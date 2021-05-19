THE ISSUE: The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that vaccinated Americans could shed their face masks has been met in many instances with confusion and some criticism from epidemiologists who believe it’s premature to drop mask-wearing mandates. In Lancaster County, schools, businesses and individuals continue to wrestle with how to proceed. Pennsylvania still requires people who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors. Schools are still required to adhere to that rule. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported, schools are also advised by the CDC, but not required, to keep their mask requirement in place for fully vaccinated people.

We believe in the scientists at the CDC. But the agency’s new guidance on masks is a mess.

The announcement last week by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, that fully vaccinated Americans could stop wearing masks in most public spaces did not help.

How are businesses supposed to know if a person is vaccinated against COVID-19? Are we really supposed to rely on an honor system after a year in which some Americans refused to follow CDC guidelines on mask-wearing and social distancing?

Consider what happened outside the Manheim Central School District office Monday evening.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli reported, Manheim Central school board President Linda Williams was jeered as she walked into that building prior to that night’s school board meeting.

“Her mistake: She wore a mask,” Geli wrote.

“Take off the mask!” one protester shouted.

“We’ll vote you out!” another yelled.

They were among the nearly 200 unmasked protesters crowded outside the district office to express their disgust with mask-wearing. “Parents among the group said kids are hugging their friends in secret in fear of ridicule from teachers, struggling to focus in school and being singled out for wanting to choose whether to wear a mask,” Geli noted.

“Masks are affecting our children emotionally, spiritually and physically,” said Kate Barto, of Manheim. “And it’s going to start to contribute to some mental health issues.”

As reluctant as we are to criticize any caring mom — mothers have had it particularly rough during this pandemic — this is ridiculous.

Millions of American children have managed to wear masks to school without fuss — and children elsewhere in the world have been wearing masks for years to avoid illness and air pollution. In our experience, masks are only an issue for kids if parents make them an issue.

If parents see a piece of cloth as a talisman of tyranny — instead of as a simple, and effective, shield against a highly infectious virus — then kids likely will, too.

To the extreme detriment of public health and our democracy, masks have been politicized from the start of the pandemic. Which is one reason that the CDC’s new guidance on masks should have been delivered with clearer caveats.

The CDC should have emphasized that Americans who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 still must continue to wear masks in public spaces — for their sakes, and for the sake of others.

The same goes in Pennsylvania until 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also states that masks still are required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, as well as in health care settings and prisons.

But the fully vaccinated — emphasis on the fully — now can go without masks or social distancing in other public spaces, such as malls and ballparks.

Unfortunately, as a behavioral scientist pointed out on Twitter, a slew of right-wing accounts promptly tweeted after the CDC announcement that they “identify as vaccinated” and won’t be wearing a mask any longer. This is cruel for two reasons: It mocks the reality of gender identity, and it makes clear that some people don’t care whose health they endanger.

It has been a huge disappointment to us that Americans have bickered over commonsense COVID-19 mitigation measures. And that even the name of Dr. Anthony Fauci — this nation’s foremost expert on infectious diseases — has become a partisan flashpoint.

Nevertheless, we feel compelled to cite Fauci here. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told ABC News this week that children who are not vaccinated — including those under 12, who likely won’t be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination for months — should continue to wear masks indoors.

That means wearing masks in school.

Fauci also said it is “reasonable and understandable” that some businesses and states are maintaining mask requirements because they can’t be sure of an individual’s vaccination history.

That is the bottom line: We can’t be sure.

And right now, vaccination levels aren’t anywhere near to what scientists say would provide herd immunity — or protection for an entire community — which would be an estimated 80% of a population.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans and 40% of Pennsylvanians were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to The New York Times. About 37% of Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated.

All but one member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board are fully vaccinated — that is, past the crucial two-week mark after our second doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The last of us will hit the two-week post-vaccination mark Saturday.

We trust the vaccines because we trust the science. We know that while the production of the vaccines was relatively — blessedly — quick, that’s because they employ technology that has been in development for years.

We are pro-science. But we’re also pro-compassion.

So we understand if vaccinated people traumatized by the pandemic are finding it difficult to put their face masks in a drawer.

We also understand that those who have immune system issues, or have unvaccinated children, may be particularly concerned about the new guidance toward unmasking in public spaces.

We ask that others show compassion for these people — a hard ask, perhaps, but we’re asking nevertheless.

It is not a sign of weakness to wear a mask in public. Nor is it a political statement. It’s a sign of being considerate to others. It’s a personal choice that doesn’t endanger anyone else’s health or lifestyle. It’s also a sign of recognition that COVID-19 has brought trauma and death to too many of our families.

We shouldn’t hassle employees in businesses that still require masks. As Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a news release, businesses and workplaces still may require masks “for their employees or customers that may have underlying conditions that continue to make them vulnerable to this virus.”

We shouldn’t yell at school board members or other school officials who are trying to navigate the confusing mask recommendations.

And more of us ought to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get our adolescents vaccinated, too. Then masks truly will be no longer necessary.

What a relief that will be for everyone.