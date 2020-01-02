THE ISSUE
Music for Everyone, the local nonprofit focused on cultivating the power of music, has announced two grant programs that will award more than $90,000, LNP’s Jenelle Janci reported Dec. 25. The first is for its longtime instrument grant program for schools and the community. The second, part of the new Music for Everyone’s Well-Being initiative, will benefit programs that use music as a healing tool.
Out of respect for our readers, we’ll try to keep the musical puns to a minimum, but our praise of Music for Everyone will sound like a familiar tune.
There’s a lot of activity going on with the organization, so it was only a few months ago, in October, that we applauded the creation of the Music for Everyone’s Well-Being program as a natural extension of its other school and community initiatives. That editorial grew out of another article by Janci.
“It does seem like a logical next step,” Music for Everyone founder and Executive Director John Gerdy told LNP in October. “We really think that this is the next frontier in music in terms of another way that it contributes to the betterment of our culture, society, communities, public health.”
We also liked the comments of Dr. Pia Fenimore of Lancaster Pediatric Associates.
“I’m always searching for other ways to address emotional health in kids,” Fenimore told Janci. “So this was absolutely a way to do that and I was excited to be a part of it.”
Fenimore, who writes a column for the Sunday LNP Health & Fitness page, is on the Music for Everyone’s Well-Being task force.
“I think that medical professionals should recommend that people make music a part of their life, because the benefits of music to everyone’s health, particularly their emotional health, is well-documented and well-researched,” Fenimore said.
We were happy to hear these comments coming from a physician.
In Janci’s article on the Music for Everyone’s Well-Being initiative, she interviewed Julia Witmer Gallagher, a task force member who told Janci that her late mother, Ginny, used music during her 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
“It was amazing how she would listen to the music and it could get her going again,” Witmer Gallagher said.
Fenimore added, “When you are in a very healthy position emotionally, you’re stronger to fight physiological diseases such as Parkinson’s.”
The deadline to apply for the Music for Everyone’s Well-Being grants is Jan. 20.
For the instrument program, the deadline is Feb. 8. “To be considered, organizations must be a registered public or private school or a 501(c) nonprofit organization and be in Lancaster County. Music for Everyone orders the instruments on behalf of the grant recipients in bulk to save on shipping costs,” Janci wrote.
Since 2006, according to its website, Music for Everyone has allocated more than $1.8 million in education grants and program support. (Schools and nonprofits can apply for grants at musicforeveryone.org.)
We thank the organization for that incredible investment in our schools and our community over the past 13 years, and look forward to even bigger and better things as Music for Everyone’s Well-Being initiative takes root.