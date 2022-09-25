THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County’s elections office has seen a substantial brain drain over the last two years, leaving it with a staff that has less experiential knowledge than the team in place ahead of the 2020 presidential election,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported last Sunday. “Those who left said the job became much more stressful, draining their passion for public service.”

The Great Resignation — which has seen record numbers of Americans voluntarily changing jobs — has employers in all kinds of fields worried about the loss of experienced workers.

You may have seen this in your own workplace, as employees with institutional knowledge take off for greener pastures, and those who remain struggle to make sense of the company’s culture or community or customer base.

But the loss of skilled employees and institutional knowledge in a county elections office can affect more than just one organization — it can affect the running of elections, the fundamental exercise of democracy.

A survey released in March by the Brennan Center for Justice found that 30% of local election officials know of at least one election worker who has left the job, partly due to safety concerns, increased threats or intimidation. And 1 in 6 local election officials have experienced threats (more than half of these were not reported to law enforcement).

Our democratic processes are under attack from extremists who are ginning up anger and chaos around elections.

Now, candidates — particularly those on the right — question election results even when they’re not close. Election workers are forced to carry out needless, tedious and expensive recounts and face public scrutiny and harassment — and worse.

After the 2020 presidential election, election workers across the country were subjected to violent threats.

Al Schmidt, one of three Philadelphia city commissioners and the lone Republican on the Philadelphia elections board, resigned his position last January to assume leadership of the good-government group the Committee of Seventy. Schmidt testified to the U.S. Senate last October about threats from people vowing to murder his three children in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Some of the anger against Schmidt was drummed up by former President Donald Trump.

‘They would be ashamed’

As state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Drumore Township, told the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, election deniers staged multiple protests outside his home and district office. “All of my personal information was doxxed online,” Cutler said in video testimony.

That was appalling. Otherwise in Lancaster County, the actions of extremists mostly have been confined to sloppily conducted canvasses and ridiculous recount requests. But even those actions add to the workload — and stress levels — of county election officials.

Diane Skilling, Lancaster County’s former deputy elections director who retired in 2021 after nearly 18 years of service, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker that she loved her job.

“I loved going home on election night knowing we did a good job, and it always took all of us, a team effort,” she said.

But she said she realized last year that it “was time to go. Everything I loved about it was gone.”

Skilling told Walker that she might have delayed retirement for a few more years had 2020 — the pandemic, the false fraud claims that followed the presidential election — not weighed so heavily on her.

“It became difficult being questioned and questioned and questioned again,” she said. “And if people just knew how hard we worked and the double checks we did, they would be ashamed to have questioned us.”

They should be ashamed. But unfortunately we doubt they would be.

As Walker reported, Lancaster County’s former elections director, Randall O. Wenger, “was the first to depart in late November 2020 following a hectic presidential election cycle.”

“The job just stopped being fun,” Wenger told Walker of his reason for leaving after eight years on the job.

Wenger took with him an impressive grasp of Pennsylvania election law.

Now, as the high-stakes midterm election nears, “by every experiential metric the county now has less institutional knowledge than it did two years ago,” Walker wrote.

Loss of experience

The work performed by a county elections office — implementing changes to election law, registering voters, mailing out and receiving ballots, running hundreds of polling locations, printing and maintaining tens of thousands of ballots, collecting and storing candidates’ campaign finance documents — is not easy.

Christa Miller, who succeeded Wenger as chief clerk/chief registrar of voter registration and the county’s elections office, told Walker that elections operations have changed in recent years, especially since the passage of Pennsylvania’s election reform law, Act 77, in 2019. “The staff in our department have been adapting extremely well with the changes, whether they have been here 10 years or 10 months,” she said.

But, as Walker pointed out, the county now lacks a deputy director, “following the sudden departure earlier this summer of the person promoted to that position less than a year before.”

And, he noted, the past two election cycles “have not been easy on county elections staff. In two instances errors involving mail-in ballots required some ballots be copied so they could be counted accurately by the county’s ballot scanners. In each case, the vendor hired to print the ballots accepted the blame, but staff had to spend several days recopying the ballots by hand. Another printing error resulted in the wrong ballots going to voters in a handful of voting districts.”

The county commissioners, who constitute the county’s elections board, have wisely implemented new protocols to ensure ballots are correct.

But it cannot help the morale of county elections staffers to have two of the three commissioners, Republicans Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, complaining frequently and loudly about Act 77 and the no-excuse mail-in voting enabled in Pennsylvania by that bipartisan law — echoing the whining of the very extremists who are trying to derail our elections.

According to the survey conducted for the Brennan Center, nearly 30% of local election officials feel that their local government could be doing more to support them. The survey also revealed an increase in concern among election officials about interference by political leaders in their work.

We’d urge all three county commissioners, including Democrat John Trescot, to check whether this county’s election officials — and the employees working for them — have similar concerns.

Reforming the Electoral Count Act

The Presidential Election Reform Act, introduced by U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Zoe Lofgren, D-California, passed the U.S. House last week, with 220 Democratic and nine Republican votes. (Cheney is the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee; Lofgren is a member.)

As Cheney and Lofgren explained in a column they co-authored for the Wall Street Journal, the bill makes clear the following:

— The vice president “has no authority or discretion to reject official state electoral slates, to delay the count in any material way, or to issue procedural rulings that have such an effect.”

— If “members of Congress have any right to object to electoral slates, the grounds for such objections should be narrow. Congress doesn’t sit as a court of last resort, capable of overruling state and federal judges to alter the electoral outcome.”

— Governors “must transmit lawful election results to Congress.”

— And state legislators cannot be allowed to change election rules “retroactively to alter the outcome.”

It is an excellent and essential piece of legislation that will protect democracy and help to prevent another Jan. 6.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County — who objected to Pennsylvania’s 2020 electoral votes just hours after the violent Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol — voted against the bill.

Also last week, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced that he joined 10 other Republicans in sponsoring or co-sponsoring a different bipartisan bill — the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act — aimed at reforming how Electoral College votes are certified.

“The poor drafting of the 1887 Electoral Count Act endangered the transition of power from one administration to the next,” Toomey said in a statement to The Inquirer.

It is “past time,” he said, that Congress acts.

Indeed it is.

REGISTER TO VOTE IN THE NOV. 8 ELECTION BY OCT. 24 HERE.