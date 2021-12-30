THE ISSUE: “Problems continue with Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system as many people waiting for benefits struggle financially heading into the holidays,” WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh reported on Christmas Eve. One Pennsylvanian who contacted that newsroom’s investigative journalism unit to complain said she filed for state unemployment in October but has yet to receive any payments. “My son has been holding us up. I think of the people who don’t have a safety net,” she said. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry rolled out a multimillion-dollar upgrade of its unemployment computer system in June. Then, in early December, the department touted “updates to its unemployment claim filing system that will enhance self-service flexibility and speed up payments to individuals who file claims by phone.”

An agency that is supposed to help vulnerable Pennsylvanians is failing far too many of them.

WPXI-TV’s reporting on the slow processing of unemployment claims stated that more than two dozen people had contacted its newsroom over the past month to express their frustration with the Department of Labor & Industry.

Imagine how many people are affected if you extrapolate that number across Pennsylvania.

How many people are running into a brick wall when trying to access the unemployment benefits to which they are entitled? When trying to access the payments they need to keep themselves and their families afloat during incredibly difficult times? How many people have just given up because the process is too difficult to navigate?

The answer should be zero.

But we’ve long known of Pennsylvania’s shortfalls on this front.

Early in the pandemic, in May 2020, we asked the Wolf administration: “Why was the state’s office for unemployment claims so woefully underprepared to handle the deluge of claims? And why was this crucial problem seemingly not addressed with sufficient emergency resources and staffing as soon as it became apparent?”

Has the state’s handling of unemployment claims improved since then? Yes.

Has it improved enough? Clearly it has not, given statewide news coverage of the issue and anecdotal evidence we’ve heard within Lancaster County.

For those who aren’t being served by the system — for those “who don’t have a safety net” — the effects can be devastating.

“I’m a single mom trying to raise my child with no income since Sept. 15,” one Pittsburgh resident told WPXI-TV.

In June, Spotlight PA and The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on the glitches and user frustrations that accompanied the upgrade of the state’s unemployment computer system. The state agency, unsurprisingly, deemed the switchover to be a success; but that was little solace for those who subsequently experienced problems filing for benefits.

“Some people who were receiving benefits through the old system ... were told they were ineligible. Others were refused benefits because they were incorrectly identified as incarcerated,” the June 8 Spotlight PA/Inquirer story explained. “Still others had payments stopped because of overpayments that had long ago been resolved. Some notices of eligibility were bafflingly dated in the future. And a new password requirement, a problem advocates had foreseen ... and raised with state officials, blocked many people from entering the system at all.”

LNP published a July 30 letter from Gail Jenks of Lancaster Township, who was astounded at the wait time to get answers about her missing weekly payment.

“I was given a ticket number that will take three weeks to be answered by a consultant who will be calling me,” Jenks wrote. “Meanwhile, I receive no payments and, because of this new system, I am worse off than I was with the antiquated system.”

The state’s ticket backlog continues.

WPXI-TV’s article noted that Pennsylvania “had 69,000 tickets pending staff action” at one point in mid-December. Think of all the headaches and heartache that meant for families at Christmas.

Local message boards contain some of these stories of woe — and also a small bright spot. One individual who was at wit’s end over their unaddressed claim contacted their Lancaster County state lawmaker and received near-immediate help in getting the problem fixed.

That’s a great outcome, and we applaud elected officials who can provide that kind of swift assistance to constituents.

But we should all agree that having the offices of elected officials handle the backlogged work of the Department of Labor & Industry is not an ideal solution.

Instead, lawmakers should work in bipartisan fashion within the General Assembly to significantly improve the state’s processing of unemployment claims.

As we wrote in an August editorial, part of the Legislature’s job is to oversee state agencies, ensure they are serving the public effectively, and make certain that they have sufficient staffing and resources to accomplish their missions.

“Lawmakers should also ensure that those charged with leading public agencies are held accountable for poor performance,” we added.

Here’s one more quote from the WPIX-TV reporting that left us wondering how many similar horror stories have been unfolding across the commonwealth: “PA unemployment is ruining my life and giving me the worst holiday for my family. I’m losing everything week by week.”

This cannot continue. Fixing the state’s still-subpar unemployment system must be an issue that Republicans and Democrats agree to work together on. And swiftly.