THE ISSUE

Last week, Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond drew criticism for what was perceived as an attack on Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, who is a transgender woman. An outspoken opponent of the state’s mask mandate, Diamond mimicked a statement Levine had written calling for acceptance of the LGBTQ community, rewording it so it read as a defense of people who choose not to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is disgraceful, and then there is state Rep. Russ Diamond, who serves portions of neighboring Lebanon County.

He’s in a category of his own.

Diamond seems to be on a mission to discourage mask-wearing — and to destroy whatever credibility he has in the process.

In a post Wednesday on Twitter that received far more negative comments than likes, Diamond co-opted a statement that Health Secretary Levine had issued the day before decrying discrimination directed toward LGBTQ people.

And where Levine had written “LGBTQ,” Diamond inserted the word “unmasked” throughout the text — for example, “unmasked Pennsylvanians” and “unmasked individuals,” to refer to those who choose to defy the state’s mask mandate.

As Spotlight PA reported, Diamond “has generally refused to wear a mask when inside the Capitol, including during committee meetings when lawmakers sit in close proximity.” (Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with news organizations including LNP Media Group.)

In a statement responding to the outcry over his parody of Levine’s remarks, Diamond said, “There are plenty of thinking Pennsylvanians who realize that universal masking, in practical application, is not effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Fact-check: This is flat-out wrong. Research shows that universal masking is both effective and essential in limiting COVID-19’s spread. Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider masks to be a “critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.” So do other actual epidemiologists.

We’ll heed their advice, not that of a rogue state lawmaker theorizing on a subject he knows nothing about.

Diamond did not just offer terrible and harmful advice, denying science in a way that impacts the health of Pennsylvanians.

He also did it in the cruelest possible way, seeking to humiliate Levine and others who are different from him. In so doing, he rejected both Christ’s exhortation to “do to others what you would have them do to you,” and the Declaration of Independence’s promise that all Americans are created equal and “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights,” including “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Read together, the gist of those fundamental passages is this: Respect one another, help one another, do not humiliate or make one another sick.

Levine has faced cruel and hateful insults on social media and in public spaces, particularly during this pandemic, when she and Gov. Tom Wolf have had to make some very tough decisions. (Levine and Wolf visited Lancaster County on Thursday to thank first responders.)

We know that transgender identity can be difficult for some of our readers to understand. As we wrote in February 2019, “To adults who grew up in a world in which gender was sharply defined, the concept may be hard to grasp. ... Most of us feel comfortable with the sex assigned to us at birth based on our chromosomes and our physical attributes. But not everyone does.”

And for some people, this discomfort makes it impossible to go on identifying with the gender assigned to them at birth, because it doesn’t match the gender they feel they are inside.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Transgender identity isn’t a whim or a fad or a lifestyle choice (who would choose to face discrimination)? And transgender people always have lived among us. They just had to be closeted in bygone eras.

Times have changed.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 9 in 10 adults agreed with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that made it illegal for employers to fire or refuse to hire people because they are lesbian, gay, or bisexual (90%) or transgender (89%).

But attitudes have not changed completely. And not everywhere, including, it appears, in the state Capitol.

Last week, in response to recent bigoted attacks on her, Levine delivered a statement at a COVID-19 briefing.

“I want to emphasize that while these individuals may think they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment,” Levine said. “Your actions perpetuate a spirit of intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and specifically transgender individuals.”

She noted that transgender women of color “continue to be not only harassed but are more likely to suffer violence and even murder.”

She continued: “I call on you, and all Pennsylvanians, to work towards a spirit of not just tolerance but a spirit of acceptance and welcoming towards LGBTQ individuals. ... Our children are watching. They are watching what we do and they are watching how we act.”

It was a brave statement from a woman clearly more concerned about the well-being of others than about her own.

Nevertheless, Diamond saw it as an opportunity to attack two targets at once — the state’s mask mandate and transgender individuals, particularly Levine.

He has expressed displeasure with the state’s mask mandate, because he clearly has no clue that the novel coronavirus is spread in respiratory droplets that can be stopped by a mask.

And now we know he has no decency, either.

On Thursday, Wolf called for the state House of Representatives to censure Diamond.

The response from Republican House leadership was tepid. Aides to House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, of Centre County, said in separate statements that “discrimination in any form is wrong,” according to Spotlight PA.

Diamond clearly lacks the intellectual depth or the compassion to have reined in his instinct to belittle, to mock, to abuse.

His lack of concern for others is evident. He's dead-wrong on the science of mask-wearing and ignorant of the realities of gender identity. And his failed attempt to mock Secretary Levine was just plain childish.

In the history of the Pennsylvania Legislature, Diamond will be an afterthought, a footnote, at most.

But his callous disregard for the health of Pennsylvanians and for the well-being of transgender individuals in this commonwealth shouldn’t be forgotten. Especially on Nov. 3, when our Lebanon County neighbors go to the polls.