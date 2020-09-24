THE ISSUE

As Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus and Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA reported Sept. 16, “The campaign committee of the state Senate’s top Republican is suing a publication of LNP Media Group and two journalists who uncovered questionable spending by the lawmaker and other politicians. Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati’s campaign filed the suit on Aug. 10 in magisterial district court in his home county of Jefferson, seeking $6,070 from The Caucus, Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted, and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis. Scarnati’s campaign alleges the trio owes $5,070 for work an accounting firm conducted to produce public records the journalists requested during an investigation into his and other lawmakers’ campaign spending.” Spotlight PA is an independent newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

As you read this, keep this central fact in mind: This is about public records.

LNP Media Group journalist Brad Bumsted and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis — along with three other journalists — spent a year digging into the campaign spending of Scarnati and other state lawmakers. What they found is that a significant portion of that spending could not be traced using the information the lawmakers’ campaigns had publicly disclosed.

Candidates are required by state law to disclose campaign donors and expenses. But lawmakers commonly used a trick to obscure their spending, the journalists found: They listed expenses as credit card payments without detailing what the actual expenditures were.

In his records, Scarnati used vague descriptions like “lodging” without disclosing, for instance, that the hotel stays in 2016 were in Europe — where, as far as we know, not many of his Jefferson County constituents reside.

The Caucus and Spotlight PA journalists found that Scarnati’s shielded spending amounted to nearly $246,000, a whopping amount that was more than any of the other nearly 300 campaigns the news organizations examined.

Scarnati spent $246 to eat dinner at an ancient restaurant in Salzburg, Austria — a reported haunt of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — and charged his meal to his campaign credit card. He also charged other stops on his European trip, including $1,295 on lodging in Germany, and $152 for a meal in Bruges, Belgium, the latter of which is a wonderful place to find craft beers, but not Pennsylvania voters.

State lawmakers responded not with outrage on behalf of constituents and campaign donors but by quickly attempting — mere hours after The Caucus and Spotlight PA published their original investigation — to change the law to make it harder for the public to access the records on which the investigation relied.

That appalling and self-serving effort was thankfully scuttled the next day.

But Scarnati clearly wants to avenge his humiliation at the hands of Bumsted and Couloumbis, who are known as excellent and dogged reporters. So his campaign filed this lawsuit, claiming that the reporters and The Caucus owed the campaign money for the huge favor of producing the — public — records sought during their investigation.

Scarnati’s campaign had stored the public records of his campaign spending with the accounting firm Clyde, Ferraro & Co. As The Caucus and Spotlight PA recounted last week, Scarnati’s “campaign and the accounting firm initially tried to charge journalists about $2,000 for the documents.”

But the Pennsylvania Department of State, in an October 2018 letter to Scarnati’s then-lawyer, put the kibosh on that excessive amount, pointing out that the law allows campaigns to charge only copying and delivery fees. So the journalists were charged $0.25 per page — the maximum set by the state’s Office of Open Records — plus the actual cost of delivery.

As The Caucus and Spotlight PA pointed out, the total was “a fraction of the amount the accounting firm had originally sought.”

Now, the Scarnati campaign’s lawsuit alleges that Bumsted, Couloumbis and The Caucus owe $5,070 for work that the accounting firm conducted to produce the public records the journalists requested.

The campaign also seeks $1,000 for attorneys’ fees and court costs.

This would be hilarious in its shamelessness if it wasn’t so blatant an attempt to discourage investigative journalism.

As David Cuillier, a public records expert at the University of Arizona’s School of Journalism, told The Caucus and Spotlight PA, naming individual reporters in the suit “appears to be some kind of retribution, some kind of nefarious attack to chill and punish and send a message that, ‘Hey, you other journalists, if you dare ask for information like this, you’re going to pay.’ ”

Tom Murse, executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline and editor of The Caucus, said the “legal action is a clear attempt to intimidate not just reporters for The Caucus and Spotlight PA but all journalists and citizens who dare to hold candidates for public office accountable.”

“We understand Sen. Scarnati’s interest in trying to prevent unflattering details about his questionable campaign spending from becoming public,” Murse said. “But charging thousands of dollars for documents that are required by Pennsylvania’s campaign finance law to be readily available for inspection would make those documents prohibitively expensive and represent a significant blow to transparency.”

He added: “We intend to fight this move vigorously.”

Christopher Baxter, editor-in-chief of Spotlight PA, said the decision to name reporters individually “could inflict long-lasting damage on their personal credit reports.”

“To use such tactics as a method to chill accountability and investigative reporting in Pennsylvania only furthers our resolve to leave no rock unturned in holding the powerful to account,” Baxter said.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association — to which LNP | LancasterOnline, The Caucus, and Spotlight PA belong — rightly called the lawsuit “outrageous.”

She, too, questioned why Scarnati’s campaign committee singled out two reporters in its lawsuit.

“Is this retaliation for the investigative journalism work that they’re doing? Is it an attempt to silence them? Is it based on the content of their reporting?” Melewsky asked, noting that these are “legitimate questions that need to be asked and answered.”

We agree that they’re legitimate questions, and we hope the court seeks answers.

But we’ve already ventured our guess, and we find the inescapable conclusion to be disturbing.

As Murse noted, this lawsuit could affect not just journalists and news organizations, but citizens who want information about how lawmakers spend campaign donor money.

“It’s these two journalists now,” Cuillier concurred. “Who’s next?”

Campaigns could simply hire a pricey legal or accounting firm to maintain public records, then demand thousands of dollars from any citizen who seeks access to those records, he told The Caucus and Spotlight PA.

“It’s totally contrary to the intent of the law and democracy,” Cuillier said. “Essentially, you price people out of their government. It’s really dangerous.”

It is indeed.

And it needs to be halted in its tracks.