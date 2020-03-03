THE ISSUE

After an extended dispute over funding with former District Attorney Craig Stedman, the prior Lancaster County Board of Commissioners announced last fall that it would match municipalities’ voluntary contributions dollar for dollar up to $519,455, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported last week. “But some municipalities that had contributed in the past are withholding their support this year, citing concerns over that funding formula and its sustainability.”

County and municipal officials have been arguing for decades over who should pay for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

The bickering has gone on long enough. The task force — which is run by the district attorney’s office — is a necessary unit investigating drug crime in Lancaster County.

Its sustainability is in the best interests of all county and municipal officials — and residents.

The drug task force was launched in 1988. Four years later, the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee, made up of municipalities around Lancaster city, asked its members to raise property taxes and earmark the funds for the drug task force.

The idea of raising property taxes went over as well as you could have expected. So a county commissioner suggested a $1 per capita donation from each municipality.

“By January 1993,” an LNP | LancasterOnline article recalled, “54 municipalities agreed to the per capita amount, pooling more than $400,000.”

That’s been the model ever since.

Some municipalities provide officers from their police departments to be part of the task force in a cost-sharing agreement with the district attorney’s office.

Municipalities are required to pay for the benefits of their officers for the first two years they’re assigned to the task force.

Some municipalities think paying for those benefits should count as their contribution. Other municipalities have reduced or withheld their contributions because they think the underlying funding model is faulty.

“We believe (the drug task force) should be funded entirely by the county because it serves the county as a whole,” West Hempfield Township Manager Andrew Stern told LNP | LancasterOnline last month.

In late 2018, that township reduced its contribution in half from about $16,000 to $8,000, hoping that “would spark a discussion” about the drug task force funding model, Stern explained in an email.

The township sent about half that sum — $4,038 — in early 2019, but continued to have “questions and concerns about where our money was going and how it was being used,” Stern wrote. “We received no clarification or answers from the DA so we held back the second payment.”

Stern points out that West Hempfield also contributed $40,000 a year to cover benefits for its detective on the task force.

Last September, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that officer was one of four reassigned to their original departments because of a lack of funding for the drug task force.

Stern told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time that he “would like to think” that the move was not retaliation for the township's decreased contribution. “If they’re willing to jeopardize the drug task force because we reduced their funding ... that would be sad,” Stern said then.

Now, as Walker reported last week, “West Hempfield Township is joined by West Donegal, Salisbury, Paradise, Mount Joy, East Earl and Clay townships in withholding financial support, despite their previous contributions in 2019.”

“We would like to see what the plan is moving forward before we commit,” West Donegal Township Manager John Yoder said. “We were just kind of very disappointed in what transpired in 2019.”

What happened in 2019, beyond the reassignment to their municipalities of four drug task officers? Let’s recap.

— Former District Attorney Stedman’s handling of civil forfeiture assets — money or items collected during drug arrests — was called into question after LNP | LancasterOnline reported that he’d tapped those assets to lease and maintain an SUV for his own use. Civil forfeiture proceeds are supposed to be used to help fund the task force.

— Stedman filed a lawsuit against county commissioners, alleging they improperly attempted to “encroach upon the independent powers” of the district attorney’s office when they questioned his spending.

— Stedman sent a letter to the municipalities suggesting the commissioners were failing to act on task force funding.

— And, at a drug task force budget meeting in October, Stedman clashed with county Commissioners Josh Parsons and Craig Lehman, turning the meeting into a circus.

But this is a new year. And, importantly, Lancaster County has a new district attorney: Heather Adams.

Adams has worked to bridge the gulf between her office and the commissioners that had opened up when Stedman was the DA.

We’re not pleased that Adams is fighting to keep sealed records relating to the 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna. But Adams’ conduct in office so far has been measured and pragmatic.

She ended the lawsuit between her office and the commissioners. She posted civil forfeiture records online. She has pledged to make securing funding for the task force a priority, and to bring everyone into the conversation about how best to make that happen.

The municipalities should work with her and the commissioners. And stop using what happened in 2019 as an excuse not to contribute fully to the drug task force in 2020.

In 2019, 11 of the county’s 60 municipalities did not contribute.

So far this year, only 23 municipalities have contributed $187,034, and the county has matched $168,113.

That is not nearly enough to keep the task force operating as it should.

Yes, the task force serves the entire county and so should get county funding. The commissioners are matching municipal contributions and, in our view, should consider paying more.

But municipalities are part of the county and benefit from the task force’s work, so they have to do their part, too. Drug crime doesn’t observe municipal borders.

The DA, commissioners and municipal officials should hammer out a long-term funding agreement — so we don’t keep having this same argument over and over again.