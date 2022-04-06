THE ISSUE

“For the second time, Manheim Township’s commissioners were unable to proceed with an Oregon Village zoning case because more than half of the board insisted on removing themselves from the process,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported Tuesday. “Now, the township solicitor, the attorneys of the developer and a local business owner who appealed the board’s original 2019 approval of the zoning application will go back to a judge to force the commissioners to drop their recusals. Two weeks ago, four commissioners of the five-member board declined to participate in the case that the state Commonwealth Court ordered them to vote on again. The three-judge panel found in December that the board in 2019 didn’t adequately consider whether a nearby bed-and-breakfast was a historic property, a requirement under the township’s zoning rules.” Only newly elected Republican Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard has not recused herself, though Democrat Barry Kauffman said Monday he’d participate after previously recusing himself.

We’d like to express an opinion today about the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, but we’re worried that someone might get mad at us, so we’ll need to recuse ourselves.

We don’t want to be seen as biased, after all, even though making professional judgments on public matters is a responsibility we have sought and accepted.

Also, some of us reside in Manheim Township, and some of us have driven through the township, so we’re afraid that might pose a conflict of interest.

Moreover, some of us have purchased groceries at Oregon Dairy, so that’s another conflict of interest. In light of our professional and domestic obligations, recusal is our only option.

This is ridiculous, right?

Well, so, too, are the assertions of Manheim Township’s commissioners — last month and this month — that they cannot weigh in on the thorny issues surrounding the proposed Oregon Village development.

We’re not certain what they’re doing, but we know it’s not fulfilling their duties as the township’s elected governing officials.

At stake is a controversial development that would “replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built,” Lisi noted.

What transpired at Monday’s board meeting is almost too ludicrous to believe.

According to Lisi’s reporting, Commissioner Barry Kauffman agreed to waive his earlier recusal and participate in the case again. (He previously said he had spoken out “quite vociferously” about the development, and so was concerned that he would not be seen as objective.)

But Republicans Donna DiMeo and John Bear recused themselves a second time on the basis that the public would view them as biased.

“The township solicitor again counseled them at the meeting that they were on safe legal ground to participate,” Lisi noted.

Republican Commissioner Stacey Morgan Brubaker maintained her own recusal based on professional standards for attorneys. Those standards hold that an attorney holding elective office cannot vote on an issue that involves a former client without that client’s permission.

But here’s the kicker: Morgan Brubaker was the township’s solicitor at the time of the original zoning hearings on Oregon Village three years ago. Her former client is Manheim Township.

“The current township solicitor, J. Dwight Yoder, advised the board that they could vote to give that permission to Morgan Brubaker,” Lisi reported.

But the board did not end up voting on Morgan Brubaker’s role Monday night. Why?

Because DiMeo, who first agreed to rejoin the case early in the meeting, decided to maintain her recusal. That meant there still wouldn’t be a quorum even if Morgan Brubaker rejoined the case. So it was moot.

Abbott & Costello would have loved the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners.

We’ve expressed support for the Oregon Village development. One, because we’re actually not afraid to offer opinions with which others might disagree. And two, because the proposed development is within an area designated for growth. Its plans for housing units are consistent with the county’s density-per-acre goals, which seek to increase housing options without contributing to sprawl. We believe it represents the kind of smart growth the county needs.

But as Lisi reported, Mary Bolinger, the owner of a neighboring bed-and-breakfast, “challenged the commissioners’ 2019 decision approving the development, sparking the court decision that led to the current court-mandated review of the case.”

The attorneys for all the involved parties have accepted the township solicitor’s reasoning that the commissioners who recused themselves could drop their recusals and participate in the decision-making.

Under Pennsylvania ethics laws, public officials must abstain from a vote if they or family members are positioned to financially benefit from it.

In 2018, for instance, state Rep. David Zimmerman of East Earl Township was ordered to pay $14,000 in a fine and costs after an investigation found he used his previous position as a township supervisor to advance a land deal in which he and his brother had a financial stake.

That was an obvious ethical lapse. But no such clear conflict of interest seems to exist here.

In March, “Bear cited an issue raised by Bolinger’s attorney that he was a legislative officer of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, an interest group that represents the state’s residential construction industry,” Lisi reported.

Bear doesn’t believe he has a conflict of interest. But he said last month that he’s “concerned about public opinion of conflict of interest no matter what decision I render.”

This seems like a reach. And it seems like timidity, quite frankly. Facing public opinion comes with the territory.

DiMeo is the only commissioner left on the board who voted in 2019 to approve the zoning application for Oregon Village. She said the issue had been used against her in campaigns.

“I don’t want whatever I decide to taint this, so at this point I am going to recuse myself,” DiMeo said last month.

This seems like self-interest masquerading as civic-mindedness.

Making tough decisions comes with the job of being a township commissioner. A commissioner can’t just dance away from the responsibility because a particular issue might have come up during an election campaign, or might come up again. All kinds of issues come up in a campaign.

As Lisi reported, the township “solicitor and attorneys will ask to meet with Court of Common Pleas Judge Leonard G. Brown III for a ‘status conference’ in the coming weeks.”

Don’t bother asking the Manheim Township commissioners how they feel about that. They’d rather not say.