THE ISSUE: “Law enforcement officers across the country have long used administrative or other traffic violations considered to be a low public safety threat as a gateway for searching vehicles and compiling incriminating evidence,” Spotlight PA’s Joseph Darius Jaafari reported recently. But these tactics are under renewed national scrutiny following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by police at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11.

We believe that redefining and limiting the criteria under which law enforcement officers can pull over a vehicle — reducing the overall number of traffic stops — would be a significant step toward protecting both citizens and the police.

The criteria for stops in place across much of the nation are not working in the best interest of Americans. And they lead to too many tragic outcomes for Black Americans and other people of color who are pulled over.

As Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian pointed out in an op-ed that appeared in the April 29 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section, Daunte Wright was pulled over for expired plates, Sandra Bland for failing to use her turn signal and Philando Castile for a broken taillight.

“You know what happened next,” Abcarian wrote. “The two men were shot dead by police, and Bland died in jail a few days after she was verbally abused by the Texas state trooper.”

None of these individuals posed a significant threat to public safety when they were pulled over. All should still be alive today.

Their deaths are sorrowful and infuriating reminders of why traffic stops must be reconsidered.

“Are the roads safer because you stopped someone because of an expired tag or an air freshener?” David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh who specializes in police training, asked in the Spotlight PA article. “Traffic stops are the most common interaction police have with Americans and also they can be dangerous.”

The potential dangers were further illuminated by Spotlight PA’s examination of searches that followed Pennsylvania State Police traffic stops. That nonpartisan newsroom — powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer, with partners including LNP Media Group — explained how stops for minor offenses can lead to vehicle searches for almost any reason.

Pennsylvania State Troopers have “been trained in recent years to look for more than 50 ‘criminal indicators,’ including high car mileage, if the car is a rental, any amounts of money in the car, audible sighs, or if the driver is being overtly cooperative,” Spotlight PA reported.

Overtly cooperative? The phrase “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” springs to mind.

African Americans and Hispanics understandably live in fear of traffic stops and give their children strict lessons about how to comport themselves during a stop, hoping such guidance might someday save their life. Part of that guidance is often to be extremely polite and cooperative when there’s an officer at the side window.

Yet we see that being “overtly cooperative” has itself been cause for a vehicle search during Pennsylvania State Police traffic stops.

What is a parent even to say to his or her child anymore?

There were other concerns, highlighted by Spotlight PA, about what could lead to a search during a traffic stop. “Sweating, stuttering, or simply misstating something and then backtracking — officers can use these traits they perceive as incriminating evidence,” it reported.

Sweating? Stuttering? Perhaps it would be easier to list what wouldn’t serve as pretext for a vehicle search.

State police officials — and other law enforcement agencies across the U.S. — defend “routine” traffic stops and deploying the aforementioned tactics for vehicle searches by saying they can sometimes lead to significant drug or weapon busts.

But at what cost to the trust that must exist between the public and law enforcement?

In her op-ed, Abcarian pointed to some potentially positive reforms with traffic stops. The city of Berkeley, California, is advancing measures that would deprioritize traffic stops for low-level offenses and instead focus on dangerous driving. “The city is also considering creating a special unit that would respond to mental health calls and perhaps even creating a new transportation department that would ... put civilians in charge of traffic enforcement,” Abcarian added.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post last month, Yale Law School Professor James Forman Jr. and Yale student TJ Grayson argued against the continued use — upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court — of “traffic violations as pretext for criminal law enforcement.” They endorsed the creation of dedicated traffic agencies, staffed by unarmed employees, to handle road safety.

“These traffic safety agencies should rely on automation — including speed and red-light cameras,” they wrote.

Not enough progress has been made since last year’s necessary national protests calling for police reform. Advocates continue to rightly focus on police transparency and accountability; access to disciplinary records; widespread use of body cameras; redistribution of law enforcement funding and increased budgets for social services. Those are all complex issues.

We think one good step — and one that shouldn’t be difficult to implement — would be to limit the reasons for traffic stops and make sure they’re no longer happening for minor offenses that pose little or no threat to the public.