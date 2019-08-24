THE ISSUE

The McCaskey football team recently underwent leadership training with the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap, LNP’s Mike Gross reported Aug. 17. The new Red Tornado coach, Sam London, spent six years in the Air Force. (Manheim Township’s football team also underwent this training.)

Taking over a gridiron program that went 1-9 the previous year is a tall task for anyone.

But Sam London’s decision to try something different for his squad by partnering with the instructors at Indiantown Gap could have a positive impact — even beyond turning around McCaskey’s football fortunes.

“When things went bad, they (the players) didn’t manage it,’’ London told LNP, based on London’s film study of last season’s games. “I mean, if they were down 14-0, it felt like it was 60-0. When there’s adversity, you’ve got to find a way to get through it together.’’

This was why London jumped at the chance to take his 60 or so member team to the Leadership Training Center.

He wanted to not just promote teamwork and bonding — skills necessary for anyone, athlete or not — but to build confidence, too. And this is the kind of experience that will likely be carried off the field, even if it doesn’t produce more touchdowns on it.

McCaskey was offered the training by Sgt. Jason Miller, who recruits for the National Guard at McCaskey.

As described by LNP’s Gross, one “drill involved the entire squad, about 60 players, in a single line in push-up position, but with hips lifted up so that each body formed an upside-down V.

“The player on the left end of the line was directed to drop down, crawl through the tunnel formed by his teammates, then rejoin the line at the other end. And the next player, and the player after that, until all of them were through the tunnel, out the other side, and back in V formation.”

Gross vividly captured the scene: “Some of the Red Tornadoes weigh around 300 pounds, some half that. As such, some parts of the tunnel weren’t roomy. The late morning weather, at the Leadership Training Center at Fort Indiantown Gap was brutally hot and humid.

“Nobody was quitting, but a lot of people were dragging.

“ ‘Who’s got my back?’ senior lineman Thyago Alvarez suddenly bellowed.

“ ‘I’ve got your back!’ came the sharp response from his teammates.

“Again: ‘Who’s got my back?’ ‘I’ve got your back!’

“And again. Over and over, louder and louder. The Tornado pushed each other across the finish line.”

After the drill, according to Gross, Master Sgt. Gabe Sweger told the team, “I’ve seen adults, tough people, break down during that. You guys didn’t. Great job.’’

It was a moving moment — understandably — for London.

“When I heard that, I got a little emotional,’’ he told LNP. “I had to step away for a minute.’’

“I came into this thinking (more team captains) might announce themselves,’’ London said. “When I first got here, I had to be the firecracker. Now I don’t have to say a word.’’

Divided into small groups, the McCaskey players also rotated through the rooms in the Leadership Training Center and engaged in problem-solving exercises such as the following:

“You are an ammunition detail taking an air-dropped can of ammunition to a firing position on the other side of a river (the floor). You must get yourselves and your ammunition across the river. Nothing may be floated across. There are two 6-inch pipes firmly fixed in a concrete pier. You have one short plank, one long plank and a piece of rope. You may not go around the obstacle or allow any equipment to touch the water.’’

As Gross reported, “One challenge involved hauling a heavy barrel and every member of the group over a steep, slippery wooden slope and then down the other side. Early on, groups struggled to do it in a minute. By the end of the day, one group pulled it off in 18 seconds.”

Pretty impressive.

“Not all of us are close friends yet,’’ wide receiver/defensive back Jovan Rodriguez, a team captain, told Gross. “It was nice to see guys work together with guys they haven’t really been around before.’’

“This was tremendous,’’ London said of the leadership training. “We’re going to do this every year.’’

Some people might object to the idea of high school football players undergoing military training — and it’s true that battle metaphors are overused (and, frankly, ridiculous) in sports at every level. But discipline and teamwork are skills as necessary in life as in athletics. And this was an amazing opportunity for these young men to work on those skills.

Kudos to Coach London for making this happen for his players. And to the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap for making its members and facilities available for this group of young men.

We thank you for your service, and for giving a struggling football program a helping hand.