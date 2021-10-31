THE ISSUE

On Tuesday, Pennsylvanians will go to the polls to vote in the municipal general election. As the LNP | LancasterOnline Voters Guide noted, “Lancaster County voters will decide contested races for dozens of municipal offices and school boards. … They’ll also choose leaders for three countywide row offices (county controller, recorder of deeds and clerk of courts) and pick judges for three statewide courts (one seat on the Supreme Court, one seat on the Superior Court and two on the Commonwealth Court).” Voters in Lancaster city also will cast ballots in contested elections for mayor and city council. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit vote.pa.gov and click on “Find Your Polling Place.” Mail-in ballots must be received in the Lancaster County Board of Elections office by 8 p.m. Election Day. It’s too late to mail ballots; you can drop them off at the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., in downtown Lancaster — there is a drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance of that building.

Presidential elections get a lot of attention, and they are undoubtedly important. But if you want to have your say in an election that will truly affect your neighborhoods, your schools, your community, you must vote in Tuesday’s municipal election. What this election lacks in flash it makes up for in substance.

Your vote will help to influence what school taxes will cost, which local spaces are developed and which are preserved, and how our school districts and municipalities will be run.

We’ve cited this 2019 letter to the editor from Jeffrey Thal of Manheim Township before, but it bears quoting again: Odd-year “elections are the ones that have the most direct influence on our daily lives. … The candidates in these elections are not politicians; they are our friends and neighbors, asking us to give them our trust to make the decisions that determine how our tax dollars are spent, how our laws are applied, how our children are educated.”

Thal continued: “In an era of diminished expectations from our leaders, we have the opportunity right now to do something to make our community a better place to live. What possible reason could we have for skipping out on this responsibility, thinking that good enough is good enough, when there is so much at stake?”

Indeed. Why would we miss voting in Tuesday’s election? Why would we ignore our civic responsibility to cast our ballot?

Perhaps you have stood in line, waiting for your chance to speak during the public comment portion of a municipal or school board meeting. Well, consider this election a fast pass to the front of the line. If you’re registered to vote, no one is going to keep you from having your say Tuesday.

As Thal noted, there is so much at stake.

“Depending on who’s on your local school board,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli wrote Oct. 20, “your child may or may not need to wear a mask, social distance or quarantine due to COVID-19; certain learning materials may be banned from the classroom; and some students in the LGBTQ community may or may not be able to play sports or use facilities that align with their gender identity.”

The fate of neighborhood schools, issues related to equality and equity, the incivility seen at school board meetings in recent months — all of these have been cited by local school board candidates as reasons they are running.

The winners may not feel like victors once they’re sworn in. The unpaid job of school director is often thankless and tedious. And now, some school board members also have to deal with riled-up district residents who cross the line from acceptable comment into egregious attack. As you vote, think about the many evenings the victorious candidates will spend in a fluorescent-lit room, ensuring your school district is capably managed. And perhaps thank them for being willing to take on the job.

But please, be sure you’re voting for school board candidates who are running for the right reasons, who adhere to the truth and science, who believe in providing access to books written from differing perspectives, and who believe wholeheartedly in the importance of public education — who believe, as the great Thaddeus Stevens did, in “the absolute necessity of education” and free schools that deliver it.

Passionately defending the state’s Free School Act of 1834 in an April 11, 1835, speech in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Stevens said this: “If an elective republic is to endure for any great length of time, every elector must have sufficient information, not only to accumulate wealth and take care of his pecuniary concerns, but to direct wisely the legislatures, the ambassadors, and the executive of the nation. … If then, the permanency of our government depends upon such knowledge, it is the duty of government to see that the means of information be diffused to every citizen. This is a sufficient answer to those who deem education a private and not a public duty — who argue that they are willing to educate their own children, but not their neighbor’s children.”

We’re not sure what Stevens would have said about land use (beyond advocating for the redistribution of Confederate-owned land to formerly enslaved Americans). But if you’re concerned about smart development and the preservation of farmland and open spaces, you’ll want to help choose the officials who will determine what your municipality will look like for years to come.

The commissioners’ race in Manheim Township has been particularly intense, as Republicans seek to win back control from the Democrats, who have held power for two years. As the LNP | LancasterOnline Voters Guide noted, “Manheim Township, the second-largest municipality in Lancaster County by population, borders the largest, Lancaster city. It’s that juxtaposition to the county’s commercial and governmental center that makes development — and the related issue of traffic — the biggest issue of this year’s race.”

There are so many reasons to vote Tuesday. And there’s also this: Participating in elections at every level — including municipal primary elections — is an excellent way of strengthening our democracy. And there’s no question that our beleaguered democracy needs strengthening.

To that end, please choose candidates who honor the American democratic process and the bedrock values of integrity, honesty and truth. As we’ve noted before, it is up to each and every one of us to shore up our democracy. Voting for candidates who adhere to the verified truth is one way to do that.