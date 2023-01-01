THE ISSUE: Happy New Year. Each new year brings a clean slate and fresh hope. In today’s Perspective section, we share the 2023 wishes of some of our Lancaster County leaders and community members. The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has some wishes to share, too, as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023.

Some of our wishes are perennial and perhaps make us sound like a broken record — for state property tax reform that helps senior citizens, for county and municipal officials to pay more attention to the need for low- and moderate-income housing, and for full implementation of the bipartisan fair funding formula for schools.

Many who advocate for these measures feel a sense of exhaustion, like Sisyphus, in having to constantly call for meaningful action or reform from our elected officials in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

Politicians, it seems, simply never change.

But we found something rare and hopeful in an interview that outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf did with Spotlight PA in December:

Humility.

Reflecting upon the actions he took early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Wolf said this: “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die.”

This editorial board didn’t agree with everything Wolf did during the first year of the pandemic. We had sharp criticisms for some of his measures and for his administration’s lack of transparency.

We also believe, from a public health perspective, that Wolf did a generally good job in dealing with an unprecedented crisis, and that some of the tough decisions he made were very necessary — and unfairly maligned by partisan opponents. It was complicated. It still is.

What’s so refreshing is that Wolf understands this. He knows he wasn’t perfect, and he doesn’t cast himself as infallible.

Wolf is an exception in a world of stubborn politicians, from both parties, who are inflexible in their views and ironclad in defense of their past actions.

For 2023, we hope that more politicians gain Wolf’s capacity for humility and self-reflection. Doing so would bolster their capacity to best serve the public.

These are our specific wishes for 2023:

— We hope that local school boards resist pressure from extremists and calls to ban books from their libraries and classrooms.

In December, we wrote that public school libraries are “under siege” and “this should disturb anyone who believes in the freedom to seek information, read, learn and flourish in a democratic society.”

We should neither fear nor seek to deny access to books or classroom discussions that explore complex subjects such as racism, slavery in America, the Holocaust and LGBTQ lives.

More broadly, we want to see sustained support for both public and school libraries. “Libraries ... exist to make us better, more rounded and more informed citizens,” we wrote in December. “And for those who don’t have access to broadband and the internet — as is the case for too many Pennsylvanians, particularly those living in rural areas — libraries are vital.”

— We want lawmakers to pass commonsense measures that might help law enforcement track down stolen firearms and would keep guns from falling into the hands of those intent on doing harm to others and themselves.

Pleas for gun safety reform were perhaps the most common — and urgent — topic addressed by Lancaster County letter writers in 2022, a year that saw the horrific mass shootings at an elementary school in Texas and a nightclub for the LGBTQ community in Colorado (among other tragedies).

We were especially moved by two passages. Margie Hall, of Warwick Township, wrote: “There is a feeling of hopelessness in my heart — and in the hearts of my family and friends — that our country is incapable of accomplishing something that is so desperately needed to protect our citizens’ safety and well-being. I don’t feel safe anymore in public. ... Please look into your hearts and vote for gun control measures that will curb this insanity and protect us all.”

And Richard “Doc” Canard, of Lancaster, wrote: “I am a veteran, health care provider, first responder — and a legal gun owner. I take my Second Amendment rights seriously, but accept that responsible ownership includes some limitations. I do not live in fear that my Second Amendment rights are going to be taken away if sensible gun laws are enacted.”

It’s past time for lawmakers to heed these calls.

— We want transparency in state government from the incoming administration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and the newly elected General Assembly. We are especially concerned about elected officials’ ongoing use of taxpayer dollars to hire outside lawyers, and that they hide the nature of those consultations from the public.

— We hope for the continue growth of bicycle infrastructure across Lancaster County and for more emphasis here on traffic safety.

— We want people to rely on good sources of information, like newspapers, and we want to see better media literacy take hold. We need more resistance to disinformation. In a moment when social media seem less reliable than ever, we encourage people to use fact-checking websites like PolitiFact.com or FactCheck.org before sharing content.

— One of our most Sisyphean wishes: We want the state Legislature be more effective and efficient in serving Pennsylvanians. Alas, this seems unlikely, as the leaders of the state House are currently squabbling like children as a new session is set to open this week.

— We want school officials to emphasize compassion and inclusiveness on the issue of transgender student-athletes. And we must have an end to the hateful and dangerous fearmongering about transgender students.

“To come out as transgender, to ask others to accept one’s truest self, means to make oneself less safe in a world that still frequently disdains and harms transgender people,” we wrote last summer. “To take this path means to risk being rejected by one’s family and to suffer hardship and distress.”

For many teenagers, sports can represent an escape hatch from anxiety and depression. School districts that seek to lock that escape hatch against the scant few transgender student-athletes who want to participate in sports show an utter lack of compassion for the well-being of those students.

— We’d like to see U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker finally muster the courage to engage with constituents who disagree with him by holding a genuinely open in-person town hall.

— We want Pennsylvania to finally open its primaries. Unaffiliated and third-party registered voters are currently not permitted to vote for candidates in primary elections. This can amount to taxation without representation in general elections that are essentially decided by the primary.

“Closed primaries are not just fundamentally unfair,” we wrote in May. “They also encourage extremism and diminish democracy.”

— We want Lancaster County’s leaders to forcefully reject any incursion of white supremacist politics here. LNP | LancasterOnline’s journalists did important work throughout 2022 documenting the racists who are actively recruiting and spreading their message of hate here. None of us can be willing to look the other way.

— Finally, and certainly not least, we want to see the preservation of our now-fragile democracy in the United States. Lawmakers and ordinary citizens alike must fight for it.

We want to see the end of the Big Lie, for once and for all.

Nearly two years ago, Rep. Smucker joined seven GOP House members from the commonwealth in voting against Pennsylvania’s slate of electors on Jan. 7, 2021 — just hours after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol aimed at overturning the 2020 election.

A few days later, Smucker called the violence by extremists at the U.S. Capitol “wholly unacceptable” and stated that he supports “the prosecution of the insurrectionists to the fullest extent of the law.”

But Smucker has also defended his decision to vote against Pennsylvania’s slate of electors. He asserts that Pennsylvania’s officials failed to conduct a uniform and legal election and that “unconstitutional measures (were) taken by unelected bureaucrats and partisan justices in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania which have caused millions of our state’s voters to question the election.”

With all that we have learned over the past two years about why the legitimacy of the free and fair 2020 presidential election actually came to be questioned, and with December’s release of the final report of the U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6 — a report that pins the blame on then-President Donald Trump and his “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn his defeat — we’d like to see some newfound reflection from Smucker regarding his Jan. 7, 2021, vote.

Does he now second-guess himself, as Gov. Wolf has found the capacity to do regarding some of his COVID-19 policies? Does Smucker still stand by the justification he offered nearly two years ago, in light of all we now know?

Americans are more divided than ever as we begin 2023. An excellent step toward healing our nation would be for all of us to show a little more humility.