THE ISSUE

Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed he would withhold nearly $13 million in federal CARES Act funding from Lebanon County “after its commissioners moved it to the ‘yellow’ phase prior to the governor’s approval,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported last week. In response, Lebanon County sued Wolf on Wednesday, “claiming the governor overstepped his authority,” Spotlight PA’s Cynthia Fernandez reported. (Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.)

Once again, partisan squabbles and a lawsuit have stolen center stage in the midst of an ongoing health crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 7,100 Pennsylvanians.

As we have noted often — and wearily — the Wolf administration and the Republican-controlled state Legislature must find meaningful ways to work together in response to COVID-19. It’s imperative, and in the vital interest of all Pennsylvanians, that this chasm be bridged.

“Imagine all the ways, if the two sides actually had ongoing discussions through this crisis with the governor, that compromises might have been reached,” we wrote here Wednesday. “None of that happened, however, and we’re left wondering why.”

And we’re left with another lawsuit. Another headache-inducing legal challenge to the Wolf administration’s emergency powers.

Here’s how we arrived at this one: In May, the Lebanon County commissioners voted 2-1 to lift their county’s state-mandated restrictions without the Wolf administration’s permission. The governor had warned that “such a decision could jeopardize a county’s share of federal discretionary dollars for relief efforts,” Spotlight PA’s Fernandez wrote.

Following through, Wolf did not release the $12.8 million that the General Assembly appropriated to Lebanon County as part of the federal coronavirus response.

Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokesperson for Wolf, told Spotlight PA that Wolf’s decision is empowered by the state’s Emergency Management Services Code.

Wolf, more to the point, said it was simply a case of actions having consequences.

“Don’t come say you want something from the state when you haven’t followed the rules,” the governor said. “That was the commissioners that the majority of people elected in Lebanon County. They represent them. I think maybe I’d think twice about reelecting them.”

We think it’s reasonable — perhaps even necessary in some instances — that a defiance of emergency orders should have consequences. The two Lebanon County commissioners who voted to partially reopen the county without permission played fast and loose with the health of their constituents.

But we also believe Wolf should find another way to make this point. These consequences are too potentially disastrous for the 140,000-plus residents of Lebanon County, many of whom surely did not agree with the two commissioners. People there need the $12.8 million to help them through this still-unfolding emergency.

Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz, who voted against the county’s unilateral move to the yellow phase in May, told ABC 27 that Wolf’s action unfairly punishes small businesses and nonprofits.

“I’d rather not see every man, woman, and child in our community of over 140,000 punished for a vote by two people who later tried to make amends,” she said in an email to ABC 27.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County, which also defied the Wolf administration’s emergency orders with an early move to the yellow phase in May, is fortunate its own federal funding wasn’t jeopardized and that it doesn’t find itself in the same situation as its northern neighbor.

“Lancaster County and Lebanon County were the only counties to follow through with their threat to move to ‘yellow,’ ” LNP | LancasterOnline’s McGoldrick noted. “However, because Lancaster’s coronavirus funds — $95 million — were distributed directly by the federal government to the county, Wolf did not have the option to withhold them.”

So that leaves Lebanon County alone to face the consequences.

It seems Lebanon is suffering for more than just the decision by two commissioners. It’s the victim of the inability of this state’s Democrats and Republicans to work collaboratively in the response to COVID-19. Their inability to act like grownups.

“It’s time to remove emotion and politics from the equation; and it’s time for Gov. Wolf to avoid costing Lebanon County and Pennsylvania taxpayers more money in an unnecessary court battle by releasing the money,” Jason Gottesman, the spokesperson for state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said in a statement.

We agree.

But what we agree with most is the first part of Gottesman’s statement: “It’s time to remove emotion and politics from the equation.”

Past time, really. And on both sides of the aisle.

Praising Martin’s efforts

Meanwhile, there’s some good news for Pennsylvania property owners.

It’s in the form of legislation sponsored by state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, that passed both chambers of the General Assembly this month and was signed Thursday by Wolf.

Act 75 of 2020 gives school districts the option to extend property tax discount periods and remove penalties for late payments through June 30, 2021.

“There are still many Pennsylvanians who are waiting to receive money from unemployment, and many others are dealing with the fallout of reduced hours, closed businesses and other uncertainties created by COVID-19 and the government’s response to the virus,” Martin stated in a news release.

He is right. This virus has been devastating on so many economic fronts.

So, if school districts are willing — and we hope they are — they will be able to extend this relief to struggling property owners.

This comes on the heels of April legislation, also authored by Martin, that allowed counties and municipalities to grant similar flexibility to taxpayers.

Flexibility is what many need right now, and we appreciate Martin’s efforts in facilitating this.