THE ISSUE: The story of the tourism industry for Lancaster County in 2022 is “a mix of excitement and uncertainty,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid wrote in a front-page story for the Feb. 17 LNP. Following a tourism dip in the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the county saw a rebound last year, thanks to leisure travelers taking road trips, Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism bureau, told Scheid. “Now eyes are on whether the county will see a resurgence of group travel,” Scheid wrote. “From conventions to multiday bus tours, the groups make a significant part of the county’s travel economy.”

Tourism is a crucial industry for the prosperity of Lancaster County. According to Discover Lancaster, tourism accounts for $3 billion in annual economic impact here. The 9 million visitors who open their wallets for our attractions, shows and restaurants help to support more than 25,000 jobs.

Those figures, of course, took a hit during the past two years of COVID-19. But there are encouraging signs that this sector can return consistently to pre-pandemic levels. That would be welcome news for businesses large and small, but for the rebound to be lasting, there are challenges that must still be overcome.

Let’s start with the promising news, as detailed in Scheid’s article:

— Conventions are returning in a big way. Kevin Molloy, executive director of the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority, said he’s estimating $2.5 million in revenue this year, which would slightly exceed the total from 2019. A wide variety of events are scheduled at the center in March, including a state fly-fishing show, the meeting of a geological society, business dinners and Zenkaikon, a gathering of anime, comics and science fiction fans attended by fans in colorful costumes. (We love it when Zenkaikon is in town.)

It’s a significant lineup, Molloy told Scheid, because convention centers tend to lag toward the end of economic rebounds. And the convention center’s success will have a ripple effect for the county, especially downtown Lancaster.

— Discover Lancaster noted that demand for lodging was up 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.

“The back half of 2021 was exceptional,” said Discover Lancaster’s Harris, who cited holiday events at Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Rapho Township and the Lancaster ArtWalk.

The boost from late 2021 continued into January. To keep the momentum going, hotel operators said they’d continue to focus on health and safety, “something that they anticipate travelers will seek well into the future,” Scheid reported.

That seems wise. Lancaster businesses would do well to project a strong sense of safety at a time when uncertainty about COVID-19 remains.

— There is cautious optimism at Sight & Sound Theatres, one of the big drivers of tourism traffic to the county. A new biblical epic, “David,” is set to open March 12. New shows boost dining and other areas of Lancaster County tourism, Harris told Scheid.

Sight & Sound is projecting that it will sell 70% of the available tickets for the 432 shows scheduled this year. That would be up from 50% of tickets being sold in 2021.

Now comes the X-factor, and the uneasiness, in predicting a full tourism rebound this year.

“The challenge is less about overcoming pandemic restrictions and travelers’ worries and more about finding enough workers to meet the rising demand,” Scheid wrote.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord CEO Phil Weaver said January was an especially difficult month. More than 50% of his workers were out sick or because of the need to quarantine as the omicron variant of COVID-19 surged.

He’ll need a full and healthy staff to handle a return to past levels of tour bus traffic.

“(Weaver) needs 50 more workers to meet the demand he has to serve the bus groups in the way that he wants,” Scheid wrote. “Without them, he has to cut back on the number of buses he can accommodate while maintaining service for walk-ins.”

Meanwhile, Palace Entertainment, which owns Dutch Wonderland and manages the Cartoon Network Hotel in East Lampeter Township, is seeking more than 500 employees. “Jobs pay at the amusement park up to $12.50 an hour while some positions at the hotel pay up to $16 an hour,” Scheid reported.

Those openings represent opportunities for those who are seeking work, especially young people who want summer jobs. But the tourism industry — as other business sectors have — must adjust to the new reality that the labor force is being more selective about job opportunities and is gravitating toward employers offering higher wages.

How the dynamic of filling open positions plays out will go a long way toward determining the extent of the local tourism rebound.

The tourist side of the equation seems to be fine. Regional travelers are adding the county to their itineraries and searching the internet for destinations here, Discover Lancaster noted.

“Lancaster County tourism has actually weathered the storm better than a lot of places, owing to us being a drive-to, value destination that offers an appealing fresh-air combination of activity and spaciousness,” Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster’s communications director, said.

The appeal of Lancaster County is clear, and we’re rooting for tourism to keep giving a boost to Lancaster’s economy in 2022 and beyond.