THE ISSUE

For college football fans and businesses that depend on football season revenue, last week brought some disappointing news: Two major college conferences — the Big Ten, in which local favorite Penn State plays, and the Pac-12 — announced they were postponing their fall sports seasons and considering the possibility of playing in the spring. The NCAA also canceled fall championship events. In Lancaster County, high school athletic directors, coaches and school administrators weighed whether they could put their teams safely on the field.

Last week, The Athletic Boston website reported that University of Massachusetts head football coach Walt Bell had this reaction to needing to tell his players they wouldn’t be taking the field this fall: “You know, my dad passed away in 2008, my biological mom OD’d in 2012. And to be honest with you, this is probably a tougher day than both of those days.”

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz told Fox News that of course college football teams had to play: “Let’s move on with our life! When they stormed Normandy, they knew that there were going to be casualties — there (were) going to be risks.”

We fear that some folks may be losing perspective.

People grieve in different ways, but having lost parents, we can’t imagine comparing their deaths to the loss of a football season — and having our parents’ deaths fall short on the heartbreak scale.

As students of history, we know the stakes that were involved when U.S. soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy in June 1944 — and those stakes didn’t include a trip to a bowl game.

Sports are an important part of American life. But they aren’t more important than American lives.

And we’re in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic. More than 167,000 Americans have died — more than 7,400 from Pennsylvania, more than 400 from Lancaster County.

We’re not saying that high school teams shouldn’t play this fall. That isn’t our call. What we have said, and still believe, is that if risks are going to be taken, we’d prefer they be taken in the cause of education, not extracurriculars.

Because high school sports are just that — extracurriculars. Student-athletes aren’t playing to put food on their families’ tables. Most of them aren’t playing for a future spot on a college team. And if they are, they will have plenty of company among student-athletes whose high school playing careers were thrown off-track by the pandemic.

We realize that clubs not affiliated with schools have been playing sports this summer. But clubs have more flexibility in transporting players to games — they can ask parents to drive players individually, rather than on buses — and aren’t accountable to school boards and taxpayers.



‘Too much uncertainty’

We greatly appreciate the lengths to which local high school coaches and athletic directors are going to keep their players safe from infection. (For a sense of these efforts, watch last week’s LNP | LancasterOnline sports roundtable with Annville-Cleona football coach Matt Gingrich and Penn Manor football coach John Brubaker.)

But the unknowns are many and daunting, as Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren acknowledged in a statement explaining why that conference postponed fall sports. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

Chief among those risks: myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle. And as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday, “A disturbing finding is that heart inflammation can persist after recovery from coronavirus infection. A study conducted in Germany and published in July in JAMA Cardiology evaluated 100 recovered patients; 60% had evidence of ongoing myocarditis.”

Wolf and the PIAA

Gov. Tom Wolf set off a firestorm Aug. 6 when he said at a news conference that he recommended that no high school sports be played this fall. Later that day, his administration issued a news release saying that the state Health and Education departments jointly recommended that “pre-K–12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021, to protect children and teens from COVID-19.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A blindsided Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the start of fall sports activities and asked for a meeting with Wolf, which was slated to be held Friday.

But as Wolf reiterated last week, he offered a recommendation about fall sports — not a mandate. And he reaffirmed that at his news conference Thursday. “That’s my recommendation. ... School districts are going to do what they want.”

So the governor has given school districts and communities the local control Republicans have lambasted him for not giving in the past — but folks are still angry.

Consider this tweet posted with the hashtag #LetThemPlayPA: “High school years are irreplaceable. 4 years of growth, development, and maturation unlike any other. Many rites of passage. Memories denied if not allowed to experience all of HS.”

That is all true, but again, we’re facing a novel coronavirus that, according to one sizable recent study from South Korea, is spread as readily by high school-age teens as by adults. And we’d maintain that what’s truly “irreplaceable” are lives.

We’d also suggest that the planned #LetThemPlayPA rally outside the state Capitol next week — aiming to be “the biggest pep rally our kids have ever experienced” — might not be the best idea, though its organizers deserve credit for emphasizing social distancing and mask-wearing.

We’ve criticized Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine during this pandemic multiple times. But we honestly cannot discern what foul they’ve committed here, other than offering their science-based recommendation that playing contact sports in a pandemic is risky. Which it is. If it wasn’t, the Penn State Nittany Lions would be kicking off their season in Beaver Stadium on Sept. 5.

(Penn State is so acutely aware of the risks of convening in a pandemic that it appallingly was going to require students to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver before returning to campus. After this was reported by the student newspaper The Daily Collegian and Spotlight PA, the university announced it would modify the language of the “compact.”)

No playbook for this

Some folks — including state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township — not only want the kids to be able to play, despite the risks, but want spectators to be allowed to turn out to high school stadiums.

Again, in a pandemic.

In our Aug. 2 editorial, we pointed to the example of Major League Baseball, in which teams including the Philadelphia Phillies, the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals, have had to postpone games because players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19. We also mentioned 27-year-old Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who learned he had myocarditis as a result of COVID-19; his season was ended by the diagnosis.

As we wrote, “These are elite professional athletes and coaches with access to daily testing, who play a relatively socially distanced sport for teams with the resources to thoroughly sanitize their clubhouses and equipment. ... How is a high school team going to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak?”

Here’s a question we hadn’t thought to ask two weeks ago, before we knew that at least 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start: Should the Friday night lights be dimmed by an outbreak — or even a single case — who’s going to be able to reassure the ailing student-athlete that he’ll play again, without any lasting health effects from COVID-19? That his heart and lungs will be unscathed, even though some distance runners report not being able to even jog for short periods — months after suffering from COVID-19?

No one.

No one can offer that reassurance with any certainty. There is no playbook that spells out the long-term health effects of contracting this novel coronavirus.

This is why we argue for perspective — and clear-eyed, science-based decision-making.

We’ll be rooting for Lancaster County’s student-athletes, no matter what school administrators decide. And once again, we ask that everyone mask up and maintain social distancing so we can effectively tackle our real opponent.