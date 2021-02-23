THE ISSUE

The United States has surpassed an unfathomable milestone: More than 500,000 Americans had died of COVID-19 as of late Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The bells of the Washington National Cathedral tolled 500 times Monday evening, once for every 1,000 Americans who died.

A half-million people. That’s a number so staggeringly high that it’s hard to grasp.

Late last March, we were told by the White House to expect 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus. We’ve more than doubled the number at the high end of that estimate.

It didn’t have to be this bad. The devastation didn’t need to be so great. Had the former administration’s COVID-19 response been merely adequate — had science been permitted to lead the way — we wouldn’t be at this terrible point.

Helen Branswell, an infectious diseases and global health reporter for the website STAT, noted that this “staggering, heartbreaking, senseless loss of life” — greater than in any other country — is equivalent to 74% of the U.S. death toll during the 1918 Spanish flu.

As the grim numbers rose last year, we reached for some sort of measure or visual that would convey the breadth and depth of the loss. It wasn’t ideal — there’s no ideal in this instance — but we thought it might be familiar to people: Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, with its official seating capacity of 106,572.

Our COVID-19 dead now are nearly equal to the capacity of five Beaver Stadiums, side by side by side by side by side. The dead are just about 45,000 shy of the entire population of Lancaster County.

Imagine nearly all of us gone, vanquished by a cruel and unrelenting infectious disease whose name we didn’t even know a year ago.

For some readers, the loss doesn’t need to be imagined. And to those readers, we offer our deepest sympathy.

We hope that at some point a ceremony of remembrance is organized in Lancaster County — perhaps by the faith community — for those we have lost to COVID-19. We know this is difficult to do now, as pandemic precautions necessarily remain in place.

On the eve of their inauguration, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led a COVID-19 memorial ceremony at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

Monday evening, the president, first lady Jill Biden, the vice president and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff held a moment of silence at sundown outside the White House South Portico. Five hundred lighted vigil candles lined the steps behind them; a black mourning cloth was draped above a set of doors; a military band played “Amazing Grace.”

The president ordered all flags on federal buildings to fly at half-staff for five days. And in remarks, Biden said, “As a nation, we can’t accept such a cruel fate. While we’ve been fighting this pandemic for so long, we have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow. We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or (a blurb) on the news.”

The loss here

In Lancaster County, according to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, 938 people had died of COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

Nineteen died just last week. Among them was Ruth T. Good, 98, formerly of East Earl, who died Friday at Ephrata Manor. According to her obituary, she had worked “for many years for the Eastern Lancaster County School District in the cafeteria.” She was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Terre Hill. Among her survivors are seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. What a family. What a legacy.

“We often hear people described as ordinary Americans,” Biden said Monday evening. “There’s no such thing. There’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary.”

Indeed.

As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported, county residents who died of COVID-19 “served presidents, counseled students, developed color television, survived the Battle of the Bulge, directed public welfare efforts and taught high school art. They drove school buses, trucks and motorcycles, collected postcards, held Ivy League degrees, and served in Korea and Vietnam.”

They included an “audio engineer, a nurse’s aide, a SCUBA diver, a farmer, a seamstress, a college professor. The ‘Mother Superior’ of Zangari’s 220 Lounge.” And an “inseparable couple who held hands as they approached their deaths, two hours apart.”

They were loved by spouses, friends, nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who, in many cases, had to say goodbye from afar, as — the family of the late Dr. Ernest M. Wood wrote in his obituary — COVID-19 “took another life in the dark loneliness of lockdown and quarantine.”

That will always be the cruelest part of death during this pandemic. As Biden noted, “So many of the rituals that help us cope, that help us honor those we loved, haven’t been available to us.”

It is hard enough to lose a loved one when you can sit by that person’s side at the end. It’s beyond painful to be robbed of that moment and that proximity — and then to be robbed of the traditions and rituals, the gatherings, that bring some comfort in the days that follow.

In a September LNP | LancasterOnline column, Lancaster County resident Marylee Sauder wrote movingly about her parents, who died in April within three days of each other after more than six decades of marriage. “As my sister, my only sibling, says repeatedly, it feels like they were just plucked from this earth,” Sauder wrote. “We were not allowed to see them. We talked with their doctors and nurses multiple times each day, but we were never allowed to visit them. As they got sicker, Mom and Dad’s ability to talk with us became less and less frequent.”

She offered this tip, gleaned from hurtful exchanges with the oblivious: “Never tell someone whose relative has died of COVID-19 that the virus is a hoax. And avoid telling them that elderly people are expendable, that it’s more important to keep the economy up and running than to protect older people.”

We’d second that advice, not least because it’s long been painfully clear that COVID-19 is real. And it has exacted a brutal toll.

Light ahead

Nearly a year after the pandemic upended our lives, there’s some light amid the darkness. More of us are getting vaccinated, and the numbers only will increase. But we cannot, even when vaccinated, cease wearing masks and practicing social distancing. We’ve come too far and suffered too much to let our guard down before it’s safe. The science is clear on these precautions; it’s important that we accept it.

As Biden said Monday evening, “We must end the politics and misinformation that have divided families, communities and the country, and have cost too many lives already. It’s not Democrats and Republicans who are dying from the virus. It’s our fellow Americans, it’s our neighbors, our friends.”

We must not forget that — or them. Or those mourning them.

COVID-19 has caused terrible anguish here and will cause still more before this pandemic ends. But a measure of comfort can be found when deep loss is acknowledged. We hope such acknowledgment happens not just at the national level but at the county level, too.