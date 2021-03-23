The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board will meet today at noon with leaders of local senior living communities.

The panel will discuss vaccinations, budget funding and a lawsuit that LeadingAge and other advocacy organizations have filed against Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

LeadingAge is a statewide association representing providers of long-term care services and support for older adults across the state.

Participants of the discussion will include:

- Adam Marles, President and CEO of LeadingAge PA

- Anne Henry, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs of LeadingAge PA

- Larry Zook, President and CEO of Landis Communities

- John Sauder, President and CEO of Mennonite Home Communities

- David La Torre of La Torre Communications

- Christina Carden of LeadingAge PA

You can watch the livestream on LNP | LancasterOnline’s Facebook page at noon. The livestream will also be embedded into this post.