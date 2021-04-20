THE ISSUE

An Associated Press story published in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline examined loneliness and its impact on health. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who believes loneliness constitutes a public health crisis, told the AP in a statement that much of the world including the U.S. “was struggling with remarkably high levels of loneliness before COVID-19.’’ The pandemic, Murthy said, “has shed new light on this struggle and reminded us of an unmistakable truth: we need each other.”

We’ve written a lot about public health in this space. About COVID-19. About the importance of childhood immunizations and COVID-19 vaccination. About the need for a county health department.

Today, we seek to amplify a public health issue that has gone unaddressed for far too long: loneliness.

Loneliness has been a conundrum probably forever, but it’s been worsened by the necessary quarantining and distancing precautions that we’ve had to observe to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It’s not a trivial problem.

As the AP reported, “Evidence suggests it can damage health and shorten lives as much as obesity and smoking. In addition to psychological distress, some studies suggest loneliness may cause physical changes including inflammation and elevated stress hormones that may tighten blood vessels and increase blood pressure.”

Unfortunately, as a public health issue, loneliness “has kind of been swept under the rug,” Dr. Ada Stewart, president of the American Association of Family Physicians, told the AP, noting that there’s no formal diagnosis or screening mandate for it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines loneliness as “the feeling of being alone, regardless of the amount of social contact. Social isolation is a lack of social connections. Social isolation can lead to loneliness in some people, while others can feel lonely without being socially isolated.”

According to studies, social isolation has been associated with about a 50% increased risk of dementia, the CDC states. Poor social relationships have been associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke. And “loneliness among heart failure patients was associated with a nearly 4 times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization, and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits.”

The AP reported these additional facts about loneliness:

— Shortly before the pandemic, a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine report showed that one-third of U.S. adults ages 45 and up were lonely. “Surveys have surprisingly found higher rates in younger adults.”

— “A British online survey in 2018 of more than 55,000 people in 237 countries found that loneliness affected 40% of young adults, compared with 27% in those older than 75. Rates were highest in countries including the United States that prize individual success.”

— In 2018, Britain “created a parliament position called the minister of loneliness, believed to be the world’s first. In February, after a rash of suicides, Japan appointed the second.”

We think the Biden administration should consider adding loneliness to its ever-growing list of issues that need more significant attention.

But we shouldn’t wait for government intervention.

We wrote in an editorial last October about the anguish senior citizens in nursing homes were experiencing as they were isolated from their children, grandchildren, friends and even spouses. Thanks to COVID-19 vaccination, the visitation restrictions at nursing homes are easing and people are reuniting with loved ones.

But there were seniors who were lonely before the pandemic’s start and remain lonely now.

We’d love to see something here along the lines of a Chicago hospital’s “friendly caller” program, which was highlighted by the AP, and in which seniors sign up to receive weekly social calls from a volunteer.

Eve Escalante, manager of program innovation at Rush University Medical Center, told the AP that the program initially focused on seniors but will expand to primary care and pediatric practices, and will continue after the pandemic ebbs.

Remember the “Reach Out and Touch Someone” AT&T commercials from the 1980s? It turns out they may have been on to something.

A March article in Scientific American noted that people are addressing the crisis of loneliness with social networking sites and apps. But a “new study in JAMA Psychiatry suggests that a better solution may lie in a much older, more ubiquitous form of technology: phone calls.”

A four-week study of a phone call program offered through Meals on Wheels in central Texas saw “an overall reduction in symptoms of loneliness, depression and anxiety in at-risk adults aged 27 to 101.” (The volunteer callers, ages 17 to 23, had been briefly trained in “empathetic conversational techniques.”)

Even without such an initiative, individuals, organizations — Scouting programs, Key Clubs, etc. — and families can help by sending cheerful notes and cards to nursing homes and asking that they be directed to residents who most need them.

This would be a great school project, too. But we’d ask schoolteachers and guidance counselors also to be on the lookout for lonely children in their buildings.

Those of us who have volunteered in schools have noticed kids who ate alone at lunch, or were left out of playground games, or struggled to find partners for classroom projects. This should never be allowed to happen in schools. We know educators have a lot on their plates, but keeping an eye open for lonely kids should be a priority.

In a 2018 article about loneliness in The Atlantic magazine, Brigham Young University psychologist Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a prominent scholar on loneliness, said she would like to see evidence-based “social education” — or loneliness prevention education — be incorporated into existing school health curricula to teach kids how to build and maintain relationships and to recognize the health risks of loneliness.

She pointed out that loneliness is a risk factor for substance abuse, suicide and bullying. “Addressing social isolation, loneliness, social disconnection helps us to address those other issues, too,” she said.

Holt-Lunstad told The Atlantic that learning how to help others, and how to reframe one’s own negative responses to social situations, are invaluable social skills. And this education would help students to develop empathy — a key life skill that makes us better co-workers and human beings.

That’s a skill we all need to work on, no matter our stage of life. And we can do that work in ways that might seem small but may have a big impact.

Wave hello at a stranger when you’re out and about. Make a call or drop a line to someone with whom you’ve lost contact. Reassure a stressed-out server that you can wait for your order. Show some concern for a co-worker who seems isolated or sad. Offer a compliment or a kind word to someone who seems lonesome.

The world can be lonely. We can make it less so.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org,

800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.