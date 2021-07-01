THE ISSUE

Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a Republican bill that would have required voter ID in all elections and changed other aspects of Pennsylvania’s election law. As the nonpartisan newsroom Spotlight PA reported, House Bill 1300 would have allowed voters to fix mail ballots with missing signatures, but it also would have “instituted new security rules for drop boxes” and required signature verification on mail ballots. “GOP lawmakers,” Spotlight PA noted, “said the legislation provided extra security measures while also expanding access,” but Wolf said the bill ultimately was “about restricting the freedom to vote.” The governor also exercised his line-item veto power to remove $3.1 million from the state budget that Republicans had included to establish a Bureau of Election Audits.

If Wolf didn’t trust the intent of the Republican election bill, he was not alone. There was reason to be wary.

York County state Rep. Seth Grove, who wrote the bill, tweeted this Dec. 1: “Did you know it only takes 2 people to tango and simultaneously object to Presidential Electors!!! Call your federal representatives and ask them to object to Pennsylvania’s electors!”

That was after we learned that Joe Biden had soundly defeated Donald Trump — and five weeks before violent insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol at Trump’s behest, aiming to stop Congress from accepting Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden.

How is anyone to trust election legislation crafted by those who sought to undermine the legitimate outcome of the last one? As the late poet Maya Angelou famously said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

In a Twitter tantrum Wednesday, Grove fumed that Wolf’s “line item veto of the election audit appropriation shows he cannot be trusted and (has) no honor. ... Gov. Wolf has discredited his legacy and tarnished his name forever.”

Pot, meet kettle.

We are disappointed that Wolf’s veto means that county elections officials won’t have the ability to precanvass — that is, to inspect, open and count (but not record) — mailed ballots in the next election. We supported county officials, here and across the commonwealth, who called for this change.

But an election bill pushed through by a single party because it was disappointed by the outcome of the last presidential contest was never a good idea. Pennsylvania reformed its election code in 2019. The product of bipartisan compromise, Act 77 was a good — if not perfect — law that enabled no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth, and it was supported by Republicans until Trump lost.

As journalists with The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, noted in an article in January, Act 77 “was a Republican bill shepherded by Republican legislative leaders, passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in October 2019 with the votes of nearly every Republican legislator.”

Grove’s bill didn’t seem to be aimed at drawing much bipartisan support. Its poison pills, aimed at making it harder to vote, precluded it.

Alarmingly, Grove’s bill didn’t go far enough for one member of the Lancaster County Republican delegation to Harrisburg: state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, a self-described conservative from East Earl Township. Zimmerman was one of three Republican lawmakers to vote against the legislation authored by Grove.

Zimmerman said this to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter: “Precanvassing is wrong, curing ballots is wrong, early voting is wrong.” (Ballot curing is a process in which election officials notify a voter of a problem with his or her ballot and offer a chance to fix it.)

Zimmerman didn’t articulate why these things are wrong. He just knows they’re wrong, apparently in the way he just knew several years ago that Pennsylvanians ought to be permitted to have hedgehogs and marsupials called sugar gliders as pets (his bill to legalize those exotic “pocket pets” was defeated).

Zimmerman is not a constitutional or legal scholar. Which perhaps explains but does not excuse this next appalling thing: He told LNP | LancasterOnline that he continues to doubt the results of the 2020 election.

Never mind that he was overwhelmingly elected to a fourth term in the same election on which he continues to cast doubt.

“Not only me, there’s thousands of people around Pennsylvania that question it,” Zimmerman said.

That does not prove anything. Thousands of people in Pennsylvania believe in all manner of outlandish and false conspiracy theories, but that doesn’t make such nonsense true.

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found that might have altered the election outcome in Pennsylvania or any other state. This has been confirmed by Trump’s former election cybersecurity chief, former Attorney General William Barr and numerous Republican elections officials.

As we’ve written before, if some Pennsylvanians believe there were issues with the November election that must be remedied in order to restore their trust, that’s because Republicans have been pushing that narrative and ginning up their distrust.

Federal and state Republican leadership “sowed distrust about the election by perpetuating lies about election fraud and election irregularities for which there is no evidence,” Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice, told LNP | LancasterOnline. “They are now saying, ‘We’re hearing from our constituents that they want us to address the problems.’ There’s this false circular logic; by spreading ‘the Big Lie’ about the election, now they’re pointing to the concern that they created.”

Zimmerman asserted this to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter: “The only reason we had no examples of (fraud) is the courts never looked at it, so we don’t know.”

This is untrue and misleading.

Republicans were not able to find evidence of fraud so they took baseless claims of election irregularities and inconsistencies to the courts, which mostly rejected those claims.

In a couple of Pennsylvania cases, however, Republicans were charged with using the identities of their dead mothers in order to vote in the 2020 election. Where’s the GOP outcry about this kind of actual fraud?

If election law is going to be reformed in good faith in Pennsylvania — and we don’t think sweeping reform is necessary — perhaps it ought to be authored by those who acted in good faith after November’s election.

Vaccinate Lancaster

Between March 10, when it opened, and Wednesday, when it closed its doors for the last time, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center inoculated more than 115,000 people against COVID-19.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported, the closure of the mass vaccination site signals a shift in the local vaccination campaign toward pop-up clinics, designed to target difficult-to-reach communities.

“We’re not done yet,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said. “This is just the end of this current phase of vaccinations.”

A partnership between the Lancaster County commissioners, several companies and the county’s health systems — led by LG Health — the mass vaccination center offered an invaluable public service.

We thank everyone involved for their work toward ending this terrible pandemic.