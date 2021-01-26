THE ISSUE

The New York Times reported Saturday that Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry had introduced former President Donald Trump to a Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, “whose openness to conspiracy theories about election fraud presented Mr. Trump with a welcome change from the acting attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, who stood by the results of the election and had repeatedly resisted the president’s efforts to undo them. ... As the date for Congress to affirm Mr. Biden’s victory neared, Mr. Perry and Mr. Clark discussed a plan to have the Justice Department send a letter to Georgia state lawmakers informing them of an investigation into voter fraud that could invalidate the state’s Electoral College results. Former officials who were briefed on the plan said that the department’s dozens of voter fraud investigations nationwide had not turned up enough instances of fraud to alter the outcome of the election. Mr. Perry and Mr. Clark also discussed the plan with Mr. Trump, setting off a chain of events that nearly led to the ouster of Mr. Rosen.”

A primer on Congressman Perry:

— He represents the neighboring 10th District, which includes all of Dauphin County, part of Cumberland County, and the portion of York County that isn’t represented by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

— When a violent mob mounted an insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress were forced to take refuge in a safe room, Perry was among the Republicans who refused to wear a mask in that room — several Democratic lawmakers who were in that room subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

— Perry is a member of the hard-line, staunchly pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus.

— Perry doesn’t believe systemic racism exists in the U.S. (it does).

— Perry refused to vote in favor of a House resolution condemning the extremist and deranged QAnon conspiracy theory that claims Democrats are Satan-worshipping cannibals and pedophiles.

— Perry is a hypocrite, who believes his own reelection was legitimate, but that of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was not, even though they won in Pennsylvania on the same ballot, conducted with the same procedures and rules.

And now we know that not only was Perry among the eight Pennsylvania Republicans who voted for Congress to reject Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, but he participated in a scheme aimed at overturning the election results.

Smucker, of course, was also among the Pennsylvania Eight, who carried out the will of the insurrectionist mob even after its violent attack on the Capitol, by arguing that the votes for Biden and Harris of nearly 3.5 million Pennsylvanians — including 115,847 Lancaster County residents — shouldn’t count.

We’ll give Smucker this: He tried to subvert U.S. democracy, sure, but at least he didn’t scheme, as Perry did, with a rogue Justice Department official to achieve that goal.

Smucker doesn’t get points for that, of course: We still believe he ought to resign. Perry obviously should, too — if the House doesn’t act, as it should, to expel him.

Unfortunately, the two seem to have this characteristic in common: They seem utterly incapable of feeling shame.

They both tweeted out their condemnation of the violence at the Capitol after indulging the false election claims that brought the insurrectionists to Washington, D.C., that day.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they both praised King on social media, as if their efforts to reject Pennsylvania votes wouldn’t have silenced the voices of Black voters.

They both lauded the “peaceful transition of power” on their Facebook pages on Inauguration Day — as if hopes for a peaceful transition hadn’t already been shattered two weeks before by the insurrectionists.

They both voted against impeaching former President Trump for inciting the insurrection, claiming, ludicrously, that impeachment only would further divide the nation, as if the president to whom they pledged their unflagging loyalty had not cracked this nation in two.

Apparently, Perry and Smucker believe that accountability is only required of some.

Which is why they tried to whitewash their role in the events of Jan. 6 by issuing empty admonishments of the violence their extreme partisanship helped to invite.

Somehow, the bipartisan congressional Problem Solvers Caucus is allowing Smucker to remain a member, even after the part he played as a member of the Pennsylvania Eight.

Smucker’s affiliation with that caucus was rendered meaningless by his effort to subvert the will of the people. He’d be more honest if he joined Perry in the Freedom Caucus, where he could side without pretense with the extremists in his party.

For his part, Perry admitted Monday that he had connected Trump with Jeffrey Clark, who plotted with the former president to oust then-acting Attorney General Rosen and use the Justice Department to pressure Georgia election officials into changing that state’s election results.

“My conversations with the President or the Assistant Attorney General, as they have been with all whom I’ve engaged following the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election,” Perry said in a statement reported by WITF.

This is yet more dangerous nonsense that seeks to cloud the truth. The “many concerns about the integrity of our election” were based primarily on lies propagated by Trump and Republicans such as Perry.

The election was indeed free and fair, as the courts and Trump’s own election cybersecurity chief confirmed.

None of the Pennsylvania Eight, Perry and Smucker included, deserves to remain in Congress. The harm they caused our democracy — the harm they caused to truth itself — makes them unworthy of office.

Contrast their conduct with that of the 30 or so Lancaster County police officers who were deputized as special U.S. marshals to provide security in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day under the leadership of Pequea Chief John Michener.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, Michener gave the local officers a chance to opt out of Inauguration Day duty after the violence of Jan. 6 — in which about 140 police officers were harmed, one fatally — but none did.

They had trained for the assignment, and so they woke around 3 a.m. on Inauguration Day, were at their posts at around 4 a.m., and spent long hours standing in the cold.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be part of it,” Thomas Murray, one of three officers from West Lampeter Township’s department, told Nephin. (West Lampeter is where Smucker resides.)

These officers courageously put their lives on the line to protect American democracy.

Smucker and Perry wouldn’t even risk their political futures to tell Trump voters the plain truth about the legitimacy of the presidential election.