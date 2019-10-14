THE ISSUE

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, a small church on West Fairview Avenue in Marietta, will mark its 200th anniversary Saturday with a banquet at the Heritage Hotel, 500 Centerville Road. The Rev. Bryan McAllister, pastor at Bethel AME Church in Camden, New Jersey, and a former pastor at the Marietta church, will be the keynote speaker, LNP’s Earle Cornelius reported in the Oct. 5 Faith & Values section.

Having a shared history helps to bind our families, our communities, our places of worship.

Marietta’s Bethel AME is described by Cornelius as a “tiny” building, but its place in our local history is anything but small.

Indeed, its two centuries of history are worthy of Saturday’s celebration.

Here are some historical notes on the church:

— “Church leaders date the first services to 1819, when African Americans living in or near the riverfront town met in nearby Heisey Woods under brush arbors — poles that could be covered with branches of trees and shrubs to shield worshippers and itinerant pastors from the weather.”

— In 1822, an agreement was reached on the tract of land on Green Lane in Marietta that would be the site of the church grounds. (Green Lane is now Fairview Avenue.)

— “The land initially housed a stable, carriage house and an orchard. The first church on the site was destroyed by fire in 1861, according to records of the Pioneer Fire Company. A second church was built and remained there until 1969, when it was replaced with the current white brick church.”

— For many years, services were on Sunday evenings to accommodate those who worked as servants in Marietta’s mansions. “They didn’t get off work until 8, so services were held at night,” Georgieanna Dorm, a member of the anniversary committee, told Cornelius.

If that last item sounds like a church treating its congregation like family — putting its members’ needs first — we think that’s about right. It describes Marietta’s Bethel AME perfectly. It’s a family.

Cornelius notes that McAllister, the former pastor who will be the keynote speaker at the celebration, “was the third member of his family to pastor the church. His late father, Charles, served from 1996 to 1998, and his mother (served) from 2003 to 2004.”

Perhaps McAllister will mention Bethel AME’s community turkey dinners, or its well-known Veterans Day ceremonies.

That latter piece in particular shows the church’s historical connection to Lancaster County and American history.

Marietta Bethel AME’s cemetery — LNP’s Jack Brubaker described it in 2008 as “a carefully maintained half-acre plot surrounding the modest white brick church” — includes the graves of 36 veterans, 20 of whom fought in the Civil War.

One of those graves marks the final resting spot of Wesley Armstrong, who fought with the Massachusetts 54th U.S. Colored Infantry, the unit featured in the 1989 Oscar-winning film “Glory.”

Another grave — one that received a new tombstone from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Sons of the American Legion in 2008 — is for Joseph Maze, who was a soldier in the Confederate Army. He served in the 3rd Cavalry and Infantry, Virginia State Line.

In 2008, LNP’s Brubaker spoke with longtime Bethel AME parishioner Catherine Tucker about Maze’s incredible life story.

“Born a slave in Virginia, Maze joined the Confederate Army and was present when Gen. (Robert E.) Lee surrendered to Gen. (Ulysses) Grant at Appomattox. After the war, he settled in Marietta, where he worked as a coachman for Col. James Duffy, once serving as driver for the visiting Gen. Grant. Maze lived on Walnut Street, one street closer to the Susquehanna River from Bethel AME. He died in 1933,” Brubaker wrote.

The theme for the church’s anniversary celebration is “We’ve Come This Far by Faith.”

Indeed, Bethel AME has come a long way and established itself as part of Marietta’s bedrock. We like that its faithful can look back with pride at their church’s 200-year history. And we wish the church the best for the next two centuries.