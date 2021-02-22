THE ISSUE

Recently, “thousands of Lancaster County voters may have been surprised by a letter from the county’s voter registration office,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported for the Feb. 14 edition. “They were sent to voters who, when they applied for a mail-in ballot in 2020, checked the box indicating that they wanted to vote by mail in every election.”

Pennsylvania’s Act 77 of 2019, which laudably made it easier than ever for the state’s residents to register to vote and cast their ballots, ended up at the center of last year’s news far more than anyone dreamed it might.

Its extension of no-excuse mail-in voting as an option for all Pennsylvanians proved fortuitous, as that allowed millions of residents to vote safely from home, instead of venturing out to polling places where social distancing might have been difficult to maintain during this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Act 77, and specifically its implementation of mail-in voting, received national focus before and after the 2020 presidential election. It was a central element of the misinformation and false narratives surrounding the Big Lie of election fraud that was propagated by former President Donald Trump, who lost both Pennsylvania and the national Electoral College vote to President Joe Biden.

The realities are that Act 77 worked as intended — serving as the voter-friendly, democracy-boosting reform it was intended to be when it passed with bipartisan support in the General Assembly — and Pennsylvania’s election was held in a free and fair manner, surviving multiple court challenges that falsely claimed otherwise.

Now it’s time for Act 77 to continue to make voting easier and more efficient in Pennsylvania.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker pointed out in his recent article, letters titled “annual request to vote by mail” were mailed to 76,473 voters, more than 20% of the total number of registered voters in Lancaster County.

These letters are 100% legitimate.

Still, voters might be wondering why they’re being asked to fill out another form, when they have already signed up to permanently receive a ballot application by mail.

“As we’ve been joking, saying ‘permanently’ means ‘annual,’ ” Diane Skilling, interim chief clerk of voter registration in Lancaster County, told Walker.

Skilling explained that Act 77 actually requires Pennsylvania voters to affirm every year that they want a mail-in ballot to be sent to them.

“That’s the way the law was written. ‘Permanent’ only means for (that year’s primary and general elections) and every county is required to put a renew letter in the mail the first Monday of February,” Skilling said.

So if you received one of those renewal letters from the county and you want to continue voting by mail, please go ahead and fill it out and return it.

“Voters who received the county letter must respond by May 11, the Tuesday before the May 18 primary election,” Walker wrote. “The letter includes a form the voter can fill out before returning it to the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office located on the first floor of the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster.”

Voters who don’t return their renewal form by May 11 will not automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the primary and general elections this year. But they can still vote in person.

Whether you vote in person or by mail this year, the most important thing, of course, is that you vote.