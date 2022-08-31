THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported in the “Lancaster Watchdog” column in Sunday’s edition, Manheim Township is appealing in Commonwealth Court a ruling by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth ordering the township to compensate developers who paid inflated fees to connect properties to Manheim Township’s municipal water system since 2012. In March, Ashworth awarded $4.4 million to developers “who successfully argued in county court that the township and its sister entity, the Manheim Township General Municipal Authority, grossly miscalculated water tapping fees, overcharging customers for years,” Lisi wrote. Township officials, Lisi noted, “are staying silent about the case, leaving important questions on the potential consequences for taxpayers unanswered for now — including why the township is appealing the decision in Commonwealth Court.”

In the immortal words of Queen Elsa, let it go, Manheim Township.

You lost your court case, as decided by the sensible Judge Ashworth, and to appeal his decision will be to throw more taxpayer money at a problem of your own making.

Just let it go.

If you want to know why you should just drop the matter and move on, perhaps you should ask the consultant you've been paying to mentor Township Manager Rick Kane. Surely, a sit-down meeting of Kane, consultant Dan Zimmerman, newly hired assistant manager Andy Bowman — whose position had not been filled in a dozen years — and township solicitor Dwight Yoder would produce at least a memo that might provide guidance.

That’s a lot of brainpower subsidized by the taxpayers of Manheim Township. The very least township taxpayers deserve is a good explanation of why township officials are appealing Ashworth’s ruling.

Benton Webber, chair of the Manheim Township municipal authority, declined to answer emailed questions from LNP | LancasterOnline, saying the authority’s attorneys advised him not to comment on active litigation. Kane referred all questions to solicitor Yoder. Yoder told LNP | LancasterOnline he could not comment on ongoing litigation. And, as Lisi noted, “Barry Kauffman, the lone Democratic commissioner on the board, referred questions to Yoder. No other commissioners responded to requests for comment.”

As Lisi reported, the commissioners (except for Republican John Bear, who was absent) voted 4-0 earlier this month to approve a measure to appoint a special counsel for the appeal.

“In addition to the appeal,” Lisi wrote, “the municipal authority is fighting a requirement to post a $5.2 million bond that would be used to refund developers ... if the appellate court affirms Ashworth’s order. The authority said in a court filing earlier this month that it is simply protecting its funds out of a fiduciary responsibility ‘entrusted to them.’ ”

About that fiduciary responsibility: “Entrusted to them? Judge Ashworth just wrote 100 pages on how you illegally charged this fee,” said Ed Robson, an attorney in the class-action suit brought by developers. “There’s no money entrusted to you; you illegally took the money from my clients.”

As Lisi pointed out, Ashworth’s March opinion is actually 69 pages long (but then we’re dealing with a lot of inflated numbers in this case).

While Manheim Township is jointly liable for the refunds, municipalities are exempt from posting a bond in such instances. But Robson pointed out that Ashworth did not exempt the Manheim Township General Municipal Authority from posting a bond pending the appeal.

One thing is certain: The authority egregiously overcharged developers for connecting to the township’s water infrastructure, which is served by Lancaster city’s water system.

As Lisi reported, the township authority has charged at least $4,000 for each new housing unit or commercial space to connect to its water lines since 1993.

Ashworth’s review of calculations from a court-appointed expert found the authority had been overcharging by as much as a multiple of 25.

“When the authority was charging $5,079 beginning in 2016, for instance, it should have been charging $142, according to Ashworth’s ruling,” Lisi explained. “In 2009, when the authority was charging a $5,372 tapping fee, it should have been charging $35, according to the judge’s ruling.”

This was not a simple math error; this was a gouging. And it was a sustained gouging.

As Lisi wrote, “The court found other deficiencies in previous fee structure changes over the years. In 2009, the authority’s tapping fee charged customers for a new pumping station it hadn’t even started to build yet, also a violation of state law. Municipal authorities must wait until new infrastructure is in operation before they can start charging customers to pay for it, Ashworth ruled.”

More from Lisi: “Ashworth’s order called for the authority to change its tapping fee from $5,079 to no more than $202 by early June. Instead, the authority eventually suspended all tapping fees after the March order. It also refunded the $5,079 fee to customers who paid it after Ashworth issued his order.”

Authority chair Webber “did not answer questions regarding the pause or why the authority had not yet adopted the court's adjusted calculations,” Lisi noted.

The authority and the township also did not address a legal malpractice suit they filed against the authority’s solicitor, William McCarty, in 2018.

Oddly, despite the lawsuit, McCarty has stayed on as the authority’s solicitor.

Robson said it’s “just so shocking that an organization would be suing their attorney for malpractice and that attorney is preparing them for depositions and continuing to represent them.”

It is bizarre. Everything about this case is bizarre. Manheim Township officials ought to shut down their Commonwealth Court appeal, sort out their internal issues, make amends to those overcharged — and move on.