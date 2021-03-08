THE ISSUE

On April 13, 2020, about a month after what we generally consider to be the moment when COVID-19 began to dominate our lives, we wrote here that “good news is one of the best remedies we have at our disposal.” Of course, we had no idea then of how many months and how much heartbreak was ahead in this health crisis. But the sentiment we expressed nearly a year ago remains true. Good news represents welcome points of light in a dark time, and it deserves a brighter spotlight.

To that end, here is some recent good news that brought us cheer during the often cold and gloomy winter days.

— Pennsylvania teachers and child care workers will be prioritized for vaccination shots. Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine would be reserved for educators.

“The educators first in line ... will be elementary school staff working with English learners and students with disabilities,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported. Additionally, “Retail pharmacies ... will contact child care workers to schedule inoculations using vaccine routed through the federal pharmacy partnership.”

This is incredibly welcome news for educators who have already been spending time in classrooms this school year and for those who want to expedite getting back into schools and working with students in person. And for parents and children.

— Another vaccination success story was the Feb. 28 effort organized by Bright Side Baptist Church on Hershey Avenue. The center organized a one-day clinic to administer doses of the Moderna vaccine. It was done in conjunction with the Lancaster branch of the NAACP and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Through this clinic, Bright Side Baptist Church and the NAACP were able to more directly serve local communities of color. As Michele L. Mekel, assistant director of Penn State University’s Bioethics Program, explained in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, “Those who already suffer from the greatest levels of health disparities — minorities, particularly Blacks and Hispanics — have tragically borne a disproportionate brunt of COVID-19 deaths in comparison to percentage of population. In fact, age-adjusted COVID-19 mortality rates for Blacks and Hispanics are more than three times higher than for non-Hispanic whites.”

So Bright Side effort was sorely needed and greatly appreciated. Kudos to all involved.

— It’s important to continue to emphasize the arts. We were heartened by the recent story by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker describing how the local theater community, through Creative Works of Lancaster, got together to provide some entertainment for online viewers. About 40 writers, directors and actors had a mission to create and perform six short plays in 24 hours.

The kicker: They had to do it a virtual environment. Because we’re living in a Zoom world now.

“In the past nine seasons ... the performers have generally met in a local theater or church, creating their works together, in the same building, breathing the same oxygen,” Stairiker explained. “For obvious reasons, that is not the case this year.”

The article detailed the brainstorming, casting and planning that took place in such a short time. New muscles were flexed, given the restrictions.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but I kind of feel like everyone needed it, you know?” director Lily Ross told Stairiker. “I’m a very social person, so obviously COVID has taken away a lot of social parts of my life. So, it was super nice to do this that felt so good but was also so safe at the same time. I’m really glad that they did it.”

— We should also cheer the national accomplishments of those with Lancaster County ties. Take, for example, Christina Hess. She’s a Warwick High School graduate and the chair of the illustration department at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in Lancaster.

In a recent article, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk explained how the United States Mint will be using Hess’ artwork.

“The year 2020 marked the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment — the law that granted women the right to vote,” Andrelczyk wrote. “The United States Mint celebrated the anniversary with the release of a silver dollar commemorative coin. Hess’ illustrations are featured on the coin.”

The heads sign of the coin has an illustration of three women from different eras. The tails side “shows the year 2020 sliding into a ballot box decorated in an art deco style,” Andrelczyk wrote.

He also noted that the same artist’s work isn’t always chosen for both sides of a commemorative coin, so this is double the achievement for Hess.

“The fact that I got the front and the back, I was just stunned,” Hess says. “I’m honored.”

— Finally, local baseball has a timetable for returning. The Atlantic League, which includes the Lancaster Barnstormers, will begin its 2021 season on May 27.

“Our priority is protecting public welfare, and we still have much to do,” Rick White, the league’s president, said in a recent news release. “The league is finalizing the admission of new teams, conducting player signings, and working with our Major League Baseball partners on test initiatives for the ’21 campaign.”

The Barnstormers will open the season on the road, then return to Lancaster for their home opener against a familiar rival, the York Revolution, on June 4.

Some of the attendance details and safety protocols are still to be determined — and we will urge all involved to heed them — but we couldn’t be more excited by the prospect of summer baseball at Clipper Magazine Stadium.