We are running out of things to say about the horrific instances of violence besetting U.S. schools. The mass shooting Monday that killed three 9-year-olds — babies — and three staff members at a Nashville, Tennessee, Christian school left us reeling.

Again.

We thought we were beyond the capacity to be shocked, but then we heard Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee say Monday that “it’s a horrible, horrible situation. And, we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”

This is a horrifying and unacceptable attitude.

The 28-year-old shooter in this instance was under care for an “emotional disorder,” according to police, but still was able to legally buy an arsenal of firearms, including assault-style weapons.

President Joe Biden has implored Congress to ban semi-automatic weapons. Please urge Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County to summon the courage to defy the gun lobby that helped to finance his journey to Washington, D.C., and finally act in the interests of this nation’s traumatized children and parents.

Pennsylvania lawmakers: Gather your courage, too, and pass sensible gun safety legislation.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, delivered what The Washington Post described as “a rare and pointed plea”: “Lord, when babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers. ... Lord, deliver our senators from the paralysis of analysis that waits for the miraculous."

Amen.