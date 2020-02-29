THE ISSUE
Katherine Johnson — a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 Oscar-nominated movie “Hidden Figures” — died Monday at the age of 101. In a statement, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that Johnson “helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color.”
We think this advice from her father reveals a lot about Katherine Johnson:
“My dad taught us ‘you are as good as anybody in this town, but you’re no better,’ ” Johnson told NASA in 2008. “I don’t have a feeling of inferiority. Never had. I’m as good as anybody, but no better.”
That’s how Johnson saw herself — as an equal. That confidence in her value and abilities, developed at an early age, allowed her to navigate the double hurdles of being an African American and a woman in the 1950s and ’60s at NASA, when Jim Crow racial segregation was still widespread.
This was also the time when the space race heated up, and Johnson’s contributions to successful missions, including John Glenn’s pioneering 1962 orbital flight, were absolutely critical.
But her story, along with those of the other trailblazing African American women at NASA, had gone largely untold until Barack Obama awarded Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, the nation’s highest civilian honor, and the hit book and film “Hidden Figures” followed.
“In her 33 years at NASA,” Obama said at the time, Johnson “broke the barriers of race and gender, showing generations of young people that everyone can excel in math and science and reach for the stars.”
Upon hearing of her death, actress Taraji P. Henson, who played Johnson in “Hidden Figures,” wrote on Instagram: “Thank you QUEEN #KatherineJohnson for sharing your intelligence, poise, grace and beauty with the world! Because of your hard work little girls EVERYWHERE can dream as big as the MOON!!! Your legacy will live on FOREVER AND EVER!!! You ran so we could fly!!!”
Born to count
From a very young age in her native West Virginia, Johnson had an affinity for math.
“I counted everything. I counted the steps to the road, the steps up to church, the number of dishes and silverware I washed — anything that could be counted, I did,” she said at her Medal of Freedom ceremony.
Her father, Joshua Coleman, deserves a shoutout, too. He drove his family 120 miles to Institute, West Virginia, so his super-smart daughter could continue her education through high school. She graduated at 14, and then from West Virginia State College with highest honors at just age 18 in 1937.
Then, in 1939, Johnson was one of three black students to integrate West Virginia’s graduate schools.
After working as a schoolteacher, marrying and starting a family, she was hired in 1953 by what is known today as NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.
She began in the all-black West Area Computing section, complete with segregated bathrooms, before being quickly reassigned to a project in the Maneuver Loads Branch of the Flight Research Division.
Her groundbreaking work could fill a volume, but here are some highlights, courtesy of NASA.gov:
— Johnson did trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s May 1961 mission, Freedom 7, America’s first human spaceflight.
— In 1960, she co-authored a report laying out the equations describing an orbital spaceflight in which the landing position of the spacecraft is specified. It was the first time a woman in the Flight Research Division had received credit as a research report author.
— In 1962, as NASA prepared for Glenn’s mission, Johnson’s expertise was called upon again. The complexity of the orbital flight had required the construction of a worldwide communications network, linking tracking stations around the world to IBM computers in Washington, D.C., Cape Canaveral and Bermuda. The computers had been programmed with the orbital equations that would control the trajectory of the capsule in Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission, but the astronauts were wary.
As a part of the preflight checklist, Glenn asked engineers to “get the girl” — Johnson — to run the same numbers through the same equations that had been programmed into the computer, but by hand.
“Katherine organized herself immediately at her desk, growing phone-book-thick stacks of data sheets a number at a time, blocking out everything except the labyrinth of trajectory equations,” Margot Lee Shetterly wrote in “Hidden Figures.”
“It took a day and a half of watching the tiny digits pile up: eye-numbing, disorienting work.”
Glenn’s flight was a success, and marked a turning point in the space competition between the United States and the Soviet Union.
According to The Associated Press, Johnson considered her work on the Apollo moon missions to be her greatest contribution. Her calculations helped the lunar lander rendezvous with the orbiting command service module. Before retiring in 1986, she also worked on the Space Shuttle program.
Johnson spent her later years — until the end of her life — encouraging students to enter STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.
“The wonderful gift that Katherine Johnson gave us is that her story shined a light on the stories of so many other people,” Shetterly told AP. “She gave us a new way to look at black history, women’s history and American history.”
A “hidden figure” no longer, Johnson has gotten the due she deserved. And we hope her legacy is an inspiration to young girls — and boys — everywhere to not be afraid to dream big.