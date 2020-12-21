THE ISSUE

Services and shelters for the homeless are dealing with both COVID-19 and the start of winter, which officially begins today but gave Lancaster County a snowy, icy blast last week. “Shelters throughout Lancaster County have had to figure out this puzzle over and over again since COVID-19 arrived in the spring, devising ways to serve as many individuals experiencing homelessness as possible, while also adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mitigation,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported last week.

A short but poignant letter appeared in this Opinion section recently. It stated, in part: “Have you ever been cold and hungry? Well, I have seen it firsthand. A couple of times a week, my family and I go downtown with hot food, blankets, gloves and coats — mostly hot food. We have gotten to know some of the people who are homeless. They’re very thankful and polite. ... There’s always talk about the homeless, but it’s seemingly just all talk, while, night after night, they’re still out there.”

The letter writer is correct to call attention to the problem of homelessness in Lancaster County.

But we do believe the local response is more than just talk — the writer’s own generous actions bear that out — and we should highlight some of the efforts that are being undertaken in this incredibly challenging year.

Chrissie Raffensperger, winter shelter coordinator at Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services, told Meko that running a shelter “is a lot of moving pieces normally, but when you add a pandemic, that adds additional logistics.”

Raffensperger was given another moving piece when Gov. Tom Wolf announced temporary new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, effective Dec. 12. In response, Raffensperger worked with the state Health Department to calculate the new occupancy and distancing requirements for the Elizabethtown shelter. It worked out to one person for every 50 square feet.

The math can be daunting. Homeless shelters don’t want to turn people away. But they also cannot create unsafe indoor conditions that could lead to community spread within an especially at-risk population.

Additionally, shelters must provide safe working conditions for their employees and volunteers.

Meko noted that the pandemic has reduced the pool of available volunteers; some are understandably concerned for their own health. But Lancaster County is rich in giving and the volunteer spirit, and those who schedule volunteers for shelters are generally finding enough people to get by.

“Our team has done an amazing job persevering through all the challenges,” Jack Crowley, president of Water Street Mission, told Meko.

Such perseverance is sorely needed, because there’s another factor that can be especially cruel this time of year: the weather.

“Usually, we see the highest demand when there are extended stretches of really cold weather, for example, multiple days in a row of high temperatures under freezing,” Crowley said.

Meeting that demand is another numbers game. Jennifer Koppel, executive director at Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness, estimated that only about 100 shelter beds will be available in Lancaster city this winter, down from 140. Countywide, there are 166 beds, Meko reported.

In the face of such challenges, acts of grace abound. Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services has been able to remain at its full capacity — 30 beds — because St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Elizabethtown offered its entire children’s wing for use.

Organizations that assist the most vulnerable also were buoyed by the incredible local response to the Extraordinary Give last month. Significant portions of the $13.4 million raised went to helping the homeless and the hungry.

These are all heartening examples of action instead of talk.

Frustratingly, however, empty rhetoric often rules the day in government. There is a rapidly approaching deadline that we hope does not pass without meaningful action.

“Hundreds of thousands of families across Pennsylvania could lose their homes in January, after emergency unemployment benefits and federal eviction protections expire,” Spotlight PA’s Charlotte Keith reported Dec. 11.

That could create a disastrous tipping point in dealing with the problem of homelessness in Lancaster County, Meko notes.

Worst-case estimates from the Aspen Institute project that between 49,000 and 66,000 people could face eviction in Lancaster County this winter without government intervention. But it wouldn’t even take a worst-case scenario to create serious problems.

“Even if the number of people needing shelter in Lancaster County reaches just a fraction of that number, say one-tenth or one-twentieth, it would still dwarf the 166 available shelter slots in the county,” Meko explained.

The CDC has in place a national moratorium on evictions that expires Dec. 31. That ban has kept many evictions on hold for those who have not been able to afford rent because of the economic fallout of COVID-19.

But unless the CDC or Congress extends the moratorium, many more families will fall into homelessness in early 2021. (Congress was still working on the COVID-19 relief bill Sunday evening, and there were reports it could include a one-month extension, to Jan. 31, of the eviction moratorium.)

As we wrote in August and continued to stress in recent months, “more people on the streets or in shelters — or even on the couches of family members — could worsen the COVID-19 situation here. Lawmakers can’t let that happen.”

The state had a role to play, too. As Spotlight PA’s Keith noted in a tweet Friday, Pennsylvania “allocated $175M in CARES Act funds for rent & mortgage relief. But most of that money — $107.6M — has gone unused, despite record levels of need. This comes after months of complaints that the rules of the rent relief program made it too difficult for people to get help.”

The pleas of many for the General Assembly to streamline this needed relief were not adequately addressed.

It is distressing that actions to help the homeless and curb future homelessness are effective at the local level, but less and less apparent as you go higher in government.

Lawmakers have great power to help the most vulnerable. They ought to do their jobs.