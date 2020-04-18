THE ISSUE

“We are in this together” were the words of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on April 1. Together, but physically apart in most cases, we have weathered so much since the COVID-19 pandemic spread to our commonwealth in March: deaths of loved ones, hospitalizations, job losses, financial devastation. Add to all that the daily worry for the health and safety of our family members. All of this has taken an immense toll on our collective psyche.

We took a moment Monday to focus on the good things that are still happening every day as we deal with this public health crisis.

The acts of kindness. The uplifting episodes. The heartening news from across our community.

We will continue to bring you these bright spots. And we hope you continue sharing them with us, too.

So here are some more good things:

— Joining an international trend, some Lancaster County parents and their kids are embarking on teddy bear hunts, adding fun to their neighborhood walks. “If you’re a neighbor who wishes to participate: simply place a teddy bear in your front window,” explained LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci. “No bear? ... Just print out a photo of a teddy bear — it still will count for kids on the hunt.” There are Facebook groups devoted to this activity, which is definitely bringing smiles to our children and making this situation just a little more “bear”-able. (We apologize. We tried but could not resist.)

— Earlier this month, Donegal Insurance Group and Apex Advertising donated more than 200 care packages to Excentia Human Services staffers. Excentia is a nonprofit that serves people with developmental needs and autism in Lancaster County. The care packages included hand sanitizer, a small first-aid kit, snacks, a Sheetz gift card and a handwritten note of thanks. “We hope the care packages show the direct service providers how much they are appreciated in these challenging times,” said Jason Bugg, Donegal Insurance Group’s corporate communications manager.

— Zoe Zerman, a former Northern Lebanon High School basketball standout, received a sewing machine as one of her graduation gifts in 2017. She’s putting it to good use now, reported LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart. Zerman is making and donating masks to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some have gone to her friends who are nurses, while others have been donated to medical facilities in Hershey and Philadelphia. “I definitely get the satisfaction out of making something that people need right now,” Zerman said. “I’m trying to get the masks to people who really need them.”

— While the doors of Lancaster Public Library are closed, executive director Lissa Holland pointed out in a letter to Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline that its online offerings at www.lancasterpublic library.org are more robust than ever. “We have funneled additional funds to add new titles to OverDrive and greater access to Hoopla, which are free services our patrons use to download e-books and audiobooks or stream music and movies,” Holland notes. “In addition, we have begun offering live programming for patrons of varying ages.” Information on a variety of social distancing activities is also available on the library’s website.

— The first Community Clamor was a banging, cheering, melodious success. Thursday evening, Lancaster city residents stepped outside their homes and made noise to honor health care providers and essential workers. The event was led by LNP | LancasterOnline, Music For Everyone and the City of Lancaster. “On the corner of Queen and James streets, the bells of Grace Lutheran Church rang out melodies as neighbors nearby banged pots and pans together and played musical instruments,” reported LNP | LancasterOnline’s Abigail King. Stay tuned for details about the next Community Clamor.

— Lititz musician Joey Welz, who has been making records for six decades, has released a song titled “World War COVID-19,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker reported. All proceeds from sales of the single will benefit the American Red Cross fund for first responders. The song can be found on Spotify, YouTube and Amazon. “There’s a lyric in the song about a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and a ‘rainbow at the end of a storm,’ ” Welz said. “The song is a little ray of hope.”

Which is exactly what we need. Rays of hope.