THE ISSUE
Phantom Power, the new music performance space in the former Point of View Cinema in Millersville, will open March 6, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker reported Jan. 25. Owner Gregg Barley’s plans for the iconic site, a longtime theater at 121 W. Frederick St., were announced about a year ago.
Point of View — the go-to place for locals who wanted to see independent, documentary or foreign films often unavailable in major theaters — closed in 2013, and it won’t be coming back.
But its spirit as an entertainment venue, this time for live music, will carry on in Phantom Power.
We think Barley’s project is a fitting one for the location, and we’re glad it’s coming to fruition.
When LNP | LancasterOnline reported Barley’s plans in February 2019, readers were asked for some of their memories of Point of View (and before that, when it was known as the Skinny Minnie).
Here are some of our favorites:
— “I saw ‘A Star is Born’ with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson,” wrote Sandra Deaner Chilas. “It had been out for awhile and I have to say, it was a bit upsetting when the woman in front of me sobs to her friend sitting next to her, ‘This is where he dies!’ ”
— Jonathan Gentel wrote, “My sister took me there in 1984 to watch ‘Revenge of the Nerds.’ I was 7 years old — I can't believe they let me in.”
— Roma Syre remembered seeing “Amadeus": “There even was a traffic jam to get to that movie that evening. Unreal!”
Even when Point of View became ragged around the edges — one LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board member remembers a movie showing interrupted by birds that had gotten in through its aging structure — it was a destination. A haven for those seeking more than the usual cinematic fare.
In an online comment to the LNP | LancasterOnline story, Tracy Stauffer Becker had this to say:
“I would love to see (Phantom Power) happen. We need more entertainment in (the) Millersville area. I remember going to the movies at this building, and would love to see it come to life again.”
Barley’s opening will showcase songwriter Daniel Romano, who played at Tellus360 in 2017. The second announced show features Har Mar Superstar — a headliner Barley booked at the Chameleon Club and Tellus360 — and his band, Heart Bones.
“In the back of my head, I always thought it would be awesome to have Har Mar be one of the first acts,” Barley told Stairiker. “I’m hoping that people will come to that show out of at least curiosity, and walk out with a new favorite artist. He’s got the ability to win people over very fast.”
As Stairiker reported, Barley has retained the sloped floor from Point of View, but nothing else was salvageable.
“I wanted to save old seating and a few other touches, but everything in there was four decades old and super moldy,” Barley said. “It had to essentially be gutted.” (This does not surprise us. The birds, remember?)
Pending final approvals from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for the planned on-site craft brewery and a go-ahead from the fire marshal, Barley plans a series of soft openings to work out kinks before the March 6 opener.
Barley was most recently a booker at Tellus360, after being head booker at the Chameleon Club for many years.
“I want to keep (Phantom Power) similar to a Tellus vibe where everyone is welcome,” Barley told LNP | LancasterOnline. “What I’ve learned there is very special. They’re doing it right — it’s pretty cool seeing a 21-year-old sitting next to a 61-year-old at a show.”
We like Barley’s concept — an entertainment venue with broad appeal — and hope his showcase for live music can bring that long-dormant site back to life.
The Lunar New Year
The celebration of the Lunar New Year is drawing to a close.
The Vietnamese New Year’s Day was celebrated Saturday, but the festival of Tet generally lasts a week — and an entire month in Vietnam.
Why so long? “The reason is we sum up everything (at one time) — the harvest, birthdays, thanksgiving for ancestors,” the Rev. Tri Luong, pastor at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Earle Cornelius.
The Vietnamese community at that Lancaster city church marked the holiday Sunday with a party replete with dragon dances and traditional foods.
Similarly, Americans of Chinese descent in Lancaster County have been celebrating the Lunar New Year since the weekend with family feasts and lai see, lucky red envelopes filled with money for children. Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year will end Feb. 8 with the Lantern Festival.
Sadly, in China, an outbreak of coronavirus led many Lunar New Year celebrations to be canceled, and family members were prohibited from traveling home for the holiday.
We hope the year gets better — and soon — for everyone affected by the illness.
Here, we wish everyone who celebrated the holiday — and are celebrating it still — a happy lunar new year, filled with good fortune and good health.