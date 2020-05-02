THE ISSUE

On March 13, President Donald Trump declared the novel coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, officially releasing $50 billion in federal funding to combat the virus. Pennsylvania and the nation have weathered much since then. Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order April 1, and when a phased reopening begins in the north-central and northwestern counties of the state Friday, it will have been five-and-a-half weeks since that initial statewide shutdown. For the rest of the state, there is an unsettling uncertainty surrounding the reopening timeline and the many other changes to our way of life.

We live in a time of so much widespread heartache. And it comes at us from so many different directions, as reported daily in this newspaper and other news outlets.

Reporting on the deaths, the financial devastation, the latest health data and the political debates remains paramount.

But we also will keep finding moments to pivot, temporarily, from the anguish and anxiety. Moments to highlight the wonderful acts in local communities during this crisis.

Kindness. Compassion. Charity. Even laughter and joy. This is the heartening news we need. As we wrote April 13 in the first installment, “Good news is one of the best remedies we have at our disposal. We ask your help to keep the supply bountiful.”

And you have done just that.

Here are some of the latest good things:

— A 4-year-old in Leola has stolen our hearts and is brightening our days. In April, Mariela Millet-Hostetter recorded her daughter, Victoria, reading a book for classmates and edited the video on her iPhone, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci reported. A star was born. “(They) had so much fun that the Leola mother-daughter duo hasn’t stopped making videos to share on Facebook,” Janci wrote.

Victoria is an absolute natural when it comes to performing in front of a camera. The videos have expanded to fold in cooking sessions and even a trip to the “beach.”

We especially like Victoria’s straight-talking style: “I’m going to talk about coronavirus,” she said in one video. “I don’t know what that means, but it makes toilet paper disappear. Things are different. They’ll make you nervous, frustrated or sad. But let me tell you something: it’ll be OK.”

Victoria is definitely helping to make it OK for us. Follow her on Facebook at bit.ly/MissVictoria.

— CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health created the Healthy Columbia Crisis Meals initiative in March with a goal of providing Columbia residents with at least one healthy meal each day. Its work recently expanded and now provides meal sets for 200 individuals per week, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. Each set includes five meals, fruits and snacks per household member. If you want to help, visit bit.ly/ColumbiaCrisisMeals.

— Inspired by the actions of front-line workers, including several health care workers in her family, 17-year-old Allana Hayden, of Lititz, came up with a yummy idea. She collects donations, buys Girl Scout cookies and delivers them to front-line workers as a pick-me-up, Janci reported. Cookies Against Covid has raised more than $1,300, allowing it to donate more than 330 boxes to health care workers, pharmacists and postal workers. “My mom keeps the news on a lot, and I saw how hard these people were working for us, and I really wanted to help out,” Hayden said. Those who wish to donate can do so via PayPal (CookiesAgainstCovid@aol.com) or Venmo (@CookiesAgainstCovid).

— Elizabethtown High School senior and girls lacrosse player Abbi Dehmey is among the many community members spending time making the masks we need in our everyday lives now, LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk reported. It was an idea that came to her one morning when she watched her mom leave for work at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She also was encouraged in her efforts by her grandmother. As of late April, Dehmey had sewn more than 150 masks, working on the sewing machine she received as a Christmas present in third grade. She’s donated the majority of them to those in need. Some have been sold for $5 in order to help cover her expenses for materials. Family members have gotten in on the effort, too, donating much-needed fabric.

— At Willow Valley Communities, residents wanted to help employees dealing with financial hardships related to the pandemic, Janci reported. So it created the Team Member Emergency Fund. And the residents stepped up in a huge and generous way. They donated more than $93,000, which will be distributed to team members in need after an application process.

— The operational vice president of Nemours Children’s Health System, writing on behalf of its children’s hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, wrote a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline thanking the local Plain sect community. “I wish to express heartfelt thanks ... (for the) generous efforts in helping to keep our health care workers safe in this time of extraordinary crisis,” the letter stated. “While many facilities have benefited from your work, we want you to know that your sewing of more than 3,000 cloth masks for our use has been an exemplary demonstration of kindness and generosity. We are grateful and blessed to have you as our neighbors!”

These are just a small handful of the good things happening all around us every day. They are welcome points of light in a dark time.