THE ISSUE

Monday’s Memorial Day is when we’ll honor and remember the many individuals who have selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to the United States. Memorial Day weekend, which essentially begins today, has long been the unofficial start of summer in the United States. It is typically a time of joy, relaxation and celebration. But with COVID-19 as our most unwelcome guest, this will be a Memorial Day weekend — and the start of a summer — like no other.

Memorial Day is a solemn one. Memorial Day weekend, however, long has been about barbecues and ballparks. Beaches and backyards. Pools and picnics. Family, friends and fun.

During this pandemic, however, not all of those things are possible. We can’t crowd three dozen people into our houses and yards to grill burgers, soak up the sun and talk about summer plans. There will be no trips to the community pool. We won’t be watching Bryce Harper launch moon shots over the right-field fence. Or attending a Barnstormers game.

And, though there is some debate and disagreement on the topic, we really should not be headed to the beaches.

But all is not grim.

There is progress.

Here in Lancaster, we will mark a lower-key Memorial Day weekend with cautiously hopeful signs about the days ahead.

Today we begin, unofficially, our second week in the “yellow” stage of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, following last week’s defiance of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf by local Republicans.

But Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman said Thursday he sent a letter to Wolf indicating that he, too, now believes the county is “prepared and ready to move from red to yellow.” This is bipartisanship: All three commissioners are now essentially on the same page.

That’s because Lancaster General Health will officially begin countywide testing and contact tracing today. These crucial public health measures — needed to help contain the spread of COVID-19 — were not in place last Friday when Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, with the backing of other Republican elected officials, moved the county into the “yellow” phase ahead of Wolf’s order.

With those multimillion-dollar LGH programs — funded by the federal CARES Act and approved by the commissioners — now underway, we feel more comfortable about Lancaster County’s ability to contain any outbreaks and handle more COVID-19 cases.

Whether Gov. Wolf acknowledges the progress our county has made will be answered when he announces today the next round of counties moving to yellow.

It’s essential that the governor and the county be in agreement. Business owners need to know that they can open their doors without being in defiance of Wolf’s legal order.

Whatever happens, we all need to continue doing our crucial part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

That means putting common sense first.

We must remember, as Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace said earlier this month, that we are likely only in the early innings of this pandemic. Our steps must be cautious and continue to be grounded in the advice and guidelines of public health experts.

When this county moves officially into the yellow phase, we’ll be able to leave our homes more freely, but life will still look closer to these past couple of months than it will to life before COVID-19. It would by no means be a snap back to normal.

A move to yellow “does not mean that everyone can throw caution to the wind and abandon the current public health mitigation practices,” Lehman said Thursday. “It means that those practices will become even more important, not just for protecting others, but also to help us defend against slipping back to the red phase.”

It’s a crucial point.

Lives will depend upon our adherence to the state’s public health guidelines. Following those guidelines will give us the best chance of avoiding widespread outbreaks that could stress our health care system, endanger the lives of those most vulnerable to the coronavirus and send us back into a restrictive shutdown.

That's why this holiday weekend must be different.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Junior Gonzalez noted, pools won’t be open, parades won’t be held, and ceremonies to honor fallen soldiers have been canceled or moved online.

There will be no trip to the movie theater to see that Memorial Day weekend blockbuster — most of them have been postponed, anyway.

And, any time we’re in public, we must wear masks.

This remains a difficult situation for so many business owners and families. But it is the deliberate path we must follow to avoid greater heartbreak and economic devastation.

With the public health measures that have been put in place, Lancaster County is in position to do that now.

It's up to us to do it smartly and safely.

Enjoy your weekend.