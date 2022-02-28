THE ISSUE: “Nearly six months into the school year, the majority of Pennsylvania schools have not opted into a free, on-site COVID-19 testing program provided by the state Health Department,” Jamie Martines of Spotlight PA reported earlier this month. The failure of the state and schools to connect on greater use of the program comes despite the fact that “Pennsylvania schools have been struggling to manage outbreaks among staff and students caused by the aggressive delta and omicron variants since the start of the school year,” Martines noted. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

It’s disappointingly clear that this free program, designed by the state as a tool to help Pennsylvania schools remain open and protect their students and staff, has fallen short of its mission.

Last October, early in the school year, we wrote an editorial urging more schools to take advantage of the program. At that point, Spotlight PA’s Martines wrote then, only 60 of the state’s 500 public school districts were taking part in it.

When Martines revisited his coverage for this month’s article, his more specific reporting indicated that “while participation in the program has doubled since the fall, only 750 of the state’s more than 5,000 charter, private, and public schools enrolled as of Feb 16. Of that total, roughly half are actively testing, with others still in the onboarding process.”

Still onboarding? In February, after the surge of both COVID-19’s delta and omicron variants? As the saying goes, that’s closing the barn door after the horses have bolted.

We know a clunker when we see one. This well-intended state program didn’t do its job.

What those charged with caring for the public health and Pennsylvania’s schoolchildren must do now is pinpoint why this program failed and, crucially, what can be done to ensure that it succeeds the next time it will be needed.

It is incumbent upon the state Department of Health, working with school officials, to determine whether this was a problem of communication, an overly complex testing process, partisan politics, lack of school personnel, or perhaps all of the above.

To that end, Martines’ reporting offered some ideas about where the state Department of Health can focus its review.

This one caught our attention: Edward Zelich, the superintendent of rural Charleroi Area School District in western Pennsylvania, told Spotlight PA that his staff was simply stretched too thin.

“I don’t have the heart to say we’re going to add one more thing now,” Zelich said.

We can understand that.

While this school year has seen most schools maintain near-regular in-person instruction, they are also struggling each week to fill personnel gaps across the board, from teachers and support staff to cafeteria workers and custodians.

And school nurses are, frankly, overwhelmed. Zelich said it was impossible for him to ask his district’s nurses to take on COVID-19 testing responsibilities. They already deal with COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine schedules, regular health screenings, immunization records, doctor’s notes and daily bumps, scrapes and fevers.

“Their plates are so full,” Zelich said.

A different complicating factor is that the state Department of Health is trying to encourage schools to take advantage of this free testing in a politically charged atmosphere.

The fights over mask-wearing, mask mandates and even in-school instruction versus virtual learning politicized the pandemic from the start — much to the dismay of many. That means that even a beneficial health initiative is viewed by some through the lens of it being offered by the Democratic administration of Gov. Tom Wolf.

It’s a huge problem, and one we must overcome.

We agree with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Editorial Board, which wrote about the free COVID-19 testing recently and lamented that partisan politics “is a problem affecting our schools that is at least as toxic as a potentially deadly virus.”

It continued: “If both sides could perhaps not bend, but be just a little less rigid, more kids could have access to testing. More families could have the option to utilize it.”

That’s our hope too, as futile as it may seem at times. We wish more schools would take advantage of the state-offered testing.

But the discourse must change. We don’t think it helped when state Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter, frustrated at the lack of participation in the program, said this when Spotlight PA asked why more schools aren’t signing up: “I would ask you to go ask the schools why they’re not participating, why they’re not doing their part to protect kids and teachers.”

That kind of rhetoric won’t boost participation or protect more kids.

Frustration, partisan politics and staffing issues are among the real challenges that must be solved now, so that the next problem — the one we don’t see coming yet — doesn’t knock us out. We owe it to our communities, and most of all to our children, to work together and to be better prepared.