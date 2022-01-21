THE ISSUE: A proposed new Chick-fil-A on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township would be the largest location in Pennsylvania, according to the company. What would make it the largest is not the size of the building, but the size of the entire lot. “The Lititz Pike location would hold the moniker of biggest in state because of the property’s lot size of 2.5 acres, and its proposed three-lane drive-thru,” LNP | LancasterOnline's Tom Lisi reported in the Jan. 15 edition. “The three drive-thru lanes, and the large site needed to accommodate them, are part of a companywide move to expand and double down on its drive-thru business, which has boomed during the pandemic.”

Traffic congestion is a quality-of-life issue.

That’s why we hope this proposed new Chick-fil-A — which would be configured to accommodate 75 cars at once in its three supersized drive-thru lines — doesn’t materialize in this particular location in Manheim Township.

And we’d say that for any business that sought to add that much new traffic at the site of the former Hoss’s Steak & Sea House next to the Ephrata National Bank. The access road for these sites is near the busy intersection of Lititz Pike and West Airport Road, and is just a stone’s throw from The Shoppes at Bloomfield Village.

The township doesn’t need more vehicular congestion there. According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Lititz Pike at Airport Road averages 20,400 vehicles a day. LNP | LancasterOnline reported in 2016 that four different stretches of Lititz Pike, the main artery connecting Lancaster city and Lititz, were among the county’s most-congested intersections and were found to be “unacceptable” by county planning officials. Manheim Township should be extra cautious about any business additions that have the potential to make the longest slogs on that road even worse.

While Chick-fil-A restaurants are undoubtedly popular, one issue that’s fresh in the minds of township residents is the oft-nightmarish traffic at Chick-fil-A’s Fruitville Pike location. As this newspaper reported in early December, lines at that drive-thru can stretch more than 500 feet — out of the restaurant lot and back onto Fruitville Pike, to the frustration of drivers.

Having three drive-thrus at the proposed new Chick-fil-A might prevent traffic from backing up onto the access road between West Airport Road and Lititz Pike, but there’s little doubt it would increase traffic in general in an area that isn’t zoned for drive-thrus.

The promising news, for those who are concerned about or opposed to the proposed Chick-fil-A, is that the process is working in Manheim Township government.

As Lisi reported, the township zoning board held a 90-minute hearing Jan. 4 in which Chick-fil-A representatives made a number of requests. The zoning board granted them permission to operate a restaurant on the West Airport Road site in both the industrial zone and overlay district. But the board did not grant the company the crucial variance needed to operate a drive-thru.

“A zoning variance is needed when a characteristic of a proposed building or property doesn’t comply with municipal zoning rules,” Lisi explained.

Variances of the type Chick-fil-A sought are difficult to win, Lancaster County attorney Matt Crème, who was at the Jan. 4 hearing to represent a client in a different application, told LNP | LancasterOnline.

We don’t believe that high burden of proof for a variance was met by Chick-fil-A. The company’s options now include appealing the zoning board’s decision to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas or lobbying the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners to change the zoning law to allow a drive-thru at that property, Crème said.

When LNP | LancasterOnline asked whether township commissioners would entertain a zoning law change, township manager James Drumm responded on their behalf:

“The township certainly welcomes the possible redevelopment of the steakhouse property,” Drumm wrote in an email, “but it would be premature to ask if the board would approve a change, before legislation has even been requested or evaluated.”

That makes sense. Don’t put the chicken before the egg.

Lisi also reported that Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet presented any traffic studies for the proposed site.

Crème told Lisi that while traffic studies are more relevant for planning commission decisions than zoning board decisions, such information will be needed if the process moves forward.

“I like to distinguish zoning and land planning this way: Zoning is about what you’re going to do, and land planning is about how you’re going to do it,” Crème said.

We’d like to know much more about how Chick-fil-A envisions traffic flow in a less-than-ideal spot off that access road adjoining two busy arteries. If it appeals or finds a way to keep moving forward with its proposal, township officials should press the company to share specifics and relevant traffic studies. And the interests of Ephrata National Bank, which also relies on that access road, must be protected.

Better yet, we’d like to see Chick-fil-A pick a different location in Lancaster County — a spot that’s targeted for growth but isn’t as congested — at which to open its first three-lane drive-thru in Pennsylvania.

Manheim Township, which already has one cautionary tale involving this restaurant, doesn’t need a second headache-causing location.