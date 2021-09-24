THE ISSUE: The “Lancaster Watchdog” column by Aniya Thomas in the Sept. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline explored the increasing and troubling issue of Lancaster County and Pennsylvania drivers illegally passing school buses. “Statistics show that the number of Lancaster County drivers cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus increased every year from 2016 to 2019,” Thomas wrote. (The numbers went down in 2020 because of the pandemic and the amount of virtual instruction.) Across the state, more than 10,000 citations for overtaking or passing a school bus were handed out from 2016 to 2020.

It’s mind-boggling that we must boost awareness of state laws regarding what motorists should do when around school buses. But the statistics, helpfully highlighted by “Lancaster Watchdog,” show there’s a problem that must be addressed in order to protect the health and safety of schoolchildren.

So we’re stating it plainly to motorists: Follow the law.

In Pennsylvania, drivers must stop at least 10 feet from a school bus that has its red signal lights flashing and its stop signal arms activated. That’s the law.

These are additional aspects of the state law, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

— “Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.”

— “Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.

— “Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.”

Putting safety first must always guide our actions, and it’s incredibly worrisome when that’s not the case.

We are, of course, not the only ones who view the actions of some motorists around school buses with dread.

Mike Kramer, president of Shultz Transportation, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Thomas that he gets angry and frustrated when vehicles pass school buses that are stopped, have their red signal lights flashing and have their stop signal arms extended.

He’s thinking first and foremost of the young passengers his company is charged with transporting.

“Our number one job is to provide a safe environment for students to go to and from school,” Kramer said.

Some who read “Lancaster Watchdog” also expressed their concern in comments on LNP | LancasterOnline’s Facebook page, showing that this problem is widespread:

— “It happens every day on (Route) 741 at Stratford Road. The bus driver blows the horn and the cars just roll past.”

— “It happens all the time on Old Philadelphia Pike. Just the other day I stopped for one in front of me, as did the person driving toward us. The person in back of them decided to try and go around the person who had stopped; and had to stop hard mid-pass, as everyone was beeping at him.”

— “I was behind a stopped school bus yesterday when another school bus passed it! I couldn’t believe it! The stopped school bus honked the horn and everything.”

— “I have been driving a school bus for almost 30 years. The past year or two the driving habits of motorists has gotten worse. Many just slow down and continue through our red lights. There are at least 5 times a day I encounter drivers ignoring the red lights. Some just stare at me, others will wave and smile. Others are distracted. Fortunately we are very careful and we train the students to only cross after we tell them to.”

These comments send our blood boiling. What’s even more unsettling is that we suspect they represent merely the tip of the iceberg of anecdotes from our local roads and intersections.

Most of these incidents that jeopardize Lancaster County children result in no consequences for the motorist.

That’s why, in the final Facebook comment above, the bus driver indicates that the ultimate responsibility for safety rests on students doing precisely what they’re told.

It should not be that way.

Motorists must do their part and follow all laws of the road. Their role in keeping schoolchildren safe is vital. It’s absolutely not up to motorists to make a choice about which laws they believe it’s OK to follow. Or to make an exception because “it looks safe” or because they’re running late in getting somewhere.

The penalties for those convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s law on stopping for school buses include a $250 fine, five points on the driver’s record and a 60-day license suspension. Additionally, according to PennDOT, “If a school bus is equipped with a side stop arm enforcement system and you pass a school bus with its red lights flashing, you could receive a $300 fine in the mail.”

Some in local law enforcement wonder if those penalties are sufficient.

“The penalty should increase for habitual offenders of this section,” said Nick Ferretti, Strasburg Borough police chief. “The repercussions of continually breaking this law would be that it’s only a matter of time until there is a tragic accident.”

And no one wants that, so we agree with Ferretti that the consequences might need to be stiffer, to send a necessary message.

PennDOT has been working to raise awareness of this issue. “Through its annual Operation Safe Stop program, (PennDOT) works with school districts and law enforcement agencies to collect a one-day snapshot of violations, and that information is used as part of an education and public awareness campaign,” Thomas reported.

This year’s snapshot will happen on Oct. 20, during National School Bus Safety Week.

“On that day, participating school districts and law enforcement agencies will record violations of the state’s school bus stopping law and share the information with PennDOT,” Thomas explained.

We would like to see all local school districts participate in the project. And wouldn’t it be wonderful if there were no violations to record?

“My hope is that drivers would follow the guidelines and the laws that are put out there,” said Kramer, of Shultz Transportation.

On this safety issue, we shouldn’t have to rely on “hope.”

Follow the law, motorists.

Protect Lancaster County’s children.