews with 179 individuals, found varying degrees of corroboration on the women’s allegations, including from witnesses and text messages.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference Tuesday.

Washington Post opinion columnist Karen Tumulty termed the report a “165-page catalog of horrors.”

Democratic President Joe Biden said of Cuomo: “I think he should resign.” He was joined in that view by numerous other Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

In a jointly issued statement, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and three other Democratic state governors from the Northeast said: “We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office.”

Cuomo is now on the clock before facing almost certain and justified impeachment by New York state lawmakers this month. He has resisted thus far, resorting to weak and frankly disturbing “justifications” for his behavior toward women.

He should cease with the excuse-making and save New York lawmakers the trouble of impeaching him by stepping down immediately.

And, in the meantime, we should support the women who have courageously spoken up about these awful actions by one of the most powerful figures in American politics outside of Washington, D.C.

“That these women were able to summon the strength to tell their stories ... suggests that the idealism that drew them toward public service has not been crushed entirely,” The Washington Post’s Tumulty wrote. “Because of their determination to make a difference, things may actually be better for those who follow in their footsteps.”

We truly hope that’s the case.