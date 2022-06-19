THE ISSUE: In Washington, D.C., “Democratic and Republican senators were at odds Thursday over how to keep firearms from dangerous people as bargainers struggled to finalize details of a gun violence compromise,” The Associated Press reported. Senate negotiators have a self-imposed deadline to hold a vote in Congress this week. Meanwhile, in Harrisburg, “a state House panel punted on considering a slate of gun bills (last) Monday, instead sending them to another committee and in the process throwing cold water on a Democrat-led effort to force a vote on the legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in Philadelphia," Spotlight PA reported last week.

We — and so many in our community — are compelled to remain on this topic: Most Americans want commonsense gun safety measures to be passed into law.

Our hunch, our hope, is that this time, finally, will be different. This time, finally, the issue will not be allowed to return to the back-burner.

Our hunch is driven, in part, by local observation. By the avalanche of letters and columns we’ve received and published on these pages since the gut-wrenching massacres of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

Yes, we thought the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 would be a turning point, too.

Or the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

They should have been.

And maybe we’re wrong about the perception of momentum this time, but starting from a point of defeatism would only serve to guarantee another failure to spur action.

So we hope our state and federal lawmakers approach gun safety differently this time. And we must continue to urge them to do so, whether it’s via communications with their district offices or, ultimately, via our votes.

We must let our state lawmakers know that last week’s action to stymie discussion on gun safety proposals was unacceptable.

We agree with frustrated Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who said, “Instead of taking a vote to advance these bills, they are just delaying debate on this legislation. ... Gun violence won’t delay. Every day the Republicans stall, more people are at risk.”

This need not be a partisan issue. We’re encouraged that, in Washington, D.C., there is frustration among some Republicans, too.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is trying to shepherd a package of reforms aimed at making Americans safer, told the AP: “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when people don’t want to make a decision, you can’t accomplish the result. And that’s kind of where we are right now.”

Lawmakers who are waffling or aiming to run out the clock on gun safety discussions — perhaps quietly hoping the issue will go away until after the November election, or until after the next school slaughter — should do a better job of listening to what most Americans want.

To that end, we are turning the rest of this editorial over to the people of Lancaster County who have written with passion and urgency on the issue of gun violence and the need for gun safety reform in recent weeks. Will they be heard?

— “We’re seeing the same pitiful, evasive dance politicians perform each time a mass-shooting tragedy occurs. They know the answer, but deflect and abrogate their responsibility. From Sandy Hook to Robb Elementary — and all the senseless, horrific massacres in between — nothing happens to curtail gun violence” (Don Rossi, Manheim Township).

— “Citizens of other developed countries do not live in constant fear that their children or grandchildren won’t come home from school because of shooting. Why should we?” (Peggy Brown, Lititz).

— “Ban the sale of assault-style rifles to civilians now. In addition, don’t forget to vote in November for candidates who will put in place stricter laws to prevent our citizens from being mowed down” (Mary Anne Hicks, Warwick Township).

— “My sense is that an overwhelming number of gun owners believe in reasonable gun management measures. We need to hear from these reasonable gun owners. The National Rifle Association needs to hear from reasonable gun owners. Our elected officials need to hear from reasonable gun owners” (Bruce Riefenstahl, Mount Joy).

— “This religious Lancaster County should have no trouble understanding the subtle power of idolatry hidden in gun frenzy. In my view, the reckless ownership and use of firearms was never intended by the Second Amendment” (Urbane Peachey, Manheim Township).

— “What kind of society do we have when such behavior is tolerated? Our Constitution clearly states that our government has a responsibility to ‘insure domestic Tranquility.’ In my view, those in power conveniently ignore that statement in their insatiable thirst for power” (Jack Enco, Warwick Township).

— “I am a veteran, health care provider, first responder — and a legal gun owner. I take my Second Amendment rights seriously, but accept that responsible ownership includes some limitations. I do not live in fear that my Second Amendment rights are going to be taken away if sensible gun laws are enacted” (Richard “Doc” Canard, Lancaster).

— “There is a feeling of hopelessness in my heart — and in the hearts of my family and friends — that our country is incapable of accomplishing something that is so desperately needed to protect our citizens’ safety and well-being. I don’t feel safe anymore in public. ... Please look into your hearts and vote for gun control measures that will curb this insanity and protect us all” (Margie Hall, Warwick Township).

— “We tell our children that school is a safe place. A place to make friends and learn valuable life lessons. One of those life lessons now involves how to huddle in a dark classroom, remain quiet and run for their lives if they need to. Our 6-year-old recently asked us why she has to do these drills if school is a safe place. I wish we had a better answer for her. ... We must stop putting our obsession with guns ahead of the physical safety and mental health of our children” (Laura Powers, Manheim Township).

State and federal lawmakers should do their jobs and truly listen to these voices. And also consider the voices, the children, who have been silenced forever due to gun violence. Americans are demanding a safer America.