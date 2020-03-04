THE ISSUE
There are about 38,000 private water wells in Lancaster County. But, as LNP | LancasterOnline staff reporter Hurubie Meko noted in September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulates neither the construction nor the monitoring of private water supplies. Pennsylvania does not regulate them, either. In Sunday’s edition, Meko caught up with some residents who recently tested their private wells after reading the September news coverage and wondering about the quality of their own water.
As Meko wrote, “The condition of drinking water is a significant factor in a community’s overall health.”
This is why she has kept this issue in the spotlight for the tens of thousands of Lancaster County residents for whom well water is a way of life. (And it’s a prime example, we’d point out, of the importance of community journalism.)
Again, here’s how the system works: The state and federal governments only monitor public drinking water — systems that serve 25 people at least 60 days out of the year — to ensure contaminants such as lead and bacteria stay below established safe limits. But this state’s 1 million private wells are not monitored by any state or federal government agency. And “no maximum contaminant levels are enforced for private systems,” Meko wrote.
This leaves owners of private wells without oversight. “You are in charge of your own well water, and if you decide to ignore that, you ignore it at your own risk,” Dr. Alan Peterson, a Lancaster County physician, told LNP | LancasterOnline.
It is within this context that Meko talked with some local residents who have tested their private wells. (Public media company WITF has partnered with LNP | LancasterOnline — which used grant money from the Steinman Foundation to collect water samples with homeowners’ permission — to co-report stories on the health impact of contaminated private well water.)
A water sample taken from the kitchen sink of West Lampeter Township resident Jerry Solomon in September revealed nitrate levels of 25.8 parts per million — more than twice the 10 ppm maximum level recommended by the EPA for public water systems.
Spurred by that finding, Solomon worked quickly to have a mitigation system installed to protect his family.
“I think we humans have a tendency to put things off,” he told Meko. “This small step has been enough for me to get my (water) inspected more often.”
Likewise, Shirley and Bob Redcay of Denver first had their well water tested last fall. After a series of tests running through January, they ultimately “confirmed that their water does have a small presence of total coliform bacteria,” Meko wrote.
“Now that we do know, we’re looking into a solution,” Bob Redcay said.
But even when well water can be tested, there’s a troublesome point about interpreting the results that Meko detailed: “According to experts, the maximum legal limits for how much of a contaminant can be in a drinking water source doesn’t always mean that water is healthy to drink.”
A specific example is nitrates. The “maximum contaminant level” of 10 ppm was established in the 1960s. But since then, Meko wrote, “research has shown that even at levels lower than the current EPA maximum limit for nitrates, there are higher risks of birth defects and an elevated risk of cancer.”
Some who have studied the issue for years recommend that the legal limit for nitrates in drinking water be lowered from 10 ppm to 1 ppm.
The science should ultimately be the deciding factor, so we’d like to see the EPA make another thorough review of the current nitrate maximum and consider lowering it.
No easy answers
Overall, we find it very concerning that the owners of this county’s 38,000 private wells remain on their own when it comes to ensuring the quality of their water.
But the editorial board acknowledged in September that there are no easy answers.
“What should we do for oversight? That is a complex question, because there tends to be resistance to the idea of new regulations,” we wrote. “We understand where those views are coming from. Independence and privacy are important. In Pennsylvania especially, we understand the opposition to even bigger government.”
On the other hand, we remain worried for private well owners here who want to test their water but don’t always have an easy time doing so, as Meko has documented. We understand their frustrations.
Ultimately, the health and safety of those who use private wells must outweigh any opposition to greater government intervention. So we again propose a partial solution we put forth in September. It’s one that won’t require federal or state oversight — if we can handle this at the county level.
Chester County, just to our east, offers the model.
Chester has more private wells than Lancaster, and in 1981 officials established guidelines to “promote overall public health and safety by protecting groundwater quality,” Jeanne Casner, director of the Chester County Health Department, told Meko last year.
Chester County regulations require minimum standards and permits for the construction of private groundwater systems. By monitoring how far a well is from potential pollutants and ensuring that proper well casings are used, the county lessens the chance of wells having contamination issues.
We think that’s reasonable and wise. We urge Lancaster to follow Chester’s lead.
This also seems like an important time to highlight that Chester — unlike Lancaster — has its own health department.
“Only six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have such an entity,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker noted this week. “In the past, Lancaster County officials and health care advocates have discussed forming a county health board.”
We strongly advocate for the creation of such a board. Given current events, it’s easy to see the benefits it could have beyond just the important topic of water safety.