THE ISSUE: Last Sunday, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid examined the $40,000 fine recently imposed by state regulators on Lancaster General Hospital, and found such fines to be “fairly rare.” In 2022, “LGH and three other hospitals were fined. LGH was not fined for a mistake but for failing to properly report what the state considered a serious incident — the death of a woman several weeks after a cesarean section. The fine was $40,000 — $1,000 a day for each day it did not report.” Additionally, an LNP | LancasterOnline review of state inspection reports “shows that the state initiated special monitoring investigations at LGH and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in 2022. The special monitoring of LGH has continued through 2023.” LGH is part of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

We know from firsthand experience that LGH delivers top-notch care and that it is staffed by excellent nurses, physicians and other fine health care workers and support staff, many of whom have worked heroically through the COVID-19 pandemic to save lives.

But mistakes in hospitals can have harrowing consequences and so they merit serious examination.

In 2022, an anonymous complaint led the state to initiate “special monitoring” investigations at LGH.

As first reported by PennLive, Pennsylvania Department of Health surveys revealed that an LGH surgical team operated on the wrong ankle of a patient in December.

A staff member marked the correct ankle prior to surgery but did not place the mark within 2 inches of the surgical site per hospital policy. Another employee placed a tourniquet on the wrong leg. Shortly after the surgery was completed, the surgical team realized the mistake.

As anyone who has had orthopedic surgery could tell you, this must have been terrible for the patient. Such surgeries are generally performed to remedy pain and pain-limited movement. They are usually followed by physical rehabilitation. To have to needlessly undergo this twice is beyond belief. How does this happen in this high-tech era?

The state also cited LGH for not having two nurse practitioners assigned to a doctor, as required by state law, and observed lack of hand-washing.

Lack of hand-washing? During a pandemic? At a time when deadly fungal infections are rapidly spreading in U.S. hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

That is just completely unacceptable.

Maternal death

Two months before the wrong-ankle surgery, LGH was “cited for failing to fill a diabetes patient’s insulin pump and for not reporting the death of a woman due to bleeding complications several weeks after a cesarean section,” Scheid reported.

A special monitoring investigation was conducted by the state Health Department in reference to the death. The hospital did not report it fully and accurately for several weeks.

LGH did not report that the patient had post-birth complications requiring surgery until after the Health Department began its inquiry Oct. 3. Moreover, the state said the hospital reported the patient’s death during an operation for the bleeding on Sept. 9 as an infrastructure failure and not as a serious event, as required.

Not a serious event? A patient’s death just weeks after a cesarean section was performed?

A plan of correction was completed Dec. 22, “which included communication and education of staff. ... The penalty was paid within 31 days of its issuance,” Scheid wrote.

But LGH has declined to answer specific questions about these cases. Which is a shame, because the issue of maternal mortality, in particular, is a serious one.

Alarmingly, the United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality — deaths during, or within 42 days after, pregnancy — among high-income nations.

The U.S. rate for 2021 was 32.9 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, which is more than 10 times the estimated rates of some other high-income countries, including “Australia, Austria, Israel, Japan and Spain which all hovered between 2 and 3 deaths per 100,000 in 2020,” as NPR reported.

Two important facts about maternal mortality: More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States were preventable, according to the CDC. And Black women in the U.S. have particularly high rates of maternal death, because of inequitable health care and persistent systemic racism.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health examined maternal complication rates within its system and found that there was “a wide gap between Black and white maternity patients,” said Dr. Robert Faizon, an obstetrician-gynecologist, according to the system’s website.

After discovering that Black women were having more hemorrhage-related issues, the health system’s maternal mortality team developed protocols to address those issues. The team also shared information with private-practice OB-GYNs and reviewed patient charts “to ensure standards of care were consistently being met.”

We don’t know the race of the patient who died just weeks after a cesarean section at LGH. Whatever the patient’s identity, her death was a tragedy.

We’re heartened, however, that LGH is addressing racial disparities in maternal care and mortality. As Pennsylvania second lady Blayre Holmes Davis writes on today’s Opinion page, efforts to address maternal mortality are long overdue.

WellSpan investigation

Special monitoring by the state at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital was related to that hospital’s failure on April 7, 2022, to remove an employee from patient care who was being investigated for abuse. Appallingly, the employee was allowed to continue to work with the adolescent patient who was the victim of the alleged abuse. The employee was terminated after an investigation.

Also deeply alarming: WellSpan had not originally reported the abuse to the state’s ChildLine abuse reporting center.

Another employee confirmed to the state Health Department that they had not received training in reporting child abuse.

WellSpan completed a plan of correction by June 30 that included policy changes and education programs. Policy changes and education were clearly imperative. Frankly, we’re not sure how, after so many high-profile cases of institutional child abuse, any hospital could fail to train its employees in promptly reporting such abuse.

Please, whatever institution you lead, if you work with children in any capacity, make sure your employees understand their responsibilities regarding suspected child abuse — and how to report it.

Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313.