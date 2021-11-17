THE ISSUE

As of Nov. 8, health reporter Nicole C. Brambila reported in this week’s Sunday LNP, “an estimated 13.7 million Americans — more than 467,000 in Pennsylvania alone — have had long COVID, according to the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The estimate assumes, based on research, that 1 in 3 diagnosed with COVID-19 will develop long COVID. If the 30% long-hauler estimate holds, that means roughly 19,000 Lancaster County residents have had at least one COVID-19 symptom a month or longer after being diagnosed,” Brambila wrote. She also reported that a Penn State study released last month “found as many as half of COVID-19 survivors experienced symptoms six months after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long COVID is “a range of new or ongoing symptoms that can last weeks or months after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Long COVID is one reason we’ve been so persistent in urging COVID-19 vaccination and adherence to the CDC masking guidelines. Some of us know what it’s like to cope with a long-term illness, and we genuinely want others to give themselves the best shot of being spared from that experience.

Frankly, if there were vaccinations for the chronic conditions that we or our loved ones deal with, we would be overjoyed. Safe, effective and free immunization against serious illness is a gift. We remain puzzled why anyone would decline to take advantage of it.

Consider these instances of long COVID, reported by Brambila.

Dr. Luminita Tudor, who leads WellSpan COVID Care in York, told Brambila about one patient who “couldn’t stop crying,” so frustrated was she by dealing with symptoms that included chronic fatigue so intense that brushing her teeth left her exhausted.

Patty Ford, 50, of York County, thought that because she had no preexisting conditions, she’d only get a mild case of COVID-19 if she was infected. Instead, she nearly died. And months after her diagnosis, she told Brambila, she still occasionally struggles to retrieve words and catch her breath.

For Kyle Schlinkman, 37, even taking a shower is exhausting. In an interview with Brambila, the East Donegal Township licensed practical nurse told of being diagnosed with COVID-19 over the 2020 Christmas holidays. His illness, Brambila wrote, “included two hospital stays, one in which he went into respiratory failure and nearly died.”

Eleven months on, Brambila reported, his “breathing is still labored — even with constant oxygen — and keeping food down has been such a challenge that Schlinkman has a feeding tube.” Because the feeding tube frequently gets lodged in his esophagus, he has had multiple surgeries to reinsert it.

His symptoms are more severe than those experienced by most long-haulers. But long COVID is such a significant problem that, as Brambila reported, clinics to treat the condition have “sprung up across the country,” and the major health systems in Lancaster County — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, WellSpan Health and UPMC — have post-COVID-19 clinics. (Penn State Health does not.)

According to guidance published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in July, long COVID can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if “it substantially limits one or more major life activities.”

But it’s impossible to know now how many long-term disability claims will be made by Americans with long COVID, or just how many workers’ compensation claims will be made by those, such as Schlinkman, who believes they were infected with COVID-19 on the job (he was employed by Hospice & Community Care when he got sick). As The New York Times has reported, benefits can be difficult to claim for a health condition that is not fully understood.

We share the concern of Dr. Paddy Ssentongo, who told Brambila he worries that people of color, who faced health care inequities before the pandemic, will struggle to get care for long COVID. Ssentongo is a physician-scientist and professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering who co-authored the long COVID study that was released last month.

Health economists use metrics called disability-adjusted life years and quality-adjusted life years to “capture the impact of ill health on a person’s life course — combining the years of life lost because of premature death, and the years lived while experiencing the disabling consequences of disease,” Andrew Briggs and Anna Vassalls, professors of health economics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, explained in Nature magazine in May. Their rough first estimate is that as much as 30% of the COVID-19 health burden could be due to disability induced by COVID-19. “As we count the devastating losses from COVID-19 — of loved ones, jobs, communities, security — the lasting loss of health must also be tallied,” they wrote.

That tally is likely to be high.

Long COVID can cause a whole range of symptoms, which include not only fatigue, chest pain, cough, headaches, heart palpitations, joint or muscle pain and breathing issues, but also difficulty thinking and concentrating, according to the CDC. These cognitive issues can make studying or working difficult.

Long COVID can be caused by even a mild COVID-19 infection. So if you’re someone who thinks you’re too young or too healthy to get seriously ill with COVID-19, you should know that COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus. And even an infection that seems manageable might have long-term consequences.

This is why, as The Washington Post reported, Resolve to Save Lives — a nonprofit headed by former CDC Director Tom Frieden — launched an ad campaign Tuesday that features testimonials from three long-haulers in their 20s. The aim is to air the ads in states with low rates of COVID-19 vaccination.

One video features Katelyn Van Dyke, 20, of Illinois, who was diagnosed with long COVID in early January. As the Post noted, she has had such significant memory loss that she cannot remember her first dates with her boyfriend, even after looking at photos.

Rob Smith, 22, of Texas, used to run 5 to 6 miles a day but now gets winded climbing a flight of stairs; he says his persistent brain fog leaves him drained. Air Force veteran Isaiah Smith, 26, of Indiana, struggles to lift anything over 5 pounds and says his constant chest pain feels like “an elephant on your chest, and you have no way to move it, no way to relieve the pressure for it.”

Like the people interviewed by Brambila, these are real people, relating their real experiences with long COVID. They’ve been thrown into the realm of chronic illness, with its medical appointments, medical tests, health insurance issues, copays, uncertainty, frustration and pain.

COVID-19 vaccination greatly reduces the risk of getting infected and having to deal with long COVID. So we urge you again: Please get immunized against COVID-19.